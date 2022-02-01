I discuss the future of Italy, the state of Italian politics and the context of a failing European Union with Marco Rocco of Mittdolcino.com, a finance and politics blog from Italy. Mittdolcino has been a great friend to my and Gold Goats ‘n Guns for a few years now, helping my understanding of Italy, Italian politics and financial situation of the European Union.
Is Mario Draghi No Longer Davos’ Superman?
After hearing how the law and constitution work in Italy, is it any wonder they had a fascist dictator last century? It’s similar with Spain, they had a fascist dictator until he died in the 1970s. Something about these cultures in Europe, they seem to need a tyrant ruling over them. What a cesspool. No wonder there was such an exodus to America in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The only people, who aren’t trapped by whatever circumstances they find themselves, that want to stay there must be brain dead imbeciles that need a daddy telling them what to do. Fundamentally, Europe can’t save itself. Its part in human history…the birth of philosophy, culture, intellect, etc, is over.
Tom, if politics is mostly theater, have you considered that Putins role is to be the patsy in world affairs. He’s got Klaus Schwab lineage. He was hand picked by the bankers and approved by Rothschild. His vaccine isn’t any better than the others. He’s following WEF protocols and implementing their version of Vax passports. It seems to me he doesn’t really care about Mother Russia, his loyalty is to the bankers and WEF. If he’s reading the riot act to Boris Johnson and other puppets, I’d be very surprised.
No he’s not following their vax protocol. In fact it’s been globalists within the Duma that has pushed that and governors in the regions. Putin has pushed back against it. And only has he pushed Sputnik V not the mRNA clot shots. So, if you think Putin is playing Schwabs game you are misreading the situation completely
Let’s say you’re right, that Putin is pushing back. With regard to the Sputnik, according to a Moscow based journalist, their clot shot looks to be a total failure and a dangerous one at that.
https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com/p/sputnik-v-is-a-scam
Its a thing to thwart the WEF mRNA killshot. Adenovirus vector vaccines are at least well understood tech that can or cannot be effective.
Italian law has long been viewed — by Italians — as a mere suggestion. Follow the law if it suits you, ignore it if not. It doesn’t really matter.
The EU is collapsing because Germany can’t (is not able to) prop it up much longer. Whether or not Rome pretends to give a hoot what Brussels thinks, the whole Potemkin village rests on perpetual German financing. German financing rests on German industry, which rested (note the past tense) on affordable energy.
Soros wanted to control Europe by controlling natural gas entering via Ukraine. Its why he ordered Obama to stage a coup in Ukraine. No one ever cared about Ukraine except as a transit point for gas or for troops. Its now blocked for “NATO” (aka US) troops.
The pipelines through Ukraine require regular maintenance, which they will not be getting going forward. Sooner or later, there will be a failure. With regular theft happening by Ukrainians, sooner seems like a good bet.
Germany will be forced to approve Nordstream II startup, even if Brussels objects.
Much of Europe has already decided to restart or build nuclear power plants, and they don’t care whether Brussels or Greta object. No one bothered to ask, Brussels doesn’t matter.
Italians will continue to make leather and marble and Ferraris and wine and other “high culture” goods — and they will continue to use creative payment schemes to avoid paying taxes. Nothing will change, regardless of which dim-wit is theoretically “in charge” in Rome. Italy functions much better when it is de-centralized (even if there is a nominal head in Rome).
Italian police are hoping to get paid. They have to go home each night to their neighbors. As long as Italian citizens don’t go on TV giving Rome the middle finger (or the neck) — police can (and do) look the other way.
Tom, I agree that the black out cyber pandemic looked to be set up for last fall. I still think they’re going to pull it off, and fairly soon. What are your thoughts?
