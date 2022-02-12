With the Fed raising rates all the talk of the markets and my increasingly esoteric take on the political dynamics at play, this week I chat with Blakeley Advisory Group CFO Peter Boockvar about what he thinks is going on with the Fed and the central banks in general as a counterpoint.

Peter’s experience and clear thinking is appreciated as we move towards the March meeting of the FOMC now that the Fed has been exposed as way behind the inflation curve.

Peter on Twitter @PBoockvar

Tom on Twitter @tfl1728



Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #95 – Dave Collum and the The Drone Strike of Truth

Podcast Episode #94 – Marco Rocco and the Fragile Future for Italy and the EU

Podcast Episode #93 — Alex Krainer and the New Rules of the Geopolitical Game

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf

BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt

DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE

LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k

DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va

WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa

ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc

DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

Telegram



