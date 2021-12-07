On the eve of the Biden / Putin phone call to avert war in Ukraine, Russia announced an end to fertilizer exports. Last month China quietly ended ammonia exports. There is a worldwide shortage of urea needed to run not only new diesel cars but also trucks and some farm equipment.

Is this a precursor to war or just another example of the damage done to the global economy by Davos and its merry band of vandals? That’s what’s on tap today.

Show Notes

Davos is Making the Central Bank Case for Gold
November Issue Gold Goats ‘n Guns Newsletter

