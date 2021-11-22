We Travel off the Beltway to the Hydian Way to sit down with Stephen Kent author of the new book How the Force Can Fix the World to discuss what lessons we can draw out of the texts of Star Wars as well as the bitter divides within its many generations of fans.
Stephen is the host of the Beltway Banthas Podcast which I’ve had the pleasure of being a guest on discussing an article I wrote over the summer. So, sit back and relax on the acceleration couch, fire up the holochess table and let’s ruminate on how the Force may just be showing us a path out of our present darkness.
Show Notes
How Star Wars Mirrors The American Culture Wars
Where the Divide in Star Wars Mirrors the Culture War
Previous Episodes:
Episode #88 – Dexter White and Why Dumb Ideas Never Die
Episode #87 – Dexter White and the Clown Show (Car?) with Nukes
Episode #86 -Short Take on Why It’s Time For All Good Men to Stop Fearing John Galt
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE
I went to the opening day of star wars at the big Uptown movie theater and saw it something like 6 times that summer, BUT…
Why talk about the FORCE when you have Jesus Christ who actually rose from the dead? The evidence is actually quite strong ranging from his
– appearance to 500 eye witnesses and
– the fact that the tomb was empty and
– the fact that his followers were so convinced of his resurrection that they stuck to their belief even though almost all were killed for that conviction and
– the fact that a multitude of people have had life transforming encounters with that risen Christ and
– the fact that the latest science points pretty clearly to the existence of a creator (big bang) of great intelligence (anthropomophic fine tuning of the universe) that cares about the earth (fine tuning of the earth situation without which advanced life would be impossible) and that is actively involved in what happens in Earth’s natural history (the origin of life and mass speciation events like the Cambrian explosion that can’t be accounted for by the non-supernatural means). The resulting creator matches the description of Christian God.
Because Doug, there is more than one way to give lessons and some tools work better for
other people. That’s why.
When the topic turned to the question, “what movie would you choose to watch with your children?” I found relief in noting my choice was not deterministic. I knew instantly my choice. Galaxy Quest. Because I love that film and it’s appropriate for my children as well.
Great interview!
Great Choice, Chad!