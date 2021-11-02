While the Wealth Tax is thankfully dead for now, Dexter White makes the argument that this is just another example of the Democrats (and Davos) pushing dumb ideas until they win through repetition and disinformation.

Its becoming increasingly clear we have to spend less time even allowing them to have the microphone on these subjects as Davos continues to overplay its hand in destroying capital formation in the U.S.

Show Notes

Dumb Ideas Never Die
There’s a Hole in the Minds of Democrats

Previous Episodes:

Episode #87 – Dexter White and the Clown Show (Car?) with Nukes
Episode #86 -Short Take on Why It’s Time For All Good Men to Stop Fearing John Galt
Episode #85 – A Short Take on Joe Biden’s Call for Civil War

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE