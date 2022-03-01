This week publisher of the Unz Review, Ron Unz is with me to talk how difficult the landscape has become for publishers to remain pro-Free Speech when the forces of control are hellbent on limiting it in the name of the public good.
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #96 — Peter Boockvar and the Fed’s Hobson’s Choice on the Economy
Podcast Episode #95 – Dave Collum and the The Drone Strike of Truth
Podcast Episode #94 – Marco Rocco and the Fragile Future for Italy and the EU
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE
Something seems to have gone wrong with the recording,
It needs reviewing and re-doing.
It’s truly amazing to me that people like Ron, who understand just how “evil” (and I’m sorry that “evil” has become so prevalent that it has lost its meaning) Leftists, statists, neocons, politicians, D’s, R’s, or whatever label you have for the entirety of Washington D.C., granted some much more than others, are truly clueless about the entire “Covid fraud”. People (even my brother and I think 99% of my high school classmates who won’t even talk to me anymore) actually believe this is not intentional and completely due to incompetence? Are you friggin’ kidding me? It is difficult for me to write this. I am sure I must be a kook. (sarcasm)
But anyone who has studied this for thousands of hours and comes to the conclusion that 1) a “Magic Virus” even exists; 2) there was no coordinated effort to push this bioweapon war on humanity to further the dream of The Great Reset; 3) the leaders are mostly incompetent and listen to the ones a rung or two up the ladder; and, 4) it therefore was a political failure, and not an evil plot to destroy humanity and be able to control the survivors into perpetuity and kill off all dissenters.
The monsters who stole the last two years from us are not people overplaying their hand. These are people who are malignant narcissists, psychopaths, sociopaths, and downright satanic. They are not all evil to the same degree. But evil is evil whether you go along with it to get along, or whether you are on the stage as an expert promoter. What they are not (mostly, a few exceptions) is clueless, ignorant, and incompetent. Sorry, Ron, this was intentional, just like poking the Russian bear Putin in the eye with a stick in order to get him to draw his line in the sand was intentional.
First time I heard either of you speak was an excellent conversation. I was not offended but my thoughts are along the same lines as jgoodplayer. Thank you summed it up perfectly. It’s hard not to go full kook after seeing the medical establishment, media, and politicians circle the wagons around actually safe and effective off label rx to ban them. Sure seemed to me like this was deliberately done to get the EUA for the vaccines.
The challenge I present to normalcy bias (this is all about money) is this: The monoclonal antibody treatments were quite expensive and unlike the vaccines seem to make for pretty good therapeutics. Yet the politicians and pharma did not shove these treatments down our throats. And unlike the jabs there’s enough anecdotal evidence with the MA treatments to get people to come back for more, It’s hard for people to believe there is this much darkness at our doorstep but its there. Took me a while to come to grips myself.
If you look at the data from the UK, Israel, Scotland one cannot help but come to this conclusion–The Vaccines Suck. Don’t take it from me. Instead I invite you to visit Steve Kirsch’s substack. He WAS a life long progressive and is double vax’d. His attitude changed this year. He’s very wealthy and pretty smart too. Here is a fantastic piece he wrote a little over a month ago.
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/incriminating-evidence?s=r
Sure money is involved but I am confident if a killoff is not currently on the menu the digital ID/passport surely is. Once that is in place it matters not and once the virtual clasp is tightened around all of our necks it will be game over. If they are waiting to genocide us then it shouldn’t be too difficult.
Great interview/discussion…worth several listens…I guess the difference between you and Ron comes down to whether the cigar is just a cigar or not…however thinking the 2020 opportunities for election fraud and subsequent installation of basement joe at 1600 Penn were just cigars (and all the rest of the past six years and more) stretches credulity of an Occam’s type approach.