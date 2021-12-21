Crypto is driving fundamental changes to the way data is stored, moved and computed which has interesting implications both for big data center providers like Google, Amazon and Microsoft, but also for countries which are in the throes of insanity over their domestic energy policy.

Sam Texas is a veteran of the e-commerce and technology space who brings a unique perspective on where these cross-currents between the quest for decentralization within crypto and the current over-centralization of the data centers meet with prevailing energy politics and explode.

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #90 – Dexter White and Why Urea Shortages Matter

Episode #89 — Stephen Kent and How the Force Can Fix the World

Episode #88 – Dexter White and Why Dumb Ideas Never Die

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf

BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt

DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE

LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k

DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va

WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa

ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc

DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

Telegram



