Dexter White returns to discuss where we are in the War in Ukraine and what it means for both the future of Europe and the global financial markets as emboldened neocons may see any of Russia’s operational mishaps around Kiev as openings to further attack on Russia.
Show Notes
#GotGoldorRubles? Russia Just Broke the Back of the West
Podcast Episode #98 – Dexter White and the Fog of Truth Around Ukraine
Podcast Episode #99 — Dexter White and Putin’s Mumu of No Return
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #100 — Alistair Crooke and Russia’s Real War for Independence
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE
URGENT – Moscow
Bloomberg
“Putin orders gas exports to be halted If buyers don’t pay in rubles”
Putin signed a decree requiring payment in rubles for Russian gas supplies as from Friday, April 1 which also demands buyers of gas to open accounts in Russian banks warning that Moscow can halt gas contracts if buyers don’t pay in rubles. Additionally, new payment proceedings in EUR or USD could be blocked.
No April Fool´s Day prank, no bluff.
Just head-on gloves-off confrontation with “unfriendly” nations that hate Russia´s guts.
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/putin-signs-decree-ordering-gas-exports-be-halted-if-buyers-dont-pay-rubles
They just do not comprehend that Putin means what he says.
France and Germany insisted today that they’ll only pay with euros and signal they’re prepared for a cutoff of Russian exports… ( !!!! )
Vladimir Putin replied “If unfriendly countries do not pay in rubles by April 1 this will be considered a default on gas contracts, in which case they will be scrapped”.
This would affect the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Switzerland, most of the 27 nations of the European Union, and a number of smaller countries which — apparently — would have their economies automatically spiral into stagflation.
https://www.rt.com/news/553066-germany-france-gas-rubles/
https://www.rt.com/business/553060-russia-gas-ruble-decree-explained/
I haven’t heard the whole podcast but I want to get this out early if the podcast isn’t going to discuss the situation on the ground in Ukraine so the rest of the commenters can see:
The Russians have decided to go back to Donbass to work on digging out the entrenched Ukrainian positions there. This does not make any sense if they do not believe NATO will attack. Take for instance the Battle of France and how the Germans dealt with the Maginot line: they harassed the fortresses enough to keep the French garrisons in their forts and pushed through in the north, ignoring the line and mopping it up long after the battle was won. This made sense because Britain’s best troops were already in France, they would have had to cross the channel to reinforce France, and therefore there was no reason to believe the forces in France could be relieved and this the soldiers in the Maginot Line were useless because they could not maneuver.
This goes also for the Ukies in the East. They cannot maneuver, so they are effectively out of the fight unless some large force comes from the west through the center of the country to try and break them out and resupply them. That would be NATO for those not following me.
I have experienced the change of Wheels at the Polish Ukraine borders several times. Quite interesting.
For myself looking at history and NATO I need to side with Russia. No finance can comprehend 25 million killed and the Barberic way that it was done along with the atrocities in Ukraine itself to my people is not so many years past.
Tom, I´ve been trying to send you a direct email and it´s rejected over and over again.
The email address I have was posted before per ” tom DOT luongo AT outlook DOT com ” to no avail. Could you please let me have a different email address to reach you ?
I don’t know what to tell you. You can send me a twitter dm
Tom, thank you, I´ve just received your “Ping” email.
I´ve just replied to you and sure hope I can reach you now.
This Dexter person is literally painful to listen about military matters. There’s nothing more irritating than someone who pretends he’s telepathic and superior to Russian generals while delivering his thoughts though a nasally voice and with an air of superiority. It’s like listening to nails on a chalkboard.
To be fair to Dexter, both of them are going through the motions here. The real war is civil with unspeakable casulties. I hear two broken hearts.
Agree 100%
The Americans have told all US citizens to exit Ukraine and Russia post-haste. It sounds like they are brewing a chemical attack. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news.
This is painful to listen to. Tom your mate is completely clueless regarding the Special Military Operation, and events on the ground. Perhaps you might direct him to Scott Ritter, rather than the western propaganda he has been totally immersed in.
Putin has just warned the West of new “food and migrant crisis” which will ´inevitably´ flood Europe, adding that “Western politicians are allegedly prepared to sacrifice their citizens’ interests in order to enjoy the good graces of their overseas master and overlord”… most probably referring to the USA.
“People are urged to eat less, put on more clothes, and use less heating, give up on travel – presumably for the benefit of the people who are demanding this kind of voluntary deprivation as a sign of some abstract North Atlantic solidarity” — sarcasm intended.
Putin accused the US of trying to solve its own problems at the expense of other countries and to shift the blame for its own economic mistakes onto Russia… also trying to cash in on the current global instability by attempting “to push Europe towards expensive American liquid natural gas”. Putin added that all the sanctions which are being imposed on Moscow now “have been prepared in advance”…
https://www.rt.com/russia/553071-putin-migrant-food-crisis/
What mind fucked me was Biden’s little montage last week saying the sanctions will only hurt the people. And he made sure to elaborate it would be all people; regular people (Russian, European, American, etc). Why would you admit this and still go through with it? Obviously he’s not all there but still. Definitely not in an election year as we head towards the midterms. Is it under promise/over deliver psychology? Doubt it most people don’t have the attention span to make the revelation worthy.
When Biden said in late 2021 “This would be a Dark Winter for the unvax’d full of death and disease” I scoffed. Didn’t buy it for a moment. But this food shortage talk has my antennas raised.
After listening to this broadcast I am telling my family that it may be best to stay at our Panama property until this crisis passes. Did someone forget the Russian navy has an impressive number of nuclear armed subs? I believe 30 are operational any one of which could reduce most of the USA to nuclear rubble.
These podcasts remind me of the old Hannity and Colmes show. Tom is the informed one and Dexter is the heel making absurd statements and points.
Mariupol is a complete meat grinder, but apparently Dexter thinks the Russians should repeat that in Kiev and Kharkov which are orders of magnitude bigger.
Dexter maybe buy some books on military history. Glantz has a great series on Stalingrad. You will develop a better appreciation of the complexities of mechanized warfare. No plan survives contact with the enemy.
Molleman, your last sentence is missed by many. Well done, and add in flexibility and then concentration of force and they should get a better understanding of what may be in story for Ukrainian forces in the east.
I concur what Jess said above. Tom, your partner is illiterate and naive regarding modern military matters, especially regarding operational planning and military doctrines.
Mr. White’s knowledge seems to be derived from fairytales about the invincible U.S. military, American exceptionalism and some Marvel Hollywood movies.
I’d suggest studying Carl von Clausewitz, Erich von Manstein or Георгий Константинович Жуков.
For example, the illiteracy becomes apparent when both of you start talking about the usage of tactical nukes without mentioning systems like the 9К720, 3К55, 47M2 and 3M22. Russia does not need to go nuclear to sink a CSG or strike operational or strategic depths of an enemy. Please research which of those systems was deployed in Khmeimim Air Base early Feb 2022.