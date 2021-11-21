If you look around the headlines from the past week or so, you will see a startling similarity among them. Coming in from all over the world are mandates from one country’s government after another instituting medical apartheid over the COVID-9/11 jab.
Where these restrictions are the most draconian are within the walls of the European Union, that region where The Davos Crowd’s influence is undoubtedly the strongest.
Latvia will bar unjabbed legislators from voting. Slovenia made the jab mandatory to go to the gas station. Austria’s new Chancellor, who’s been on the job for around a month, is now fining and arresting the unjabbed for even leaving their homes.
A month ago this guy was a minor political hack in a mostly irrelevant central European country, now he’s issuing orders like he owns the place. Unfortunately, for most of Europe, that is actually the case, if not in name but in practice.
The list goes on and on and on — Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, just to name a few.
To describe this behavior as Orwellian is a kindness. We’re closer to Terry Gilliam’s nightmarish bureaucracy of Brazil than we are Orwell’s 1984.
At the same time, you have to squint really hard to find any mention of the massive protests in these same countries against these mandates. But, the videos flow freely around the internet if you are willing to look for them.
The protests in Rotterdam turned violent on Friday when two people were shot dead by police during the mayhem. Rome was literally overflowing with people on the streets saying no to this arbitrary and indefensible stratification of society.
Vienna saw police stand down and join the protestors.
In short, I’m seeing a whole lotta #Ungovernables out there and they are growing in number not falling.
I’m pretty much incompetent when it comes to Twitter but this may be the most trafficked of any tweet of mine ever:
To even contemplate turning an entire country into a patchwork of leper colonies over a nasty cold is indicative of the sickest mind, to agree with doing so makes you a party to crimes against humanity, and to pull a paycheck to enforce it the very definition of evil itself.
These mandates are coming because of the massive uptick in COVID-9/11 cases in all of these places where the experimental mRNA gene therapies were deployed en masse. Where the jab is job one, the infection rates are growing exponentially.
The worry over COVID-9/11 and its destabilizing effects on society have infected even the most sober and thoughtful world leaders on the subject, like Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin, in recent appearances, looks openly angry and puzzled that the virus was not defeated and the rate of mutation making public policy a difficult maze to navigate.
He just publicly offered himself up as a guinea pig for the latest booster for the country’s successful adenovirus therapy, Sputnik V, to help enhance Russia’s ability to fight off the disease. Unlike the mRNA therapies, the rate of complications with it are very low and if anything seem to, at worst, offer no added benefit.
Putin would be better served promoting prophylactics rather than the jab, but there it is.
The problem here is the authoritarian mindset. It cannot let go of the idea that some things are truly beyond their control and that some events like these are ‘in god’s hands.’ I hope Putin and others like him remember that in the coming days and restrain themselves leaving the jab, any jab, a choice out of respect for life itself.
But the title of this piece asks a question that seems incongruous given the full spectrum blitz for power that Davos and their minions are putting on.
Have we reached Peak Davos?
I think we have but that doesn’t mean things get better from here, only that this is as much pressure as they can bring to bear and it will either work or it will be clear that it will fail, albeit very messily.
So, let’s start with the obvious. Places like Austria, Australia, and even Italy will not go along with this. The sizes of the protests grow daily and as the desperation on both sides grows any further attempts at control will be met with violence, regrettably. Hopefully, we see more scenes like I linked above rather than what I fear is more likely.
But, let’s back out a bit further and discuss the failure of COP26. This article by Rupert Darwall of RealClearEnergy.com focuses too much on the failure of Boris Johnson’s government to land the necessary body blows to gather the international cats to come together on Climate Change, but the results from Glasgow were pretty obvious.
No amount of schmoozing and glad-handing will overcome the enlightened self-interest of nations (or people) to destroy their energy production (society). This time it was China and India watering down the language of the COP26 statement to the point of irrelevancy.
Because energy production is the basis for civilization itself. The entire Climate Change scam is nothing more than an attack on civilization.
The dissenters at COP26 showed their power within the global community and without their firm commitment to ending burning coal to produce a flow of electrons there was no way everyone else would fall into place.
That said, however, these same two countries are happy to go along with population control measures we’re seeing in Europe. Because both governments understand that the amount of economic damage done because of COVID-9/11 will bring inevitable social unrest. So they may not be implementing these controls in service of Davos per se, only to save their own miserable hides.
China is far more advanced on this front than even Europe is. But to see India, as Martin Armstrong talked about recently, using Climate Change as an excuse to lock people down is outrageous.
It goes to show that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be Davos-affiliated, he’s also smart enough to know that he can pick and choose from their mandates to serve his interests best.
This is what I’ve meant in the past about seeing the fraying of Davos’ various factions (covered in this podcast from June). When members of the cartel think for themselves eventually the cartel collapses. India would only issue an order like this because, as Armstrong rightly points out, they are worried about civil unrest from economic collapse.
But that doesn’t mean that Modi will get rid of the coal plants because he knows that stable electricity and heat are the surest ways to minimize the civil unrest. Catch meet 22 for Davos.
A lot of world leaders will begin seeing this same light as we move into 2022. Their power still rests on the consent of the governed. It’s a race against time now for Davos. From the death of COVID-9/11 as a thing to justify our compliance to the various factions seeing their opportunities to take advantage for their own gain(Wall St. for example), the balance of power globally could shift quickly.
China’s Evergrande policies are a major source of market instability right now — See this interview with Mittdolcino.com I just published explaining how all these parts fit together. China forcing property developers into default, like Evergrande, is enhancing the demand for dollars and yuan and the best place to pull them from is Europe, whose leadership is on a collision course with hyperinflation and debt default.
The crashing euro alongside a strengthening dollar and yuan means that Europe is getting torn apart at the seams. It means inflation there is going to skyrocket with the next round of CPI numbers and Christine Lagarde will look even sillier than the last time she tried to sell her bullshit to the world at the recent ECB policy presser.
Davos couldn’t pull the world together in Glasgow. So, they are now going full court press for control where they can over COVID-9/11 jabs. The two issues are inextricably linked.
Let’s take this one step further. They haven’t gotten rid of Powell at the Fed, yet. They may not get the “Build Back Better” bill through this Congress. The rising dollar is torpedoing their plans for hyperinflation of energy prices.
Even the major oil companies see the writing on the wall.
Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) just announced a complete corporate restructuring to move the company’s domicile out of the European Union and fully into the U.K. to avoid the insanity of the EU’s ESG requirements.
Shell lost a recent court ruling from the Hague and it responded by taking its company out of its homeland and removing any traces of Dutch from its name. The new company will be called Shell Energy. Shell is playing a waiting game against Davos now.
And when a company as politically connected as Shell makes a move like this you know the pressure is lifting. I’ve covered them for years and they’ve always been ahead of the political curve, knowing where things were headed and where to pull out of.
So, while Shell may make noise publicly about phasing out ‘fossil fuels’ and all that rot to satisfy the ESG jackals, their actions were to extend the life of its primary business by avoiding the “pass a law, make reality” chaos of the unelected EUSSR Commissars.
This is why I’m now considering “Peak Davos” as potentially real. If I’m right, this means their power is at its maximum, yet they still have tremendous inertia on their side. Both China and Russia are taking full advantage of the chaos they are creating.
But, what’s clear to me now is this is what the worst case scenario looks like; chaos around the globe with a patchwork of mandates being implemented amidst massive resistance and enforced economic ruin driving world leaders to the brink of war.
Don’t think for a second both Xi and Putin don’t understand this dynamic.
At the same time, however, Davos has failed to overcome the enlightened self-interest of the developing powers they thought they could co-opt politically through the application of funny money. Remember George Soros recently calling Xi ‘the devil’ himself? Do you think he’s got money and agents in China he can’t extract from there?
That’s why I think the key here in the U.S. will be the next few weeks leading up to the December 3rd drop dead date for the debt ceiling. Pelosi will try one last time to use it to blackmail Cocaine Mitch to cave and pass the Build Back Better bill, designed to destroy the U.S.’s economic future.
There seems to be just enough internal resistance within the U.S. political scene to keep this from happening. And McConnell has to know his days are numbered regardless.
The bond markets are beginning to smell a rat.
If Pelosi fails and has to raise it on her own without the BBB bill signed, then the Democratic party collapses completely in 2022 as all of their leverage over the Republicans and the Fed vanishes as we enter the primary season for the mid-term elections. We will see defections within Congress as Pelosi’s speakership fails. If she succeeds then we push towards a future with a compromised U.S. facing a two-front war with Russia and China whom both feel the EUSSR is a party to and will punish accordingly.
If that isn’t a signal of Peak Davos, I don’t know what would be.
Join my Patreon if you are peaking
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE
It was Xi called Soros calling The Debil. Not other way round bro. May they rot together where the sun don’t shine
It was Xi called Soros the debil meant to say. The rest stands
Putin forcibly shut down all of Soros’ NGOs operating in Russia, seized their bank accounts, and locked up the local representatives. This happened several years ago. Russian police had lists of employees, local donors, local supporters… and they were all arrested. The NGO leaders have not been seen since. The “little fish” were used to identity additional targets.
Putin also said if Soros’ plane touches down inside Russia, they will kill him right there on the runway.
A number of Russian military officers and government officials suggested Soros’ death would be more drawn out, to make an example of him. Even if Putin were out of power, it wouldn’t make any difference.
A lot of the fuss in Ukraine is really about Soros controlling nat gas flow into Europe (trying to anyway). This is why Soros told Obama to stage a coup in Ukraine. The money would fund additional bribes of EU officials and more marxism in the EU. This is a direct threat to Gazprom and Russian oligarchs and Russia itself. Soros can buy off Washington DC crooks, and already owns Brussels — but Russia doesn’t need Soros.
Xi didn’t bother with all the warnings. Soros will simply disappear if he lands in China. No fuss no muss. Jimmy Hoffa would be found long before Soros. Soros’ NGOs in China were shut down in a far more violent manner than the ones in Russia.
One can be sure that SCO member countries have been told to keep Soros out of the picture, or face the wrath of both Moscow *AND* Beijing.
China may think Soros is an effective form of self-sabotage against the EU, but they will tire of his interference if it effects trade. Russia would rather Europe keep paying Gazprom forever. A political collapse in Brussels would benefit Russia, but an economic collapse would not.
Further reasons why Tom is correct — peak Davos is here
Yes I think this is right – we are at Peak Davos.
They have seeded the ground for their Great Reset. Authoritarianism has been normalized, and the required 10% have become brownshirts, ready to snitch on their neighbors.
If they wish to capitalize on this momentum, they now need to pull the trigger on the crisis event they have planned.
I believe Cyber Polygon in July signalled their intent (just like Event 201 before it), and you may remember a number of cyber attacks took place soon after (we might call them field tests) – they just need to set off a big one and then use the media to manufacture consent for the panacea of global governance.
But yes I agree – it’s now or never.
No, we haven’t reached peak Davis yet. Far from it, in fact!
Austria implemented the lockdown of non-vaccinated individuals last week. In the days that followed, several other EU nations followed suit. What’s good for the goose, etc.
This weekend, Dutch police opened fire on protestors using live rounds. They killed 2 and injured over 100 others. Will they back-off now or will this be adopted by other countries?
Fauci announced that jabbing newly borns with the clot shots is the way to go now. If our teens followed by our minors already stoked our furnaces, imagine what the reaction to his baby-killing spree will be!
Bill and Melinda promised that the next one would get our attention. Davis is about to pull out their Marburg-9/11 card. In fact, they have already begun. We will see this develop in December. By January or February, it should elevate to global lockdown and will be used as a cover for the clot shot deaths that are now accelerating.
As Tom mentioned, many police in Vienna have joined the protestors. Totalitarian regimes are not a new thing in Europe, and the police have all heard of Nuremberg. The police know what will happen once the Austrian government falls.
The police in Netherlands have to take off their uniforms, become regular Josephs, and go home to the neighborhoods they just slaughtered. That’s going to be an issue, and it doesn’t matter whether it makes the official news. Gunning down 100 people and killing 2 of them, over a political dispute, won’t leave the officers heads as quickly as it leaves the headline news. The families who lost loved ones will remember.
The Hague was heavily damaged in protests. Nuremberg is still available for trials.
The Davos media in the USA are de-emphasizing Fauci because he has lost all credibility. The NIH is terrified there will be more questions about who funded the creation of covid in the first place. Some hypochondriacs will choose to give their children shots, but that doesn’t mean the general population will do it.
Newport News ship yard (Virginia) just announced that Biden’s illegal mandate will not be enforced. They had lots of excuses, but it boiled down to the fact that firing 30% of the workers would just shut the ship yards down completely. All those welders can get jobs this afternoon at small mom and pop operations with worker shortages. Davos collided the US military industrial complex and their dream of a 350 ship navy.
A number of companies are now advertising jobs with “NO COVID MANDATE” prominently displayed in the description. SJWs are in surplus, but skilled workers are in a shortage. Companies that support Biden’s illegal stupidity will be at an increasing disadvantage.
Maybe you missed the memo. Bill and Melinda got divorced. Bill was hanging out with Epstein and the perverts / pedophiles. That ship has sailed.
The court at the Hague had documents filed for an immediate halt to the vaccine program last July. Deaths and adverse reactions were soaring and yet, not a peep from the court. I wouldn’t put too much hope in Nuremburg 2.0 because it is looking increasingly likely the entire justice system has been compromised.
With all due respect, your comment concerning the Bill and Melinda divorce is completely irrelevant. They were interviewed a few months back and Bill said that we had not taken this pandemic seriously but that the next one would get our attention. He and Melly then looked at each other and grinned (the video is still available on Bitchute if you search for “Gates smirking”).
The takeaway from that was that they knew something we didn’t and it had obviously been pre-planned. Otherwise, how could they possible know about the next pandemic?
MSM has been discussing Marburg and Ebola arriving in Europe since COP26 finished.
This is a description of Marburg from the WHO’s site:
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/marburg-virus-disease
The thing that is curious about this is that only 2 months ago the subject had already been discussed on Lew Rockwell’s site:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/09/no_author/a-possible-marburg-rivax-final-solution/
And that came hot on the heels of the WHO’s Tedros announcing a possible Marburg arrival the month prior:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EaH8x7AgPjRL/
In the US, Bill has been discussing a potential attack with smallpox. Why now after all this time that it has been long buried?
https://news.yahoo.com/bill-gates-warns-smallpox-terror-000100099.html
And now, only 10 days ago, Stew Peters covered it with another whistleblowing doctor:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hgq0wDMEvFxd/
Hopefully, it all turns out to be fiction but there is a high possibility it will be used as a cover for the imminent vaxx deaths, or as yet another motive to lockdown.