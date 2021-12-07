On the eve of the Biden / Putin phone call to avert war in Ukraine, Russia announced an end to fertilizer exports. Last month China quietly ended ammonia exports. There is a worldwide shortage of urea needed to run not only new diesel cars but also trucks and some farm equipment.
Is this a precursor to war or just another example of the damage done to the global economy by Davos and its merry band of vandals? That’s what’s on tap today.
Show Notes
Davos is Making the Central Bank Case for Gold
November Issue Gold Goats ‘n Guns Newsletter
Previous Episodes:
Episode #89 — Stephen Kent and How the Force Can Fix the World
Episode #88 – Dexter White and Why Dumb Ideas Never Die
Episode #87 – Dexter White and the Clown Show (Car?) with Nukes
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE
Great podcast!
I just have one suggestion:
If you guys haven’t done so already, I think you guys would be well served by looking at some of John Mearsheimer’s (University of Chicago) work. He just had a seminal paper published in Foreign Policy. If China’s military and economic plans seem to be disproportionate with just controlling the South China Sea, Mearsheimer posits that you can’t have “regional hegemony” without being a “global peer competitor”, hence the Chinese nuclear build up. Mearsheimer has a big audience in China and is despised by most in DC. I can’t say he is right, but he might help form some of your discussions pro or con.
Most recent lecture:
https://youtu.be/s0qpl09iGdo
About US foreign policy:
https://youtu.be/ESwIVY2oimI
About Ukraine:
https://youtu.be/JrMiSQAGOS4
Food for thought… for what it is worth.
Thanks for this. Mearsheimer is someone I am familiar with but haven’t followed in a long time.
I would be super interested in your integration of your Davos hypotheses with some of Mearsheimer’s observations. It seems like there will be a big wake-up call coming for Davos if Mearsheimer is correct. Because as Dexter pointed out: “it seems to be a big think tank that publishes white papers that everyone follows” and Mearsheimer is not a nouveau-theorist but an old school realist.
Anyway, thanks again for a very interesting discussion !!!
I’ll give these a listen. I really liked his older analysis when he was working with Walt 15 years ago… I just haven’t kept up with him.