Alex Krainer, author of the Grand Deception – The Truth About Bill Browder and the blog The Naked Hedgie joins me for the first time in three years for a big talk about the big picture of what is changing in the rules of the great Geopolitical Game.
Show Notes:
You can follow Alex on Twitter http://ww.twitter.com/@NakedHedgie
http:///www.TheNakedHedgie.com
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #92 — Mark Jeftovic and Throwing Truth Bombs at the Cathedral
Podcast Episode #91 – Sam Texas and the Inevitable Collison of the Data Center with Crypto
Podcast Episode #90 – Dexter White and Why Urea Shortages Matter
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE
The Naked Hedgie-a new rabbit hole. Thanks for the link & introduction to this good man!
Tom- VERY interesting and thought-provoking discussion. I am a pattern recognition guy and that connected a few more dots for me. Thanks.
I enjoyed it almost as much doing it, Scott. Alex is an excellent thinker and strategist.