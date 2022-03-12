Dexter White returns to the podcast to confront his critics over his criticism of Vladimir Putin while further clarifying the need for everyone to be very discerning in their consumption of information in this world awash with all forms of bad information.
It is imperative we keep our heads clear of the all the propaganda and remain skeptical of everyone’s motivations. The answers are ahead of us, not behind us.
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #98 — Dexter White and the Fog of Truth Around Ukraine
Podcast Episode #97 — Ron Unz and the Publisher’s Minefield
Podcast Episode #96 — Peter Boockvar and the Fed’s Hobson’s Choice on the Economy
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE
Much of the money being sent to Ukraine now (IMHO) will end up in the pockets of Biden and his flunkies (or maybe it is Obama and his flunkies–which includes Biden). Maybe follow the money is still the best rule.
Nato constitution.1949-Washington.
“The Parties to this Treaty reaffirm their faith in the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and their desire to live in peace with all peoples and all governments.
They are determined to safeguard the freedom, common heritage and civilisation of their peoples, founded on the principles of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law. They seek to promote stability and well-being in the North Atlantic area.
They are resolved to unite their efforts for collective defence and for the preservation of peace and security. They therefore agree to this North Atlantic Treaty :”
Towards the end of the podcast, I mispeak and conflate the Eastern Bloc and the Warsaw Pact. NATO came first and the Warsaw Pact as an entity came second. My point was that NATO arose as a response to the broader Soviet threat.
Not sure if this comment was specifically related to that or not.
Cheers,
Dexter
The reason for no limited incursion into the Donbass was because of the 2019 NATO wargame, which gamed this out. They predicted Putin would just go into the Donbass and that they would counterattack from the Kiev area with intact Ukrainian forces, and the war would escalate from there. (look it up)
Putin went into Ukraine for the same reason that Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, to destroy the American carrier fleet. Japan failed at that and six months later the undestroyed US carriers counterattacked and destroyed the Kidō Butai at Midway. Putin didn’t want to repeat that blunder.
The situation as it stands now, is that if there is to be a counter-attack, it will need to come directly from Poland and/or Romania. And if there is to be a guerilla war Poland & Romania will need to serve as a staging area, much like Cambodia did during the Vietnam War. And are any of those last two options palatable to either Poland or Romania?
Again, I think I said this last week, the idea of a partial war is an artifact of the American mentality. Only a Super Power protected by two oceans could think like that, whereas the Russians are old-school 19th Century Clausewitzians; they want a complete capitulation and a concrete resolution, not a bleeding ulcer.
“To introduce into the philosophy of war itself a principle of moderation would be an absurdity” ― Carl Von Clausewitz, On War
Personally, I can’t believe that NATO even gamed out the “partial incursion” scenario. On what planet were they on? Planet America is where. But the same thing happened in France, in 1940… the French were completely prepared for a replay of the First World War, with the “clever” idea of fighting the Battle of the Somme in Belgium, on the Dyle River, to avoid destroying the French countryside.
I don’t know if Putin will succeed, but he is playing for all of the marbles …and the West isn’t. IMHO
And if Xi is also playing for all of the marbles, which isn’t apparent yet, Biden will have to do a lot of hard and clever thinking.
That is a very convincing (and thus horrifying) analysis. Horrifying because I am having a hard time imagining the point where Putin gets the capitulation and concrete resolution you mention and then things just stop.
I agree that Von Clausewitz is the right lens to see this through.