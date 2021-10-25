US Politics has become something not just comical but dangerous in its implications. Thankfully, as the pressure mounts on Democrats to salvage some aspect of The Davos Crowd’s agenda it’s exposing the inner strength and character of some people on Capitol Hill, even if only to be used for their own selfish and/or venal ends.
Dexter White joins me for a discussion of that, the way Davos and Wall St. are fighting for control over something beyond their capacity, Bitcon, and why it’s become clear to Vladimir Putin that the US has become a Clown Show with Nukes.
Show Notes
Bitcoin ETF – Dare I say, “It’s a Trap?!”
European Energy Crisis — And is That Gas You Think You’re Burning?
Putin – Wokeness is a “Crime Against Humanity”
Dexter is underestimating the organization and determination of the ChiCom agents masquerading as the Obiden Administration.
Knowing Dexter as I do, he absolutely is not. If anyone can be accused of that, it’s me… not him.
The stark, partisan lines separating the two sides in American politics have never been sharper. Something’s gotta give, but what? Neither side wants to budge nor compromise even a bit. As the perennial losers, the Republicans want to stymie every big program the Dems even think up. If there was more of a balance to politics, then maybe … but there’s not.
An interesting and engaging discussion. Isn’t wokeness just a divide and rule strategy? Surely Putin views the US as a Nuclear Power hosting a clown sideshow in the creche?