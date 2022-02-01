I discuss the future of Italy, the state of Italian politics and the context of a failing European Union with Marco Rocco of Mittdolcino.com, a finance and politics blog from Italy. Mittdolcino has been a great friend to my and Gold Goats ‘n Guns for a few years now, helping my understanding of Italy, Italian politics and financial situation of the European Union.

Is Mario Draghi No Longer Davos’ Superman?

