While the Wealth Tax is thankfully dead for now, Dexter White makes the argument that this is just another example of the Democrats (and Davos) pushing dumb ideas until they win through repetition and disinformation.
Its becoming increasingly clear we have to spend less time even allowing them to have the microphone on these subjects as Davos continues to overplay its hand in destroying capital formation in the U.S.
Show Notes
Dumb Ideas Never Die
There’s a Hole in the Minds of Democrats
Previous Episodes:
Episode #87 – Dexter White and the Clown Show (Car?) with Nukes
Episode #86 -Short Take on Why It’s Time For All Good Men to Stop Fearing John Galt
Episode #85 – A Short Take on Joe Biden’s Call for Civil War
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE
If you work on a college campus, with tenure guaranteed by tax exempt endowments, endless student loans and zero accountability — marxism makes sense.
If you work in government, with unlimited tax revenue and zero accountability — marxism makes sense.
In other words, if you live in an artificial world where income is unlimited, expenses are someone else’s problem and you never have to worry about being held accountable when you screw up — than fantasy worlds make all sorts of sense.
Its the rest of us that have to balance income and expense, those of us who are held accountable when we commit crimes, those who feel an obligation to pay our debts — including when someone does something nice for us… we don’t live in the fantasy world of academics and government employees.
Imagine the horror in academia if they had to stand behind their product, to only get paid *IF*, and only if, they produced graduates with marketable skills.
A lot of things would be very different if federal employees (not just politicians, bureaucrats too) had to live by the same rules as the rest of society.
G. William Miller was Fed Chairman under Carter. He messed up and was moved to the Treasury. Volcker became Fed Chairman.
The end of the $IMFS, which is coming very soon, will end the bloated, infantile realms of academia and government where little thrives save for grifting and the propagation of stupefyingly toxic ideas about how everyone else should conduct themselves. Globalist sociopaths like Soros were happy to back wretched campus offerings such as CRT, since sowing strife and conflict and sovereign nation destroying projects are, by definition, near and dear to the hearts of narcissistic, people hating, internationalist miscreants.
The problem for team tyranny is, ultimately, that they are so vile that their own pathogenicity kills them. They really have nothing going for them except their immense wealth. They don’t inspire anything but fear and loathing. That works for a while, but, eventually, the project comes a cropper and well heeled necks get stretched and severed.