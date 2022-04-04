Alex Krainer (@NakedHedgie) joins me for another wide-ranging discussion about the global-macro situation in commodity markets and the effects of the War in Ukraine is having on the geopolitical game board.
Show Notes:
Alex Krainer:
http://www.thenakedhedgie.com
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #102 — Dexter White and Does Stage 2 in Ukraine Lead to WWIII???
Podcast Episode #101 — Joaquin Flores and Whose State System Reigns Supreme?
Podcast Episode #100 — Alistair Crooke and Russia’s Real War for Independence
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE
I find this amuzing: the weight changes from one side of the scale to the other BUT the thumb on the scale remains the same. The super rich, the family has always made money whichever side wins.
They are like realitors who make money no matter who sells a house. They sit in the middle buying and selling. War or peace they make money.
So the BIS Head of Technology said that the BIS was behind private crypto and playing catch up? And you believed him?
Do you notice how readily you trust the Davosians when they say something that allows you to discount them?
They love it when you discount them.
Everything is evidence of your thesis. Left brain chatter
Seriously ID. This was a great discussion, and this is your take-away?
Imran Khan is operating in the shadow of Benazir Bhutto. I am lead to believe he leads a very unostenatious life. You operate on the foundationaal principle that all humans are grossly venal. Simply not good enough. I’m not surprised Tom scotched your flow.
I stopped listening once I heard that. I’ll listen to the rest later.
I believe the Davosians are evil, and that everything they say is probably a lie. Even when it seems like good news for humanity.
The more loudly they talk of their honour, the faster I count my spoons.
If LePen beats Macron, I think this would cause a significant blow to Davos.
Actually I think that now the Davosians are close to a controlled demolition of the existing order, they want an array of imbeciles in charge.
Because the people of the world won’t beg for global governance until they have lost faith in national governance.
Christianity is not the solution to the spiritual problem of the west. It IS the spiritual problem of the west.
Does the Bible not include in it’s eschatology a millennium on Earth whereing all nations are subjected as slaves to a spiritually and ethnically singular immortal priest class? It does. The great reset is in many ways indistinguishable from the prophecies of revelation.
Let it be pointed out that the first culture destroyed by “the west” was the indigenous European culture. Europeans are not monotheist historically. We did not evolve naturally to relate to the world as monotheists. Europeans, whether Romans, Greeks, Germans, or Slavs were, for the overwhelming majority of our existence as a genetically distinct subset of humans, Polytheistic Heathens.
Polytheists see no need to destroy other cultures because polytheists do not see the world in terms of black and white with or against “the one true god”. As such while Rome and Greece did subject many cultures to themselves imperially, they did not usurp their spiritual basis until Rome adopted Christianity and began the world’s first cancel culture against the ancestral spirituality of everyone under Rome and later on the Germanic peoples who threatened the power of Rome. The Romans couldn’t militarily defeat the Germans so they made deals with Germanic tribes willing to enforce ideological conformity with Rome (the Franks) to defeat and enslave tribes of competing religions in Northern Europe starting with the Arianis Goths (arianism isn’t aryanism it is a specific type of Christianity very heathenistic in nature) and the Heathen Saxons.
Confucianism, Buddhism and pretty much all of the Eastern philosophies embraced as religions in the east were built upon the Eastern heathen ways of relating to the world and can co-exists with them. Christianity is built on violent genocide of the prior Heathenism of Europe.
“Does the Bible not include in it’s eschatology a millennium on Earth wherein all nations are subjected as slaves to a spiritually and ethnically singular immortal priest class?”
From where are you getting “ethnically singular”?
Great discussion, listened to it on my way home. Like Alex didn’t really get where he’s from? He mentioned Europe several times. Tom you seem more concerned about the neocons getting us into a MAD situation with Russia. You obviously know them better than I do. The thing about an all out nuclear brawl doesn’t scare me like the piece I sent you Friday. Here it is again for your readers. Essentially in this writer’s opinion the dollar is going to break and shit will spiral out of control very fast.
This weekend was spent drinking pretty heavily. I pondered why nuclear war doesn’t scare me as much this scenario I mentioned. I came to the conclusion that it’s because I lack any control over nukes being detonated. I feel completely helpless so I take the fuck it attitude. The scenario where our money collapses is not something I can control either but I feel like I can at least prepare. I certainly have done my best since Covid but it’s a nagging hobby. Always thinking you are forgetting something or there’s just that one other item that will give you an edge if we indeed devolve into Thunderdome.
The writer Eric is pretty sure it will go down before the end of summer. A lot of economic ideas seem to mesh with your own. If you get time please read. Would love to hear some opinions from you and commenters here…TY
https://capitalisteric.wordpress.com/2022/03/31/crash-positions/#comment-8615
thanks so much. like finding an oasis in the dessert.
Interesting comments about Sputnik V. But it looks like the situation in Russia with regard to that vaccine may not be so simple. The former Russian Healthcare minister has connections to Bill Gates. She’s now the head of the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency.
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/the-bill-gates-groupie-who-gutted?s=r
I do agree, though, that things are falling apart for the globalists.