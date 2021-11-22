We Travel off the Beltway to the Hydian Way to sit down with Stephen Kent author of the new book How the Force Can Fix the World to discuss what lessons we can draw out of the texts of Star Wars as well as the bitter divides within its many generations of fans.

Stephen is the host of the Beltway Banthas Podcast which I’ve had the pleasure of being a guest on discussing an article I wrote over the summer. So, sit back and relax on the acceleration couch, fire up the holochess table and let’s ruminate on how the Force may just be showing us a path out of our present darkness.

Show Notes

How Star Wars Mirrors The American Culture Wars

Where the Divide in Star Wars Mirrors the Culture War

Previous Episodes:

Episode #88 – Dexter White and Why Dumb Ideas Never Die

Episode #87 – Dexter White and the Clown Show (Car?) with Nukes

Episode #86 -Short Take on Why It’s Time For All Good Men to Stop Fearing John Galt

