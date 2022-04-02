On April 1st I had the opportunity to do a panel discussion hosted by Whitney Webb of Unlimited Hangout about whether or not Russia and Vladimir Putin are controlled opposition for the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset.
Myself and Matthew Ehret were on the side of sanity and Riley Waggaman and Iain Davis were going down the spy movie rabbit hole.
For links to everyone’s backgrounds and bios you can go to this post over at OffGuardian.com
On top of the many points Matt and I made during this panel one of the things that didn’t get fully explained is that there is no monolith within any of these major players on the field.
Russia isn’t a unit. China isn’t a unit. Even Davos as I’ve defined them, are not a unit (see my Podcast #75 for my views on this). To lump all of Russia’s actions vis a vis COVID-19 under the simple (and false) dichotomy of pro or con the World Economic Forum, is both disingenuous and amateurish.
Because there is no indication that Russia and China have the same expansive or aggressive posture for global domination that Riley and Iain imply. They may be building similar surveillance systems because they are inherently authoritarian governments.
But that does not imply the same borg-like ambitions of Davos and the rest of the West, who clearly do want to run their singular system worldwide.
But, that fear of sameness between their current systems is all Riley and Iain bring to the table over and over again, ignoring individual actor allegiances, histories, etc. to craft an analysis that seems plausible as long as you don’t look at it too deeply.
In my opinion, they are the worst kind of useful idiots in a time like this, allowing their personal biases and, frankly, neuroses to dominate their public work which, in the end, does nothing more than carry water for the very people they are so completely afraid of.
But, hey, everyone has to have a hobby, I guess.
I mean it when I say in the stream, however, that I have sympathy for them. We’re all scared of the future these people are pursuing. It’s horrifying.
I used to be so scared of the Federal Reserve that I began thinking they were all closet Austrians running around manipulating the real economic levers to get their way.
Guess what? I was certifiably crazy back then. I didn’t need more gold, I needed therapy and a beta-blocker.
And my fears did nothing to craft battle plans based in reason. They did nothing to help my home life, marriage or ability to be a competent father. It was nothing more than selfish and, more importantly, self-important behavior. But, sadly, we all have to go through this to find the strength to master the fear and then find our own ways to contribute CONSTRUCTIVELY.
And if we don’t identify and call out this behavior for what it is then it will split the burgeoning populist revolt against these Davos bastards at the exact moment when we’ve got them on the run and spinning.
Putin as WEF double secret agent is literally the dumbest idea I’ve been confronted with since Ishtar.
This is the last I will talk about this subject. It’s prima facia evidence of everything Dexter White and I have been saying about the quality of the information out there since the beginning of the Russia/Ukraine War. We’ve never seen it this bad and it’s literally turning the entire western world into a madhouse….
…. a MAD-HOUSE!
I want to thank everyone involved. It went better than I thought it would but please let’s put this stuff to bed. There are real villains to oppose here. Click the pic below to watch the event.
https://www.rokfin.com/post/80978/Panel-Russia–the-Great-Reset–Resistance-or-Complicity
Here’s hoping Viktor Orban wins in Hungary this weekend
The one thing for me that hasn’t been answered here, even though there’s the attempted expiations of the west and the Davos answer of why which only makes sense from a Kubrick, “Eyes wide shut” narrative which I believe is half right. If you think about it, Nuland and Co. NGO’s poking and prodding for the last 10 years now expiates the matter by getting both sides within the west to show concern through their talking heads. Then again, no one says how it could have been avoided all along. As Mick said; “you can’t always get what you want.” Ukraine passed up a golden opportunity to be a bridge, a Swiss play and they fucked up. Why? Stupid? I guess. Maybe Zelenskyy likes to be the big shot, or really believes in “democracy.” Or maybe just a CIA punk? My vote is the later and for going forward a multi polar world, multi currencies and trades to come out of this would be just what the doctor ordered. Talk about a reset, and an organic one at best. “For God hath put in their hearts to fulfil his will, and to agree, and give their kingdom unto the beast, until the words of God shall be fulfilled.” Is this that time? Not sure. So back to the business at hand. Try buying rubles to get ahead of this reset and you can’t and that tells you who is truly free.
The east and west might keep their traditional posturing but the system is the same. The west might continue to insist on its exploitative colonial tradition with impact investing which leads to the privatization of everything. The east might play like the old communist – more brutal but not so expansionist. But the system is the same, it is a totalitarian and a resource based technocratic and despotic system under the control of the super rich. Like capitalism is the same system, east and west it is still capitalism. But the posturing of the east as the great western resistance is more like a controlled opposition. The west might want to exploit and destroy Russia, but sometimes it might want to build Russia to be the perfect enemy for example.
LOL! That’s my wife’s favorite scene from Planet of the Apes. It’s a madhouuuse!
Tom, I don’t think there is any reason for you to be condescending to Riley and company. Even if you’re right in the assessment of the situation, your take hasn’t been proven. Go read Putin’s biographies where he discusses being very chummy with Kissinger and meeting with him a few times a year. Go look at the Russian jab inventor who has deep ties to the Gates foundation. At this stage, you might be right, but I certainly wouldn’t gloat.
And none of those things are real today. Who Putin WAS is not relevant. Who Putin is after dealing with these people for 22+ years is.
It absolutely is my RIGHT to be condescending because their position is frankly utter bullshit and lacking historical context or nuance.
Tom.
Your intro to the panel discussion was the reason I ended up on GG&G in the first place.
If one is familiar with the history of the Soviet Union, the Communist Party eradicated democracy in the country, because they did not believe the worker/proletariat class knew enough to make wise decisions on their own behalf. They studied the way elections were run in the West and observed that people were being manipulated by the wealthy upper classes. They had a valid point. Thus, they set up the Soviet Union as a “technocracy” run by an nomenklatura/intelligentsia/apparatchik class.
And that “solution” lasted for about a year, until they discovered that all they had done was kick the democracy issue upstairs. Any reputable biography of Josef Stalin will reveal that he spent two decades of his life trying to quell the democratic tendencies of his own Communist Party, which resulted in the 1930s purges, show trials and the Great Terror. Thus, the USSR was monolithic for about ten years, when Stalin was at the height of his power and no one would dare question him. And Mao went through similar struggles in China. And Hitler had the Stauffenberg military cabal and the Canaris Abwehr faction serving as a 5th column.
So, in order to claim that today’s elites have some master plan for a Great Reset in motion, that is running like clockwork, then that implies that they (WEF, Fed, Deep State) have achieved a monolithic consensus and outlook that was beyond what Stalin, Mao & Hitler could achieve.
Yes, groups have plans. The WEF “Great Reset” is real… but those are only plans.
RussiaGate was a plan too, initiated by the 7th floor of the FBI and the CIA, but when the curtain was pulled back, we didn’t find the Wizard of Oz but Peter Strzok & Lisa Page. Strzok & Page are the raw material these people are relying on, right out of Chapter 10, of Hayek’s, “The Road to Serfdom”.
The reason I ended up here at GG&G was to get away from the John Nash style pin board analysis of dot connecting everyone else seems to be doing. It was a breath of fresh air to see you and Dexter acknowledge that the plans were real, but also use the history/lens I outlined above to gain an understanding of what is really going on.
That said, I will see how far I get with panel discussion. I am almost afraid to click on the link. (lol)
All of the “results” of this “russia/ukraine” situation are playing into the goals of the WEF. I think it could be planned and cooridinated but I have no way of knowing. But the WEF isnt complaining about sky rocketing energy costs or food costs, both goals of theirs. You maybe wrong on this one jack, or just don t be so confident in what you think you may know.
At most Davos can get some of Europe in all communication with the outside world is broken off. The won’t get the U.S. (people woke up) or Russia/China/India/Iran/Asia/Mideast/Africa/S.America/Mexico. What’s left?
Thank you for this review. Couldn’t agree more.
BTW, on the subject of surveillance. If there’s a country that has been targeted by international terrorism for real, it’s Russia. Not that anyone loves surveillance, but you can understand why Russia is doing it.
I don’t understand the confusion. Schwab obviously was recruited into the CIA at Harvard, and Davos, an old Nazi outpost, has functioned as a CIA outpost ever since. The old Nazi-CIA nuclear alliance simply continued after the war.
When Putin says he’s done with Nazi’s, this is what he means.
“I used to be so scared of the Federal Reserve that I began thinking they were all closet Austrians running around manipulating the real economic levers to get their way.Guess what? I was certifiably crazy back then.”
Yes, because thinking central bankers are closet Austrian economists is delusional- and what the Great Reset is really all about is the world’d central bankers, including the Fed imposing an all-digital cryptocurrency regime on us. And what that means is Orwell on steroids: what happened in Canada when Trudeau arbitrarily began blocking bank accounts of trucker-supporters was as clear a warning as it gets- Canadians at least were still free to pull money out of the banks in protest, and many did- but none will have this option with cryptos. Read “crypto,” think “klepto,” Tom
> complain about the surveillance state
> Never read Kaczynski
Thanks for doing that debate Tom It must have been very hard not to strangle those people. Just reinforces that you cannot talk with them. There arguments are based on some intangible vapor and everyone is supposed to nod there heads in appreciation. Makes me sick.
I really didn’t want to, but in the end I do believe it was valuable.
Tom,
This was a great debate. I’ve been reading your articles for a long time, you express complex issues succinctly, this debate was no different. Even though the Russia peg to hold appears it will bring the paper scheme down in a genius move…I feel you don’t give adequate explanation as to how the same totalitarian Covid controls being implemented world wide is a different control grid when Russia implements it. I feel Riley was trying to get to that point but didn’t ask it explicitly. The same measures appear to make them all tared with the same brush, appearing to have the same end goal.
Perhaps you could tease that out in an article for us?
Cheers
Rohan,
Sure, technology can be used in a number of ways. And one of the points not made (time, forgetfulness, etc.) is that many of the things Russia has been doing have been in response to unrestrained aggression from the West and it can look like the same thing but it’s being implemented out of a sad necessity.
American adolescent libertarians can’t handle this type of analysis… it breaks their moral superiority.
I don’t have time to watch the video, so maybe this was brought up at some point, but I think the theological and philosophical elements cannot be emphasized enough. There’s autocrats and totalitarians, but as the Holy Roman Empire and Bob Dylan elucidate, you gotta serve somebody, and who that is REALLY matters.
We know what modernists (secular humanists, neo-communists, scientismic materialists, feminists, the whole lot) believe, they are essentially atheists who either worship the creation rather than the creator, themselves, or something weird and tangential. Assuming the natural realm was created by something greater than ourselves, which is a no-brainer, then a world view predicated on human beings being smart monkeys that happen to be at the top of the heap is explicitly upside-down and, because of that flawed primary principle, ALWAYS in error. Put differently, the failure to realize that the universe was created and functions from the top down necessarily spawns delusional interpretations of experience.
That is not the same as saying that the proper perspective always imparts wisdom or that someone with an upside-down view of reality can’t learn something correct from someone who is not similarly delusional, but it can serve as a good guidepost of what to expect from whom.
So, the Davosauros is delusional through and through. China is the most consistently agnostic culture in history, which is from whence the current government appears to hail (as opposed to the long-suffering Chinese people). The western elite has been coopted by Schwab or, as A to Z says above, vice versa and are busily building a Tower of Babble, which we know did not occur once upon a time but every time. Perhaps the Chinese are as well, but peoples do sometimes come to their senses.
What about Russia? I know little about the genuineness of Putin’s Christianity, but I do know that Russia has been building 3 churches a day and 1000 churches a year for the past few decades, something that has never happened before in the history of the world.
It seems to me that matters. A lot. It also matters that the Ukrainian people may remain deeply Catholic despite the efforts of Davos to corrupt them. And that is true of much of America, not to mention most of the global south.
In other words, I like what I’m seeing. It’s a pleasant surprise and reason for cautious optimism. And it seems unlikely that Russia and Davos are even strange bedfellows.
We can debate this Davos thing, but the elephant in the room are the vaccines. If these inoculations are as deadly as some are saying, all bets are off. More bad news today from a friend diagnosed with cancer. Her Doctor told her to not take any more vaccines; said she’s seen a large uptick in cancers and cancer reoccurrences. Gotta give this doctor some credit for cutting my friend off, who was an ardent supporter of these jib-jabs.
Spot on.
Just typed into Youtube, “Russians rescuing civilians in Ukraine war 2022.”
Not a Russian in sight. BUT…..Russia in total collapse, mass casualties, etc etc total page of propaganda served via a nasal gastric tube. (The word is Putin now has cancer: bet it’s ain’t cervical!
Just found out the Russian Airforce is still on standby! Its all Rockets and Grunts.
Compare it to the US/NATO carpet bombing in Baghdad. No wonder “Bob” went nuts.
The West really has gone ‘Mad’ like you say. Trump started it, for sure.
As someone said in a comments page somewhere.”Too many silly women in too many high places.” Germany and Britain are really good at it. New Zealand is in with a chance. First Tranny Polly no less.
Australia to send $25 million bucks of weapons to full on Nazis in Ukraine!!!! …Just google Hospital/ambulance ramping in Australia. …..No money for the people, some folks die in the back of a Ambo van waiting for medical care.
MOAR boosters, 10% to the Big Guy. Wear your mask in the shower sheeple.
Russia superficially played along with the globalist C19 narrative because it was a fight they could not win. Instead, they created their own benign vaxx and offered it to their people on voluntary basis. They blocked the killer gene experiments of the West masquerading as a vaxx from their borders. They took care of their own. They were decent and honorable. The current Russian government are on the side of good. If that isn’t patently obvious to any person, then they are not thinking.
> “They may be building similar surveillance systems because they are inherently authoritarian governments.”
you don’t have the same kind of governance on a raft in the middle of the ocean surrounded by sharks as you do a luxury ocean liner.
Thanks for the article Tom. The West is a madhouse now and it points to a breakdown in our mental resilience. Fear to the point of paranoia seems to rule our though processes. We have been ‘panicked’ and as such we are easily manipulated by the psychological war that is being waged, everywhere by many players. The unfiltered internet is full of rubbish with very rare nuggets of truth and even these are presented in a provocative fashion. (In Australia our wet weather has been caused by ‘chemtrails’, (aircraft do go into holding patterns when there is thunderstorms at the destination), the Navy or the Airforce, or Dr Doom in Davos turning up the ‘make it rain downunder’ dial). And this crap is allowed to run when it suits the need of the players. Our present Western mindset is the problem. We are full of fear and have lost confidence in ourselves. I feel this is a fundamental point that needs to be considered. I remember VVP being interviewed years ago,… he was asked what it would take to panic the Russian people. He laughed and replied, “nothing will ever panic the Russian people’. Their mindset is different to our ‘be safe at all costs’ and hide in the burrow mindstate. I believe they will die for their values. Something a lot of the west no longer will do. So yes, we are in a madhouse in the west and it is ruled by fear.
In the middle of an alleged War, Ukraine President Zelensky has the time to personally speak to Pfizers CEO Bourla, about low VAX rates…
https://mobile.twitter.com/backtolife_2022/status/1509852797591859202