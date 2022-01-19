Since the day she announced she wouldn’t be running for re-election in 2020 I knew Tulsi Gabbard was distancing herself from the Democratic Party for a potential Presidential run in 2024.
Gabbard is supposed to be everything the Democrats want. A strong, ‘progressive’ female of ‘color’ who backed Bernie Sanders’ runs for the nomination, implying she’s a useful Commie. She was groomed early on as a WEF Future Leader and put on important House Committees which landed her default invitations to CFR meetings, while also being a member of the Democratic National Committee.
It was clear she was being schmoozed by the DNC and Davos to become a major player from the moment she was first elected to Congress in 2012.
But something happened on the way to Gabbard’s ascension to the top of the U.S. political scene, her conscience got the better of her. I’ve followed Gabbard for years and watched her carefully, knowing full well about her past associations with Davos.
Now, for the New Statesman to run a schlocky piece about her as a GOP Dark Horse last week at a pivotal moment in the shifts in Congress against the Democrats’ domestic policy is telling of just how scared the Democrats and Davos are of the 2024 vote getting split along populist lines.
She’s fostered a cult of personality among her supporters, who either refuse to acknowledge that Gabbard holds right-wing positions or, more often, go on to adopt those positions themselves. Lately, Gabbard’s pivot to cancel-culture pundit, complete with undertones of worries about anti-white “racism”, has inspired her followers to take on the same pet issues. They’ve gone from iconoclastic left-leaning upstarts to “American patriots” without a blink.
And here I thought she was a Davos stalking horse to lead stupid libertarians away from the GOP because she’s hawt and anti-war?
It gets so confusing to keep the narrative straight anymore, but, asking for consistency from the loony left is like asking Joe Biden to remember what he had for breakfast yesterday,
The rest of the article is nothing more than a hit piece to smear Gabbard through guilt-by-association to keep control over the soccer mom set from jumping from the sinking ship that is the Democratic Party. It’s that same ship Gabbard was two years ahead of everyone else in leaving I remind you.
The Populism Problem is that it’s Popular
Remember, folks, populists are the new Nazis in the New Normal and everyone not ‘down with the Commintern’ has to be painted with that brush as often as possible.
The Department of Justice just told us this is the case. They’ve created a new specialized unit to combat ‘Domestic Terrorism’ which amounts to spending non-existent tax money on investigating and intimidating pretty much anyone reading this blog post.
This response from the DoJ is just part of the fallout from the false flag operation that was January 6th, 2021. Even a milquetoast like Jonathan Turley can see what’s happening here and is now concerned about it.
The Democrats know they have zero chance of retaining the House or the Senate in the fall and what they are doing now is using 1/6 as the means by which to limit who can and cannot run for office this fall and beyond.
If you can’t win at the ballot box then create a permanent arm of the bureaucracy to stifle dissent. It’s the new version of “nuts and sluts,” folks. I wrote about this during the Kavanaugh hearings.
“Nuts and Sluts” is easy to understand. Simply accuse the person you want to destroy of being either crazy (the definition of which shifts with whatever is the political trigger issue of the day) or a sexual deviant.
This technique works because it triggers most people’s Disgust Circuit, a term created by Mark Schaller as part of what he calls the Behavioral Immune System and popularized by Johnathan Haidt.
The disgust circuit is also easy to understand.
It is the limit at which behavior in others triggers our gut-level outrage and we recoil with disgust.
So, today there are multiple political issues conflated to create one big tent under which to house all the challengers to Davos and the demons running the DNC. From being unvaccinated against COVID-9/11, supporting Trump still, to questioning any part of the benevolent government’s narratives about race, sex, COVID-9/11, election fraud, false flag operations, Russians, the filibuster etc.
It doesn’t matter what it is. If Davos is against it and it will hurt the Democrats’ chances this November then you are a dangerous domestic terrorist. Full stop.
And woe to anyone who strays from the political orthodoxy. They will be denied basic protections under the rule of law, because they are sub-humans who don’t respect civil society enough to enjoy its benefits.
It’s as clumsy and dangerous as it is insane. But it is also, sadly, reality.
So, into this mess New Statesman, probably paid for by the Hildebeast herself, runs a hit piece on Gabbard to trigger the disgust circuit in every squishy mid-wit in the burbclaves of the rapidly draining cities of Blue States.
The main reason they are doing this is to bring charges against Donald Trump so he can’t run again in 2024.
But, I also think it’s deeper than that.
Crying Wolf Creates Natural Narrative Immunity
Davos is losing the war of the narratives. Support for 1/6 as some kind of ‘insurrection’ is failing as more people realize this is just another ridiculous bit of divisive politics, the kind which Gabbard has been outspoken about since leaving Congress.
As they clumsily pivot off COVID-9/11 Davos is in dire need of a new existential threat to society.
By the fall all they’ll have left in the U.S. is their control over legacy media, which is hemorrhaging audience faster than Germany is burning through its natural gas supplies, and their operatives in the various alphabet agencies.
They will lose substantial support in Congress as the country now has ‘crisis fatigue’ to the point where even another virus outbreak would get half the effect it got with COVID, regardless of its lethality.
That’s because they have cried wolf too many times now. What was a strategy for destroying our confidence in our political system has now morphed quickly into reflexive distrust of everything all politicians say, to the point where it’s impossible to use public health’ as a means to political control.
It’s early days of this emerging shift in the zeitgeist, but it’s palpable. I assure you it’s real.
If my instincts on this are correct then what we’re seeing now with the 180 degree shift away from “OMG Omicron! is teh killarz of all the lil’ childrens!” by Bill Gates and company is a form of political desperation as the mood of the country turns ugly against those that stole more than two years of our lives.
And there is nothing more indicative of this fear than them running an extended trial balloon on resurrecting the Hildabeast as their savior going forward.
And that brings me back to Gabbard. Remember it was Hillary stealing the nomination in 2016 that pushed Gabbard off the Davos career track. It’s why she resigned from the DNC and set her squarely at odds with Hillary.
Once you cross Hillary there is no going back. And if Davos is looking to Hillary to try and salvage what’s left of Biden’s first term then they also have to be positioned against her.
So this article in the New Statesman tells me two things.
1) Hillary is definitely in the mix as the Democrats’ Hail Mary because Hillary would have commissioned this piece to keep the Progressives from jumping ship.
2) Davos is terrified of what comes in 2022, because they may not be able to split the Republican vote come 2024.
Consistency Sells
I just can’t see Gabbard now as the Trojan House to fulfill #2. Her past involvement with these folks is what holds lot of people back from supporting her, and I’m more than okay with them remaining skeptical. Trust, but verify and all that.
But, if anything, looking at the political landscape and her consistently attacking the Democrats on core issues where they have betrayed the country and put it in those terms, she’s more likely to split the Democrats even further. Sanders is done. He played ball, got the paycheck and is now dead to Progressives. These people are turning on AOC now.
And the purity spiral will only get worse. Ace Clinton strategies Paul Begala is now, right on cue, blaming Democrat voters, because it’s hard to do any self-reflection when you don’t cast one in a mirror.
Gabbard wants none of that crowd and she’s laying a foundation for a campaign outside of either party that reaches across all the right issues to build a real following.
That’s the dominant theme in this New Statesman article, fear that there is no hope for their 2024 strategies to be successful. They are all but admitting now they have no chance in 2022 and are hoping with the Fed going on a strong tightening cycle that they can blame the recession and/or financial crisis which emerges on Congressional Republicans.
If the GOP was smart, as big an ‘if’ if there ever was one, they would begin the process of saying this recession is regrettable but necessary. Embrace it and build on the anger at Brandon for screwing everyone in the wake of COVID.
They can see Gabbard coming in to pull centrist votes from Hillary (or whomever) back towards the GOP or worse, advocating for real fiscal and foreign policy reform in D.C. as she runs as a kind of John Anderson figure against Jimmy Carter.
In fact, the more I think about this the more likely John Anderson is the best analogue for her role in 2024. She’s the sane Democrat who’s interested in practical solutions, pulling in a very important 5-7% of swing voters tired of the outright lying, the destruction of communities and leadership turning a blind eye to violence and the coming rape of those same suburbs by Larry Fink and Blackrock.
If you go one step further and revisit the actions of FOMC Chair Jerome Powell, the set up is there for him to morph into the second coming of Paul Volcker. The GOP candidate, possibly Ron DeSantis, then becomes the analogue of Ronald Reagan.
Gabbard running as an independent siphoning off the centrist Democrats who just can’t pull the lever for a Republican would be enough to ensure there’s no chance of a DNC steal in 2024.
Anderson got 5% of the vote in 1980. He ensured that Reagan won states he wouldn’t have otherwise. With the Libertarian Party fully neutered and stuck in logic traps of their own devising, there’s room for a real, honest populist to build a bipartisan ticket with Gabbard and a libertarian type strong on non-interventionist foreign policy and fiscal reform (read; Social Security and Medicare) that would get a lot of votes.
It’s what Bernie Sanders promised but never intended to deliver on.
If Davos keeps pushing for a potential hot war with Russia and/or China, which is still a real possibility, and Biden succumbs to this, or worse, they install Hillary mid-term to pull it off, then a populist of Gabbard’s anti-war but strong patriotic bona fides is a real threat to the future of the DNC long term.
I find the timing of this article very very interesting as much for that as to what it actually says. Because what it says is “Fear Tulsi Gabbard.”
your're smart, with some very astute insights, but you have blinders, just like others you criticize, and yours so big and thick, that you greatly diminish your insights.
God She's beautiful. She should be secretary of state when DeSantis is elected President.
Dude!! That is called youth.
Compared to the parade of corpses currently in washington DC, everyone under 60 is considered young.
There is something to be said for respecting one’s elders. There is also something to be said for knowing when its time to step aside and let the next generation lead… the corpses in DC have stayed far far far far too long.
And, Anonymous, in addition to her beauty, she has an extraordinary voice which radiates sincerity, contemplation, peace and strength. Best voice in a politician in decades IMHO.
I agree that they are going to try to go with Hillary. But she cannot be elected even with the Dominion machines cranked up to 11. I see the following scenario as the most probable.
1) Biden resigns shortly “for health reason,” putting the Kamal in the presidency and opening up the VP slot. But we all know that the Ho is dumb as a bag of rocks and twisted as a snake with cramps.
2) The Kamal is instructed to put the Hildabeast in as VP as Ford did with Nelson Rockefeller.
3) Then the Kamal is faced with impeachment for a previous heinous, hidden crime. There is a problem here as the Beast’s ascension to the VP slot requires a majority vote of both houses. If the Democrats are slaughtered in the mid-term, she may not get it. The Beast should have gotten life in the slammer for tax evasion alone with her “foundation.”
4) But if she can get approval from both houses, voilà, the Beast is in the Oval Orifice.
If this goes according to plan, there will be no selection in 2024 due to a “national emergency.” You can see that the Bolshevik media has already started to prep Brandon for toppling.
Now I understand why tin foil is in short supply at the grocery stores…
Speaking of tin foil, I wonder if Blinkin is wearing a tin foil hat while in Ukraine to prevent Havana Syndrome..
I was shocked when I saw her listed on the YGLs of WEF. That sucked. Love her antiwar and unity message. UBI? Fuck no! She SEEMS to have a conscience but looks can be deceiving. She hates HRC so thats good. Will DeSantis get played by the globalists just like Reagan did? Is Socrates real? Madness until 2032? Sovereign individuals after that? We are in weird times. Alan Watt, who I though was a nut case, was right all along.
Trump Gabbard 2024 would be an undefeatable pair. No idea how possible that it though
If Killery is going to the oval office she must act quickly while the Commiecrats have Congressional votes. Once securing VP, Kamala will be gone in a Machaivelian moment. Not Even a good food taster will save her from Killery. The “national security” incident will be our Second Civil War and I’m afraid it will be far worse than the first, no quarter will be given, and the Chinese will be landing troops to aid the Killery forces.
Tom–great writeup, and thanks for pointing to an article I never would have seen. I clicked through to it, and I don’t know whether the proper reaction is laughter or total disgust.
It is fascinating in a totally creepy way to see how many ways the article uses to smear Gabbard. I particularly enjoyed the slime trail the writer tried to draw by saying that one of her supporters is Niko House (“who dabbles in far right conspiracy theories’), who maintains a friendship with Jack Posobiec, who () “the Southern Poverty Law Center says has ties to the white-nationalist movement.” So I guess the “stain” of that tie moves back from Posobiec through Niko House (who is black, BTW!) to Tulsi.
That’s just part of the silliness of the article. I encourage anyone who is interested to click through and read it for a few fact-free laughs…..
Tom, great post! I watched a video of yours today with Crypto Rich and Alexander Mercouris from a few days ago which brought me here because I was really impressed with your depth of knowledge and passion. Higgins has been an attack dog against Tulsi for years, I remember the first hit piece against her that I read was written by Higgins before she was running for president. He is very sloppy and gets facts wrong all the time and in general is just a terrible propagandist. But he is eager to smear anyone for a buck so he is hired for that eagerness and shamelessness. I remember a few months back when Tulsi was smeared for being an Islamophobe by him because she spoke against Islamist tyranny on the anniversary of 9-11. He used that to claim that her tweet was some type of evil thing because he was trying to suck up to the type of wealthy Muslims who get upset with any criticism of anything to do with Islam, even if it is just criticizing jihadist tyranny, as anti-Islam evil ISLAMOPHOBIA!! Did you see this commenting on that episode? https://pamho.medium.com/tulsi-gabbard-has-not-changed-you-have-ce2c59389483
If you want to see how an actual principled politician (if such a person even exists) is treated by the entire news media, and also by the entire political class (including the “outsider” Trump), look how Thomas Massie was treated during the CARES rushed legislation process and vote in March 2020. The most blantntly obscene piece of crony giveaways and government control in modern history, let alone the included monetary incentive to murder sick people with a ventilator in the hospital, and only one person loudly and publicly opposed it..Massie. Even the son of “Dr. No”, Rand Paul was conviently sidelined with the invisible enemy cough and couldn’t register a vote, which according to his record against such things would have been a firm NO.
They just shot up 250 million Americans with mRNA clot shots, the dollar is losing value by the day, and every single institution is collapsing. Why assume there will be an election in 2024?
I’m not but you still have to gameplan it out anyway
Tom, I’ve been following Tulsi for years and she would be a definite improvement over anyone else on the horizon. But I’m disappointed by her sly attacks on Muslims, as a way of keeping up her support from the largely Hindutva Indian-American community. There was an attack by some Islamist fanatics on a temple in Bangladesh. No one was killed. The Bangladesh government immediately took stern action. Yet Tulsi went to town with the Islamophobia for stateside consumption. On the other hsnd, she’s said no end of good things about Modi. You would expect from her after all the Muslim-lynchings that she say something about the conference of Modi-associated ‘holy’ men who called openly for genociding 200 million Indian Muslims. But silence. Compare that with the endless tweets about the minor outrage in Bangladesh.
https://mobile.twitter.com/TulsiGabbard/status/1450975896920203267
She’s Hindi. Take that for what it’s worth. No one is perfect
I commented just a while ago, but then I read the Higgins piece. Tulsi is more appalling than I thought. She knows as well as you do who did 9/11. I assume your site is truthy enough for me to get away with saying it was not Muslims. It was Jews. Yet here we have her commitment to unending trouble in the Muslim world. Higgins tells us: “In September, she told Tucker Carlson, that ‘Islamist ideology, which is the political ideology that inspired the terrorist attacks on our country on 9/11, is the greatest threat that we’re facing right now in this country, in the world…’.”
Who knows? Maybe you think this is a minor lie. Do tell.
Aloha!
I like Tom’s article just as much as I hate the New Statesman’s article. That article expresses the contemptible self-righteousness that now pervades the Washington left.
Tulsi Gabbard is a left-winger, but she is also a free thinker, which is why she doesn’t fit neatly in any box. She is certainly on the outs with the Washington left, as are other free thinking left-wingers, such as Naomi Wolf and Jimmy Dore. I don’t see her running as a Republican, even though her populist outlook is somewhat compatible with Republican populists.
The paramount issues of the day are 1) the “pandemic” and the government’s response to it, leading all the way to the technocratic society envisioned by the oligarchs, and 2) the social agenda of the identity extremists, which has been embraced by the Washington left, and which would help tear down the society that technocratic regime intends to replace.
These issues don’t fit neatly on the left>right political spectrum. That is why we see a lot of leftists opposing the Washington establishment and their push for things like a digital I.D. and a world where a man can become a woman merely buy claiming to be one.
Perhaps common sense and sanity is the “ideology” that is needed now. And Tulsi Gabbard can run on such a platform. Maybe she’ll go third party. Maybe she will simply be a spokeswoman for common sense and sanity.
I don’t understand Democratic/DNC politics… actually I do but I don’t understand the theater and posturing around it. No one is getting the Democratic nomination without the approval of the oligarchs who run the Party, Gabbard included:
Is the Democratic primary ‘rigged’ against Bernie Sanders?
https://youtu.be/pa8g2EAVyz4
Eric Weinstein (the brother of Brett Weinstein) does a deep dive into that video here:
THE COMING U.S. ELECTION
Now, why am I saying all of this? Well, it goes back to a video I’ve not been able to get out of my mind for four years. As some of you may remember from the 2016 election, Jake Tapper was asking democratic national committee chairperson Debbie Wasserman Schultz, about why Bernie Sanders would be leaving New Hampshire with an equal number of convention delegates after trouncing his old rival Hillary Clinton in an historic upset.
Tapper asked, “What do you tell voters who are new to the process who say that this makes them feel like it’s all rigged?”
Schultz: “Unpledged delegates exist really to make sure that the party leaders and elected officials don’t have to be in a position where they are running against grassroots activists (THE VOTERS). We as the Democratic Party, really highlight and emphasize inclusiveness and diversity at our convention, and so we want to give every opportunity to grassroots activists and diverse committed Democrats to be able to participate, attend, and be a delegate at the convention, and so we separate out those unpledged delegates to make sure that there isn’t competition between them.”
Did I hear that right? This is about diversity and inclusion for Super Delegates?
https://theportal.group/37-spoken-essay-the-coming-u-s-election/
That video and the Chuck Schumer video, about the Intelligence Community having “six ways to Sunday to get back at you” , are the two most important/truthful videos on the internet. IMHO They show how the US system really operates.
Given that, what threat is Tulsi Gabbard to Hillary Clinton? The only thing I can think of is that they fear Gabbard switching to the Republican Party, where she could win the primary or if she runs as an independent?
Why would they do this when they have the nomination system locked down? I can’t make sense of it. The only thing this will do is make her more likely to join the Republicans or run as an independent. IMHO
“…the Fed going on a strong tightening cycle that they can blame the recession and/or financial crisis which emerges on Congressional Republicans.”
That won’t help Democrats before the 2022 election as they are already seen as having all three houses – HofR, Sen and WH. The stock market will probably crash before the rest of the economy.
After 2022, Biden, Kamala, or some other Dem will still occupy the WH and be blamed for the recession.
But whom do the Republicans have besides Trump (and maybe DeSantis)? And what if a recession includes food and healthcare shortages, causing death and misery not just here but all over the world. While the US has an underlying capitalism-supporting Constitution, no other country does and the US will be affected by what politicians in other countries screw up.
Your job as an independent political/economic analyst and journalist is safe, Tom.