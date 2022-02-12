With the Fed raising rates all the talk of the markets and my increasingly esoteric take on the political dynamics at play, this week I chat with Blakeley Advisory Group CFO Peter Boockvar about what he thinks is going on with the Fed and the central banks in general as a counterpoint.
Peter’s experience and clear thinking is appreciated as we move towards the March meeting of the FOMC now that the Fed has been exposed as way behind the inflation curve.
Peter on Twitter @PBoockvar
Tom on Twitter @tfl1728
Thanks for the information. I agree with your ideas about vandalism. It is hard for people to grasp the idea that sometimes destruction is the end game and not some complicated plan with lots of moving parts. The Socialist-communist-fascists are masters at this game, and are always underestimated.
Boockvar said inflation is a main-street problem created by FED. Silence from him of inflating the STOCK MARKET with cheap money for buy backs for over valued corporations hollowed out with no concept of making a profit. Your thesis of POWELL and the EU and the NEW YORK banks to me makes a lot of sense! Good podcast! :-)
