Today Hungarians go to the polls to decide their future. What they may not realize is that they also are deciding on the future of most of the European continent in the process.
Sitting Prime Minister Viktor Orban is vying for his fourth term in office, having been in power for 12 years and he is under intense opposition from within and without. It’s an open secret that Orban is reviled in Brussels.
And because of his basic sense of common decency and nationalism that means he must be removed from office in order to ensure the full consolidation of power with the European Commission and European Council.
That only happens with his removal and a Brussels-centric puppet controlled by George Soros and the Davos Crowd put in his place. There is a real sense of desperation surrounding this bid to remove Orban.
The formation of a ridiculous Not-Orban coalition of no less than six parties, none of whom would piss in each other’s mouths if their throats were on fire, is pure desperation. It is the apotheosis of the Davos strategy to put in power weak coalitions that can be torn apart at the seams but whose members are also so enamored with being in power they won’t collapse the government as popular opinion turns against them.
This is how Davos engineered Mario Draghi’s takeover in Italy. Five Star Movement cut a deal with the Democrats to oust Lega despite the polls being completely against the idea of such a government after Matteo Salvini pulled out of his coalition with Five Star back in 2019.
Germany’s ‘Traffic Light’ coalition members have almost nothing in common but in no way will you see the FDP, for example, pull out of it with their sinking poll numbers, now just 8%, even though they could. Instead, we see Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner doing exactly what he was put in power to do, gum up the financial works and prep the stage for the transference of Germany’s power within the EU to the EU.
But all of that unravels if Orban is free for another four years to veto every stupid and belligerent idea that comes out of the European Council. Hungary is already under financing sanctions from the EU over their anti-LGBT laws, threatening to block distributions from the EU budget.
The EU have already gotten the Poles to knuckle under because the Poles are dependent on Germany for gas flows thanks to their own intransigence in cutting deals with Russia for energy.
Hungary, on the other hand, has energy independence from Brussels by having contracted directly with Gazprom for natural gas via Turkstream’s train that goes into Serbia and Hungary. This should give you some context as to why the EU is trying to sanction Serbia and cut off the flows of that pipeline where it crosses EU territory in Bulgaria.
With a fiscally, monetarily (they are not on the euro) and energy independent Hungary there is little argument for them staying in the EU if Brussels is going to treat them as second class members. Orban and his government have been resolute in their refusal to get involved in the Russia/Ukraine conflict even though there has been serious pressure applied by NATO.
This helped Orban in recent polls along with the war itself. The natural tendency is to not change leadership during a time of crisis. So, I don’t anticipate Orban having much trouble winning the election, if the election is anything close to ‘fair.’
And that’s the crux of the conflict.
To ask why the election wouldn’t be ‘fair,’ let’s think through the consequences of an Orban victory.
Hungarians would have a strong incentive to reverse their support of EU membership. It is the one thing that really hamstrings Orban politically within the EU’s power structures.
Orban needs to get past this election to begin making the case that Hungary is not better off in the EU rather than outside it. Then he can then fully express his power within the EU to slow down, if not grind to a halt, any further expansion of EU aggression against Russia.
What Davos has tried to do in response is ratchet up the fear of Russia expanding west and stir up memories of life under the Warsaw Pact, which is the main source of basic support for the EU among many Europeans in the first place.
Putin has made his intentions very clear. The dividing line for him are the republics of the former USSR, not the Warsaw Pact countries. In fact, as Dexter White has pointed out in multiple podcasts (this one in particular), which I and others like The Saker agree with, Russia doesn’t have the force projection capability or desire to do so even if they wanted to much past the Dnieper River in Ukraine no less Poland or Hungary.
So, that narrative is pure fear porn for electioneering purposes.
It reeks of existential fear over what an Orban administration looks like free for four years from further meddling by external forces. And since the EU is already refusing to give Hungary the money they are owed under EU rules, this is an easy argument for Orban to make to the people, post-election.
Hungary standing tall against further European integration while Russia holds serve on its territorial gains in Ukraine would make a powerful argument to most of the Visegrads that there’s an opportunity for life without either Russia or the EU controlling their futures.
The opportunity exists here for a new bloc to emerge which frees many of these landlocked countries to gain access to the Baltic, Black and Mediterranean seas if they overcome their fear of Russia and look West to the threats coming from Brussels.
That would also mark the limit of their war against populism and sets up the possibility of a political earthquake in France later this month when Emmanuel Macron faces off against a surging Marine LePen in the second round of Presidential elections there.
Look for a lot of post-election shenanigans in Hungary if Orban wins the initial vote. The OSCE will use their typical game of using biased ‘exit polls’ to throw shade on the results citing differences between their polls and the official results to gin up anti-Orban sentiment on the ground in Budapest.
We should see a replay of 2020’s riots in Minsk over the results in Belarus. Now, I’m not suggesting that Orban is going to stuff the ballot box like Lukashenko likely did (who didn’t need to), but that will be the narrative constructed all across the western press.
We will be subjected to the worst kind of disinformation campaign against Orban. It will be an order of magnitude worse than anything he’s experienced in the past. I hope for his part that he’s aware of these threats and has contingency plans in place.
We’ll find out this week.
Because the future of the EU hangs in the balance here against a backdrop of forces pulling at it on which the whole of Davos’ grand plans to make the world safe for Eurotrash technocrats possible.
And if that’s not enough of an incentive for everyone to cheat, lie and steal this election I don’t know what is.
A replay of Trump/Biden?
“Will Viktor Orban Bring Down the House That Davos Built?” Of course not, he is part of the cult.
Wow. So, everyone is in on the game,? It must be nice living in a house of mirrors.
When they run out of ideas, shills always resort to the “they’re all in on it” argument. These people would have you believe that Putin is coordinating with Biden and that Iran & Israel are secretly allied.
Orban was once groomed by Soros but excaped from his tentacles and there is no evidence I know of he is masquerading as a Hungarian nationalist. He is the genuine thing and that’s why Davos and their ilk hate him.
I think the biggest obstructionists to the Eurocrats have been Trump, Orban, Putin, and Netanyahu. Not that I’m making the case for them being equals, or even that all of them are good, but they have presented the biggest roadblocks to the expansion of the Davos Crowd in the recent past. But we are always witnessing the public postures of the Davos Crowd in trying to expel them from power.
I don’t believe any threat about the idea of Putin wanting to re-conquer all the countries of the Warsaw Pact, let alone the former Soviet Union. I think he’d be satisfied to declare victory if he was able to establish a land bridge to Crimea. To those who disagree, I say, Cry Me a Black Sea.
Trump was right; NATO reached its expiration date in 1992.
I agree Kevin. I said all along that Putin’s objective is to secure the Black Sea ports no less, no more. Kiev was a diversionary move – good strategy.
This is still your Achilles Heel – thinking “as goes the EU, so goes the Davosians”.
And I understand why you think that – if the Davosians are just Eurotrash, then Davos IS the EU. And therefore because Orban represents a serious threat to the EU (he does) he represents a serious threat to the Davosians (nope)
The EU is no more important to the Davosians than India or Twitter. Orban is no more a threat to them than Modi or Dorsey.
Because. They. Are. Globalists.
You look and see a bunch of Europeans in charge and think this means they disproportionately care about Europe. Just as you look at Jamie Dimon and think he cares about JPM.
They don’t. They are beyond caring about countries, borders, companies.
All they care about is global governance, and being at that table when the time comes.
And that time is now. They will burn Brussels, Washington, London, the Fed, JPM, Google and Microsoft to the ground to achieve their true goal.
Global governance.
Orban should have few problems in leaving the EU especially if Russia were to return Transcarpathia to Hungary. Poland’s revanchism could be satiated by handing back Lviv as well. With a pledge to demilitarize the returned territory Russia would have its required buffer zones and have whatever Ukrainian state remains landlocked and checkmated.
I do not see how you imagine the Visegrad group to turn towards a more non aligned stance, especially if Russia is on one side. Czechia and Slovakia are almost completely owned by the VW group, and Poland has been one of the main staging grounds for US policy in Europe since the 80s. Hungary, France and Italy are the main battlegrounds of the new European front, even though Italy has been mostly conquered.
Hopefully their election process is honest and not like America’s. Because of power plays in the 50 States, criminals were in charge of the 2020 election.
This also brings to mind how honest do we think the mid-terms will be? When you have a fraudulent election that has not even been acknowledged by most of the population…and the people now in power were elected in that fraudulent election…what can we expect?
As a Hungarian citizen I can agree with this assessment of the current situation. I have talked to my circle of family and friends(small sample I know) and I can assure you that people are genuinely confused about who to choose and many don’t like either one of the two main options – Orban or Marky-Zaj Peter. For this reason, I predict an OV win without 2/3 majority this time and the MKKK (Hungarian Two-tailed Dog Party – started as a joke party to take the mick out of Hun politics in general) and Our Homeland (right wing at the more extreme end of the spectrum) to do well and probably hit 5% to get into parliament.
I have been abroad for a long time and only loosely follow Hungarian politics, but it is so disheartening to see the political landscape of today’s Hungary. I voted OV but only for geopolitical reasons and because there is no other party I like at the moment and because I firmly believe that in the long run this is the better option for my country for now. Suffice to say, as a person who is deeply passionate about Hungary and Hungarian culture, I felt sick voting for Fidesz. I know about the myriad little shenanigans that prove to me how little he cares about the people whom he is supposedly serving as PM. Call me naïve and idealistic but I simply cannot accept that this is just how it is when it comes to politicians.
Here is the psychological factor also included. Enemy fired all weapons they had and Hungary survived. This encourages others. I live in Eastern Europe and Orban derangement syndrome looks even bigger than Trump one.
One victory more. Serbia had also elections and now it looks like Vucic will be winner.
Worth mentioning that not only Orbán won, but Mi Hazánk Mozgalom (Our Homeland Movement in rough translation) got into the parliament too. They are the only entity in Hungary who name the WEF, Schwab, and their goals. They say they will do whatever they can to halt globalist interests if they can get in to the parliament.
Orbán does seems to be on board the covid bandwagon though, despite the fact that currently we don’t have any bullshit mandates going on, no mask either, but there are rumors of a large vaccine order from Pfizer… Will see what he does after the elections.
Yes indeed, politicians are to be distrusted at all times, few exceptions (like Ron Paul at the time). Orbán is what I consider to be a better-the-devil-you-know case. But had these other clowns won, it’d been over and out for Hungary. At least now they have a chance, if they make the right (= anti-EUSSR) choices that is.
This covid bandwagon madness has always puzzled me, and still does. Perhaps his “extended family” has some “special interests”. Perhaps the sudden accidents that happened to those who pointed out that these so-called “tests” also deemed motor oil and fruits to be positive had an effect. Perhaps other considerations. He may even genuinely believe in this utter virus crap. I can only guess.
I know more people would have voted for Mi Hazánk had they not had strategic voting considerations. All this is a good sign. Hungarians are sceptic enough to vote the way they did.
In any case, they’ve got the mandate now to work on a better future. To me, Hungary is the best place in the EUSSR right now. Minden fasza !
Orbán won with 2/3 again…
the CIA/traitor-coaliton got about 27% of the seats.
the Our House (Homeland) got 3,5% (7) seats.
at the state of 83,62% of completion.
Blessings from Hungary
Orban does not like Z…
https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/03/europe/hungary-election-results-viktor-orban-intl/index.html
Brilliant news – I am happy for you. Another poke in the eye for the Globalists. Davosman must be pissed.