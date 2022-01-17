When I’ve talked in the past about the patchwork tyranny post COVID-9/11, I had more mundane things in mind than the fate of a major tennis star.
Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after his appeal to reinstate his visa failed. And it failed not for health reasons but for political ones.
To me, the kinds of terrible rules put in place for ‘public safety’ always conjure up images of casual oppression. Endless videos of pathetic public servants intimidating priests in churches or police arresting pub owners for serving willing patrons.
But it goes far deeper than that. It’s impossible to even conceive of the ways petty bureaucrats and middle managers around the world have destroyed the lives of ordinary people simply trying to get through the day because of a flu.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 insanity Australia has been the poster child for this kind of thoughtless crime against common decency.
Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa was made for political reasons. He didn’t try to hide it. If anything, he was proud of this decision.
Hawke said he accepted Djokovic’s recent Covid-19 infection meant he was a “negligible risk to those around him”, but that he was “perceived by some as a talisman of a community of anti-vaccine sentiment”.
“I consider that Mr Djokovic’s ongoing presence in Australia may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment generated in the Australian community, potentially leading to an increase in civil unrest of the kind previously experienced in Australia with rallies and protests which may themselves be a source of community transmission.
“Mr Djokovic is … a person of influence and status.
“Having regard to … Mr Djokovic’s conduct after receiving a positive Covid-19 result, his publicly stated views, as well as his unvaccinated status, I consider that his ongoing presence in Australia may encourage other people to disregard or act inconsistently with public health advice and policies in Australia.”
These are the words of the committed totalitarian. He hides it behind his public responsibilities, in this case the health status of an entire nation. If he’s not being controlled by outside forces (yeah, right) then he’s been infected with that dangerous solipsism which comes with this much raw power.
That corruption cannot be avoided.
But Hawke’s decision stems from Australia’s backing themselves into the corner over COVID-9/11 policy. They cannot be seen as backing down for anyone, especially someone like Djokovic.
To do so, as Hawke points out, would invite questioning the policy. And their policy is sacrosanct.
However, having admitted that Djokovic posed almost no threat of spreading COVID-9/11 the only thing at stake was the Australian government’s power.
This type of decision reveals 1) how deeply unpopular the COVID-9/11 rules are in Australia and 2) how weak the Aussie government’s hold over its people really is.
They could have weathered this if they had just quietly let Djokovic into the country to compete. They could have spun it had they wanted to.
They chose escalating the standoff to make an example of him to the unvaxxed population. There is no hope. You will submit. If we can humiliate Djokovic, just imagine what we can do to you.
And they revealed just how desperate they are.
Bureaucrats like Hawke have no sense of the politics of their decisions. They are order-takers, not order-makers. He was ordered to do this. When this standoff started it was during the height of the big push to drive fear over the Omicron variant of COVID-9/11.
That rollout failed spectacularly.
Omicron has flared up and out so quickly this affair now looks like the most insane application of government paranoia this side of Pyongyang.
Those that started this standoff created the mess and didn’t have the sense to clean it up.
Because they insist on building trailer parks in the face of a Cat-5 hurricane of public anger.
They hoped to send the message that no one can escape the jab. The Davos agenda of health passes and total technocratic control is inevitable. It’s the EU variant of the virus which Hawke’s immigration policies couldn’t stop coming to Australia.
What they wound up with is a whole lotta people shaking their heads.
But, don’t think for a second Australia is done sending messages to the untermenschen. Now, after he’s been deported, barred from competing and earning his living, Djokovic is liable for all the court costs associated with this decision.
Those costs are estimated to be $500,000.
The three judge panel that upheld the lower court ruling avoided any responsibility in the matter, neatly throwing the decision right back on Minister Hawke. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, clearly one of the people pushing this disaster behind the scenes, also left Hawke out to dry.
Next up for Djokovic will a standoff with France over the French Open. France and Davos will hound him until he submits because they think he cares more about his 21st Grand Slam title than he does his own health. It guess they didn’t get his message during the Australian affair.
But their message is very clear. We are in charge. We can make whatever rules we deem necessary. If you challenge them not only will we deny your challenge on arbitrary grounds but we’ll bankrupt you in the process.
And here I thought we in the post-enlightenment West could petition our governments over unjust laws. I thought this was the first world and not some tin pot dictatorship of thin-lipped, fat-headed midwits?
Only the most insane people are cheering this decision today. They are a part of the 29% of Democrats in the US who believe the unvaxxed should have their children taken from them. Sadly, there are still too many in the thrall of the COVID-9/11 mind virus.
But, if you didn’t get the message before the persecution of Novak Djokovic, I hope you get it now. And I hope he continues to be an example for the rest of us.
it’s a mystery to me how anyone can still believe in viruses
Djokovic has been reported to have earned over $150MM in his career in prize money alone not including commercial endorsements. While 0.500MM in “court costs” certainly is not welcome, it is minute for him. Presumably those costs are for his legal staff. Since his legal battle lasted about a week, those costs seemed rather high. He was probably forced to pay any fines or fees before he left the country. Any unpaid fees from the State should be responded to with the well earned expression, “Go fuck yourselves assholes.” Let them sue him in Serbia. As to banning him for 3 years, while he is still #1, he is in the tail end of his career due to aging and it is essentially irrelevant.
That’s not the point. Imagine if that were you or me. The bill would be the same.
That’s the message. Complain about your cage? Be bankrupted.
Djokovic paying that price to make that clear for us is a public service and a damn fine use of his money.
Djokovic is banned from entering Australia for **AT LEAST** three years. Good luck trying to collect from someone you won’t even allow to visit.
Serbia has already told the Aussi government they are appalled at Canaberra. Good luck getting the Serb government to enforce this imaginary debt.
The fact is that the debt is completely meaningless to everyone except for Aussi citizens… and well they voted for this stupidity so it is their own fault.
I used to think Aussi’s were a tough lot, always up for a fight for the craziest of reasons, based on Australia’s movie persona. But the reality is they are a nation of wussies.
That’s putting it kindly. Quite shocking truly.
I got the message in July when Gov Newsolini unleashed his CA state employee vax ‘mandate’, and derisively claimed the unvaxxed are akin to “drunk drivers”. I was mocked as a ‘conspiracy theorist’, when I stated concern about the US Gov/Military going door-to-door to ‘educate’ the unvaxxed. “The goal is to piss them off, until the end, that is the plan”. Macron, Gavin, Draghi, Biden, Fauci, Schwab, Austria, NZ, Australia, etc., they all speak the same language regarding the unvaxxed. Like Dr. Malone said months ago: WAKE UP.
Great post as usual thank you
The average moron looks at the Djoko story and thinks “well, sucks to be him, maybe he should have taken the injection”…apparently not registering that through their own eagerness to show proof of vaccination to engage in human economic activity, as so many morons are doing as we speak, they are subjecting themselves to, and perpetuating, the very nascent system of oppression being used to exclude those who don’t share their eagerness. (In short, get ready to take more injections, dummies!)
This is a SYSTEM. A new form of statecraft for the 21st century. Do people really think these measures will be temporary? Hah! And people have all the power in the world to end this—they just choose to give it away.
I’m in affluent, educated northern VA. A LOT of stores have taken their mask signage down…95% of people wear them anyway. I see people with double or triple masks, with masks taped to their faces. And of course no one bothers me for not wearing one…because people are paralyzed by fear! Which has me wondering…how long is this sustainable? Blech, I don’t want to know. In the 17th century, there was the Thirty Years’ War. Hmmm…Thirty Years’ Pandumbic? Anyone?
Yes, the average moron thinks this. And they will be overwhelmed in the end. Northern VA is not indicative of the rest of the world or even the US.
Here in Paris, two weeks ago they mandated masks whenever outdoors. But that lasted 9 days until the riots forced them to rescind that order. But along the way my wife was stopped when walking the dog and threatened with a 135 euro fine. Rotten f*ckers. Still sucks now, but not as bad
The G7 is bankrupt and they desperately need to get revenue any way they can.
Your wife’s fine was about Paris’ bankruptcy, no matter what excuse they give.
If you choose to live in a bankrupt city (which is your choice) — you are implicitly giving them permission to steal from you.
Macron (and whomever replaces him next) needs suckers like you a lot more than you need him. Here’s hoping you realize this soon
Sorry to dump on you for living in Paris, but I work with a lot of Francophiles who live in a dreamworld of nostalgia for what Paris once may have been.
Please take an objective look at Paris today.
You essentially live in a gated community surrounded by Algerian slums. Fine, you have different labels. But boil it down and admit that you live in a gated community surrounded by people who are neglected and very angry.
France has a few gated communities, but the neglected and downtrodden dominate France. Not all are Algerians. There are plenty of neglected Frenchmen too.
Remember when there was a terrorist attack in Nice. The police ignored the populace at the scene, and raced to protect Bono who was sipping coffee ten kilometers away?
That is France today. It costs a lot for you and the political class to repress the riff raff. You need armed guards. You need attack dogs.
You need passports so the mercenaries know whom to protect and whom to neglect.
That is France today. It also describes the Washington DC beltway, where million dollar homes for members of Congress abut crime infested neighborhoods. Mercenaries (“capital police”) protect the political class from the masses.
The tax base cannot support the G7 political class. That is what your wife’s ticket really means. That is what Djokovic’s fiasco means.
Enjoy Paris but keep an eye out for guillotine construction.
to those who believe appearing tough is everything, reasonable behaviour is a sign of weakness
“They hoped to send the message that no one can escape the jab.” —> “What they wound up with is a whole lotta people shaking their heads.”
This is so obvious for all to see that I am deeply perplexed as to why it continues.
The only behavior that I can think of that resembles this is that of the unwanted persistent suitor who morphs into a lovelorn stalker. They can’t shake the notion that one more unwanted and unreciprocated contact will change the mind of the individual they have a crush on. However, to all outside observers it the whole endeavor looks like slow motion train wreck… where each and every effort by the stalker takes them further and further from their goal; yet through some kind of madness they persist on their course.
For suitors in this condition, a restraining order and counseling are the solution, but what remedy is there for a government behaving this way?
Imagine the hero he could have been if he publicly stated that he refuses to defend his titles in a country with a tyrannical government, which Australia has become, along with the rest of the world in this mass hysteria. Lay out his entire case — why he’s not a health risk because natural exposure confers superior immunity, why the data shows that shots aren’t working, especially in Australia, etc. But first and foremost, that every individual has bodily autonomy. Like it or not, celebrities are idolized by billions, and they have a lot of power. He could literally go down as the hero of this age. Most people so it seems, need to be told how to act, and what to do. They need an example of courage to follow. Heck, he could even say that protests aren’t good enough…the tyrants need to be removed physically. There are 100s of thousands of you out there on the streets every week, so why not do something useful rather than waving the flags of your oppressors? If it gets him arrested so what? He could singularly change the world.
California governor Newsome ate at the Michelin star French Laundry restaurant with a dozen or so of his top political donors — while “ordering” everyone else to stay home for safety.
Nancy Pelosi got her hair done after b!tching non-stop about Trump this and that. We have to lock the country down — everything except my own hair dresser!!!
And lately we learned the fascist Boris Johnson was locking down England, fining and arresting people for walking outdoors. One poor Englishman was hunted by a drone on a desolate trail with no other humans for miles — he was fined and arrested. While this was happening, the fascist Boris was having a party in the gardens of 10 Downing street with dozens of co-workers.
If a person puts other people at risk, maybe they are being selfish or don’t care or whatever.
But these people put THEMSELVES at risk. Not the public. Not strangers. They put THEMSELVES at risk.
Newsome, Pelosi, BoJo and many many others are covid deniers. Never mind the wu-flu shots. These politicos act like they don’t even accept that covid is a real virus. How else to explain their decisions to put THEMSELVES at risk?
If they truly believe covid is a problem, why aren’t they at the very least acting to protect THEMSELVES???
I’ve asked this of every wanna-be covid expert (the ones who still want to lock things down in the USA). Not one of them can produce a coherent answer. Never mind a convincing answer, they can’t come up with an English sounding sentence. The cognitive dissidence is causing their brains to crash like a windows blue screen.
Lew,
Yes, that is exactly what Djokovic would have done if the entire affair wasn’t a psyop. He would’ve boycotted the Australia’s Not Open. Men’s tennis is all in with the great reset. The top players are all pals with Gates, and the WEF is wrapped around ND and his foundation like a Boa constrictor. The Joker just played a big joke on the entire planet. Hero, my ass.
James Bond,
Your not so rhetorical question does indeed suggest that a terrible and sinister hoax has been played on the public. Why, indeed, did so many public officials flout safety protocols? Simple. They didn’t feel unsafe. I don’t necessarily think that means there isn’t a SARS-CoV-2, but I do think it means, at the very least, that it was never worthy of the horrific response to it. When geriatrics like Boot faced botox Nancy aren’t worried why the F**k should you be? No one has an answer to it as you say. They can’t even form a coherent intelligible sentence by way of a response.
The fact is that far fewer people died from this illness than what was reported, as the CDC now admits after almost two years. Absent ventilators and run, death is near being administered, which should have been replaced with prophylactics Ivermectin, HCQ, Budesonide, Vit D etc. very few would have died from any age cohort.
Novak was the poster child for the New World Order….”poster child” in the sense of Vietnamese children running away from a napalm attack on their village. I was just praying for him to get the hell out of there before they gave him the whole Clockwork Orange treatment. How much longer is this shit-show gonna last? Just asking….
I’ve noticed a *LOT* of employers immediately dropped the Gates Passport requirement the instant the Supreme Court ruled it illegal.
The big banks in NYC (which with their employees currently pay 68% of NYC taxes) have CEOs who worship in Davos every year. But those CEOs are discovering that bankers don’t want to return to NYC. Crime, taxes, homelessness, and yet another imbecile in the mayor’s office. Bankers can operate anywhere there is broadband (which is almost everywhere). The premium once given to NYC real estate is going away as more people realize location doesn’t matter for 68% of the NYC tax base.
In many ways, NYC is microcosm of the entire G7. And in many ways, NYC is in the position of Detroit / General Motors was in the early 1970s. They aren’t the only car company in the world anymore, and the stuff they make is crap.
The Aussi PM is panicking like Roger Smith, and making the same mistakes as GM did. But one can say the same thing about Paris, London, Rome, the ECB, Washington DC, the Fed, Tokyo or the BoJ.
In 1970 (to pick an arbitrary starting point), GM made something like 65% of all cars in the world, with Ford and Chrysler adding another 15% or so. Ten years later, GM was getting the second of many many bailouts, the UAW was decimated, factories were closing all over the place, and patriotic Americans were driving Honda and Toyota.
US government spending — the Apollo missions, LBJ’s Vietnam, and LBJ’s Great Society — made Bretton Woods collapse and USD denominated oil prices to skyrocket. GM was heavily levered to the previous world where the US could do as it pleased.
Today, LBJ’s pointless stupidity has been replaced with Fauci’s pointless stupidity… and a dementia patient is running GM. Trillions (in today’s dollars) were thrown at Vietnam, Apollo, and social justice causes … but this time trillions were thrown at Afghanistan and covid and (deja vu) social justice causes.
Yesterday, it was GM that was levered to the old system. Today, it is the G7 governments that are over-levered.
Djokovic and Australia are just a side show
I agree in part and disagree in part.
Metropolitan areas, ie huge Cities are dead and have been dead for a long time but people did not acknowledge that fact. Every Major City in Western countries has become a hell hole cesspool and worse. Nothing of interest to any normal human being happens there any more and the SCUM that destroyed the monuments to the history that allowed them to live and breathe was the terminal event.
The inbred mental dwarfs that try to run Australia I am sure have a date with destiny. I do not understand why some one has not set up a gun running operation to them and to Europe. Tons of money to be made. God knows there must be a few assault weapons in warehouses around the globe still in crates.
LBJ made Vietnam and the Great Society, not Apollo. Those two helped to destroy America, Apollo was the greatest achievement of the US in US history. The USSR really won WWII and they were the catalyst for the Manned Space Program, but the US did all of he MSP on its own. Before microchips and MS Dos and other downstream technology.
Its been over 50 years now, but who else has sent men to the moon and brought them safely back to Earth? Who has even come close? No one that’s who.
The so called US leaders have squandered the Greatness of the US for Cheap Tricks and plug nickels. Mind you over the last 50 years.
In the first Mission Impossible film, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt sees his team decimated before his eyes. Having survived, he immediately falls under suspicion as having been the mole that compromised the mission. He realizes the mission has been a fraud – it only existed to flush out the traitor.
It was a Mole Hunt.
Although COVID is primarily a tool to impose authoritarianism, it strikes me that it has served a secondary purpose for the Davosians.
They now know how many of us will comply. How many will silently resist. How many will collaborate. How many will grow angry. They know the size and distribution of those that will resist their Great Reset. The moles have been flushed into the open.
We probably all understand by now that COVID is synthetic. If the Davosians were to release a Sigma or Omega variant now and claim it was vaccine-resistant, would it finally separate us into Brownshirts vs Browncoats?