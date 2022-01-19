Since the day she announced she wouldn’t be running for re-election in 2020 I knew Tulsi Gabbard was distancing herself from the Democratic Party for a potential Presidential run in 2024.

Gabbard is supposed to be everything the Democrats want. A strong, ‘progressive’ female of ‘color’ who backed Bernie Sanders’ runs for the nomination, implying she’s a useful Commie. She was groomed early on as a WEF Future Leader and put on important House Committees which landed her default invitations to CFR meetings, while also being a member of the Democratic National Committee.

It was clear she was being schmoozed by the DNC and Davos to become a major player from the moment she was first elected to Congress in 2012.

But something happened on the way to Gabbard’s ascension to the top of the U.S. political scene, her conscience got the better of her. I’ve followed Gabbard for years and watched her carefully, knowing full well about her past associations with Davos.

Now, for the New Statesman to run a schlocky piece about her as a GOP Dark Horse last week at a pivotal moment in the shifts in Congress against the Democrats’ domestic policy is telling of just how scared the Democrats and Davos are of the 2024 vote getting split along populist lines.

She’s fostered a cult of personality among her supporters, who either refuse to acknowledge that Gabbard holds right-wing positions or, more often, go on to adopt those positions themselves. Lately, Gabbard’s pivot to cancel-culture pundit, complete with undertones of worries about anti-white “racism”, has inspired her followers to take on the same pet issues. They’ve gone from iconoclastic left-leaning upstarts to “American patriots” without a blink.

And here I thought she was a Davos stalking horse to lead stupid libertarians away from the GOP because she’s hawt and anti-war?

It gets so confusing to keep the narrative straight anymore, but, asking for consistency from the loony left is like asking Joe Biden to remember what he had for breakfast yesterday,

The rest of the article is nothing more than a hit piece to smear Gabbard through guilt-by-association to keep control over the soccer mom set from jumping from the sinking ship that is the Democratic Party. It’s that same ship Gabbard was two years ahead of everyone else in leaving I remind you.

The Populism Problem is that it’s Popular

Remember, folks, populists are the new Nazis in the New Normal and everyone not ‘down with the Commintern’ has to be painted with that brush as often as possible.

The Department of Justice just told us this is the case. They’ve created a new specialized unit to combat ‘Domestic Terrorism’ which amounts to spending non-existent tax money on investigating and intimidating pretty much anyone reading this blog post.

This response from the DoJ is just part of the fallout from the false flag operation that was January 6th, 2021. Even a milquetoast like Jonathan Turley can see what’s happening here and is now concerned about it.

The Democrats know they have zero chance of retaining the House or the Senate in the fall and what they are doing now is using 1/6 as the means by which to limit who can and cannot run for office this fall and beyond.

If you can’t win at the ballot box then create a permanent arm of the bureaucracy to stifle dissent. It’s the new version of “nuts and sluts,” folks. I wrote about this during the Kavanaugh hearings.

“Nuts and Sluts” is easy to understand. Simply accuse the person you want to destroy of being either crazy (the definition of which shifts with whatever is the political trigger issue of the day) or a sexual deviant. This technique works because it triggers most people’s Disgust Circuit, a term created by Mark Schaller as part of what he calls the Behavioral Immune System and popularized by Johnathan Haidt. The disgust circuit is also easy to understand. It is the limit at which behavior in others triggers our gut-level outrage and we recoil with disgust.

So, today there are multiple political issues conflated to create one big tent under which to house all the challengers to Davos and the demons running the DNC. From being unvaccinated against COVID-9/11, supporting Trump still, to questioning any part of the benevolent government’s narratives about race, sex, COVID-9/11, election fraud, false flag operations, Russians, the filibuster etc.

It doesn’t matter what it is. If Davos is against it and it will hurt the Democrats’ chances this November then you are a dangerous domestic terrorist. Full stop.

And woe to anyone who strays from the political orthodoxy. They will be denied basic protections under the rule of law, because they are sub-humans who don’t respect civil society enough to enjoy its benefits.

It’s as clumsy and dangerous as it is insane. But it is also, sadly, reality.

So, into this mess New Statesman, probably paid for by the Hildebeast herself, runs a hit piece on Gabbard to trigger the disgust circuit in every squishy mid-wit in the burbclaves of the rapidly draining cities of Blue States.

The main reason they are doing this is to bring charges against Donald Trump so he can’t run again in 2024.

But, I also think it’s deeper than that.

Crying Wolf Creates Natural Narrative Immunity

Davos is losing the war of the narratives. Support for 1/6 as some kind of ‘insurrection’ is failing as more people realize this is just another ridiculous bit of divisive politics, the kind which Gabbard has been outspoken about since leaving Congress.

As they clumsily pivot off COVID-9/11 Davos is in dire need of a new existential threat to society.

By the fall all they’ll have left in the U.S. is their control over legacy media, which is hemorrhaging audience faster than Germany is burning through its natural gas supplies, and their operatives in the various alphabet agencies.

They will lose substantial support in Congress as the country now has ‘crisis fatigue’ to the point where even another virus outbreak would get half the effect it got with COVID, regardless of its lethality.

That’s because they have cried wolf too many times now. What was a strategy for destroying our confidence in our political system has now morphed quickly into reflexive distrust of everything all politicians say, to the point where it’s impossible to use public health’ as a means to political control.

It’s early days of this emerging shift in the zeitgeist, but it’s palpable. I assure you it’s real.

If my instincts on this are correct then what we’re seeing now with the 180 degree shift away from “OMG Omicron! is teh killarz of all the lil’ childrens!” by Bill Gates and company is a form of political desperation as the mood of the country turns ugly against those that stole more than two years of our lives.

And there is nothing more indicative of this fear than them running an extended trial balloon on resurrecting the Hildabeast as their savior going forward.

And that brings me back to Gabbard. Remember it was Hillary stealing the nomination in 2016 that pushed Gabbard off the Davos career track. It’s why she resigned from the DNC and set her squarely at odds with Hillary.

Once you cross Hillary there is no going back. And if Davos is looking to Hillary to try and salvage what’s left of Biden’s first term then they also have to be positioned against her.

So this article in the New Statesman tells me two things.

1) Hillary is definitely in the mix as the Democrats’ Hail Mary because Hillary would have commissioned this piece to keep the Progressives from jumping ship.

2) Davos is terrified of what comes in 2022, because they may not be able to split the Republican vote come 2024.

Consistency Sells

I just can’t see Gabbard now as the Trojan House to fulfill #2. Her past involvement with these folks is what holds lot of people back from supporting her, and I’m more than okay with them remaining skeptical. Trust, but verify and all that.

But, if anything, looking at the political landscape and her consistently attacking the Democrats on core issues where they have betrayed the country and put it in those terms, she’s more likely to split the Democrats even further. Sanders is done. He played ball, got the paycheck and is now dead to Progressives. These people are turning on AOC now.

And the purity spiral will only get worse. Ace Clinton strategies Paul Begala is now, right on cue, blaming Democrat voters, because it’s hard to do any self-reflection when you don’t cast one in a mirror.

Gabbard wants none of that crowd and she’s laying a foundation for a campaign outside of either party that reaches across all the right issues to build a real following.

That’s the dominant theme in this New Statesman article, fear that there is no hope for their 2024 strategies to be successful. They are all but admitting now they have no chance in 2022 and are hoping with the Fed going on a strong tightening cycle that they can blame the recession and/or financial crisis which emerges on Congressional Republicans.

If the GOP was smart, as big an ‘if’ if there ever was one, they would begin the process of saying this recession is regrettable but necessary. Embrace it and build on the anger at Brandon for screwing everyone in the wake of COVID.

They can see Gabbard coming in to pull centrist votes from Hillary (or whomever) back towards the GOP or worse, advocating for real fiscal and foreign policy reform in D.C. as she runs as a kind of John Anderson figure against Jimmy Carter.

In fact, the more I think about this the more likely John Anderson is the best analogue for her role in 2024. She’s the sane Democrat who’s interested in practical solutions, pulling in a very important 5-7% of swing voters tired of the outright lying, the destruction of communities and leadership turning a blind eye to violence and the coming rape of those same suburbs by Larry Fink and Blackrock.

If you go one step further and revisit the actions of FOMC Chair Jerome Powell, the set up is there for him to morph into the second coming of Paul Volcker. The GOP candidate, possibly Ron DeSantis, then becomes the analogue of Ronald Reagan.

Gabbard running as an independent siphoning off the centrist Democrats who just can’t pull the lever for a Republican would be enough to ensure there’s no chance of a DNC steal in 2024.

Anderson got 5% of the vote in 1980. He ensured that Reagan won states he wouldn’t have otherwise. With the Libertarian Party fully neutered and stuck in logic traps of their own devising, there’s room for a real, honest populist to build a bipartisan ticket with Gabbard and a libertarian type strong on non-interventionist foreign policy and fiscal reform (read; Social Security and Medicare) that would get a lot of votes.

It’s what Bernie Sanders promised but never intended to deliver on.

If Davos keeps pushing for a potential hot war with Russia and/or China, which is still a real possibility, and Biden succumbs to this, or worse, they install Hillary mid-term to pull it off, then a populist of Gabbard’s anti-war but strong patriotic bona fides is a real threat to the future of the DNC long term.

I find the timing of this article very very interesting as much for that as to what it actually says. Because what it says is “Fear Tulsi Gabbard.”

