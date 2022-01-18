“The Road goes ever on and on

Down from the door where it began.”

— J.R.R. Tolkien “The Lord of the Rings”

It’s 2022. A new year. But is it a new environment?

Politics in D.C. have reached a crisis point. The Democrats face an historic wipe out in November.

Since they only believe in their own power, they will do anything to hold onto it.

And it means the end of politics as we’ve known it…

Their strategy for the Mid-Terms is to further divide America over the false flag of January 6th and turn the U.S. into Australia..

They aren’t likely to succeed but the damage they do will scar the nation and the world for a generation.

Virtual “Davos” is in full swing and Fuhrer Schwab and Chairman Xi are both angry at the Fed.

Both will sponsor the Democrats to end American control over our elections, indict their political opponents and persecute those that refuse their COVID-19 hysteria.

And through it all no one will be talking TO EACH OTHER, only AT EACH OTHER.

Orr politics have devolved into a Twitter debate between fourteen-year-olds.

This month's Gold Goats 'n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on how politics dies in 2022 and what we have to do to save ourselves and our communities to begin the forging a new path.

Discusses:

Why politicians are different from normal people

How the negotiations in Geneva between Russia and the U.S. really went.

What the Democrat’s plans for the opposition to them is.

Why the Left is incapable of seeing their coming demise

How Politics is not the solution to our underlying problems

All in 12 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats 'n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats 'n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information. My Morning Munchings – Private blog posts giving you first crack at what I'm thinking is the important story of the day.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.



See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

