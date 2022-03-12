Dexter White returns to the podcast to confront his critics over his criticism of Vladimir Putin while further clarifying the need for everyone to be very discerning in their consumption of information in this world awash with all forms of bad information.

It is imperative we keep our heads clear of the all the propaganda and remain skeptical of everyone’s motivations. The answers are ahead of us, not behind us.

