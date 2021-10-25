US Politics has become something not just comical but dangerous in its implications. Thankfully, as the pressure mounts on Democrats to salvage some aspect of The Davos Crowd’s agenda it’s exposing the inner strength and character of some people on Capitol Hill, even if only to be used for their own selfish and/or venal ends.

Dexter White joins me for a discussion of that, the way Davos and Wall St. are fighting for control over something beyond their capacity, Bitcon, and why it’s become clear to Vladimir Putin that the US has become a Clown Show with Nukes.

Show Notes

Bitcoin ETF – Dare I say, “It’s a Trap?!”

European Energy Crisis — And is That Gas You Think You’re Burning?

Putin – Wokeness is a “Crime Against Humanity”

