The EU has unveiled its first tranche of economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. EU leadership looks even more angry about this outcome than US leadership does. Here’s the article covering this tangled mess by Sputnik News.
We know that the EU is very dependent on Russian energy and the existing sanctions have hampered EU-Russian trade for years now. Europe is incredibly vulnerable here to any form of supply/demand shocks as their financial system teeters on the edge of the abyss.
There is no solidarity between the US and the EU on these matters, as I’ve pointed out in post after post here. So, the question now is, if Europe is targeting Russian energy exports and the ability of EU banks to do business to buy Russian gas and other export commodities why would they pick this fight?
The answer must be that this is exactly what they wanted in the first place.
In the US we call this ‘suicide by cop,’ which is exactly how I framed it when asked by Sputnik for my thoughts on the subject this morning. I was asked on Monday before Putin’s intervention in Ukraine, to answer the following questions. Events moved beyond them, obviously, but I publish them here anyway because they are still of some value. {current editorial comments in brackets}
According to recent research, US liquefied natural gas export capacity will be the world’s largest by the end of 2022. Could it be that part of the whole game around Ukraine was about the US petroleum sector benefitting from the current standoff in Ukraine?
Of course. That is a sub-plot in this very complicated story. There are many factors that went into this standoff over Ukraine, which Russia is now accelerating towards an end-game state {boy howdy was that an understatement 12 hours later}. LNG exports from the US is certainly one of them, but I think the bigger issues concern the future of NATO, the security architecture of Europe and who controls it.
I see this as much as a fight between the US/UK and the EU over security as much as it is about the US’s long-standing antipathy to Russian energy exports. These issues are, of course, all intertwined.
Is the current political battle over Ukraine just a pretext for the US to earn money via the energy sector, increasing supplies?
No, it isn’t. It’s much deeper and nuanced than that. There are future weapons contracts for US and UK military contractors at stake here, as well as France’s desires to become a major player in European arms sales.
Russia, I believe, is being used as a bogeyman to advance internal European and ‘Anglo’ political agendas having more to do with shifts in foreign policy focus than just the ‘follow the money’ angle here. ‘Following the energy and arms money’ is an important consideration but I think they are now downstream of a much different security landscape in Europe by 2030.
The European Union is looking for ways to assert its independence from Washington D.C. Downing St. is pushing everyone into conflict for its own selfish and historical reasons, clinging to outdated political theories about controlling the ‘World Island’ and driving a wedge between Russia and China, which is achieving the exact opposite result.
How likely is it that the US might now try to establish control over transit routes going through Ukraine? Will the “Russian invasion” narrative be used as a pretext for doing so?
The transit routes through Ukraine in the minds of the Russian leadership fully depreciated assets that they unfortunately still continue to subsidize. Putin mentioned the cost to subsidizing a hostile regime in Kiev during his speech announcing the recognition of the Donbass, $250 billion over 30 years.
If the US wants control over those transit routes, that’s fine. Russia will happily shut off the gas through them, since it costs Gazprom money to ship gas through them at this point. Putin has ordered Gazprom to keep those pipelines filled as a fig leaf to Europe who has continually bitten his hand.
I expect he won’t care to re-up the transit contract with Ukraine when it expires in December 2024.
So, if DC wants this, Putin will oblige and then stop transit all together, citing conflicts with Ukraine.
To what extent can the US indeed provide energy security for Europe by supplying resources?
The total US LNG output according to the EIA for 2022 is 11.5 bcf per day, which is 115 bcm per year, or roughly the capacities of Nordstream 1 and 2 combined.
Is there 55 bcm of spare capacity (the size of NS2) in the US system to feed a new market in Europe? No, not with demand rising at more than 6% annually and accelerating as the world comes out of COVID-19 lockdowns.
The demand for European LNG is so high that US and Russian suppliers both have massive market opportunities there. So, this isn’t about the money, in the end. With most of Europe ending its COVID-19 restrictions in a desperate attempt to stave off political unrest, demand is only going to rise further.
Moreover, US LNG is far more expensive than Russian piped gas. This is simply a fact. And with the Biden administration working with Davos to lean on banks to retard investment into new oil and gas projects, long-term supply of energy to Europe from the US is limited anyway.
US exports will go to where the bid is the highest and with Europe’s terrible future prospects, massive debt overhang and lack of economic dynamism they will not be capable of outbidding other global customers for gas. That’s been the reason for the insane prices in Europe this winter, competition for limited gas supplies driving prices up, despite rising global capacity.
Can Europe survive without Russian energy supplies, if they were to be disrupted now due to the standoff and sanctions?
No. It simply is not possible especially with Germany shutting down perfectly good nuclear reactors this year. The big winner will actually be France in the short term who can sell excess electricity capacity to Germany for outrageous prices thanks to its massive nuclear footprint.
What’s happening now is Germany going along with the political flow, slowing the certification of Nordstream2 in the hope that something can be done to keep the worst-case situation unfolding in Ukraine.
It’s too early to tell how violent things will get in the Donbass {very, apparently}, but it’s possible Russia’s recognition of the Donbass inspires other regions to declare their independence, pushing the UAF back towards Kiev. {all it will take is Russia’s full blow invasion of the country} Politically, the Germans will eventually have to make a choice. Russia and independence themselves or continued subordination to D.C.
{So far Germany has chosen poorly. This speaks to how surprised even Europe was by the size and scale of Putin’s move into Ukraine was. The reactions today by the EU and NATO scream that Putin promised them he wouldn’t do this and he did is anyway. Knowing Putin, the EU likely broke some other backroom deal.}
Is the fate of Nord Stream 2 at risk yet again amid recent developments?
Not likely. {this didn’t age well. It’s possible now that NS2 is abandoned by Russia in retaliation for NATO and EU stupidity.} The nomination of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder to the board of Gazprom tells me that this is his reward for shepherding the project to this point and its eventual completion.
That said, Russia’s trade surplus is so high that they hold the cards on trade. No matter what sanctions packages are put in place, if the world wants what Russia sells, which goes far beyond oil and gas, they will eventually have to deal with Russia on her terms, not theirs.
For example, the recent announcement by China and Russia to expand gas sales by another 10 bcm per year and settle the trade in euros can easily be amended if the EU oversteps here with sanctions over Ukraine.
I’m sure if the EU tries to change the terms of the existing contracts currently settled in euros thanks to unilaterally imposed sanctions Russia will simply say, that’s fine, pay us in Rubles. And then let’s watch to see what happens after that.
The lesson here is that balance sheets matter. Russia’s is clean, with low debt, high reserves, a trade and current account surplus and plenty of policy room for its central bank to respond to sanctions. Sanctions against her targeting the ruble under these conditions are toothless, in fact, more toothless now than in 2014.
Is LNG a viable alternative to less expensive Russian gas speeding over to European countries?
As a stop gap, anything is viable. The LNG tanker market is a mess right now but that should revert back to normal soon. When you see current conditions in a market like that of LNG carriers, negative charter day-rates, it isn’t sustainable, any more than oil pricing in May 2020 going negative.
So, it’s only a viable alternative for a certain amount of time. In the long run, high energy prices for Europe are simply a drain on potential growth, or in Europe’s case, recovery. Absent a massive spending blitz by the EU, which it will never agree on in any reasonable time frame, Europe’s energy future without Nordstream 2 and the now canceled East Med pipeline from Israel, is bleak.
The setup now is for a complete collapse of European capital markets as the Fed moves to raise interest rates in March, further putting stress on the euro and Europe’s ability to pay for its import needs.
What’s clear from my responses to Sputnik and even from their questions is that neither side of this exchange expected the type of military move by Putin when these questions were formulated and responded to.
But much of the framework of these questions is still in place. The EU is in serious trouble.
Now that things have progressed in Ukraine far beyond what everyone thought, including many members of the political brass in the EU, the question now is whether the sanctions war will escalate from here.
And that’s where my ‘suicide by cop’ analogy is relevant:
[Sputnik asks about Europe’s energy security]
It all comes down to whether the EU decides to destroy its economy by doing what we Americans call ‘suicide by cop.’ That’s where someone wants to die and picks a fight with a policeman in order to get the cop to shoot him.
Europe is staring at a complete collapse of its economy if they sanction Russia’s energy sector and shut down her ability to do business with their banks. The question no one is asking is, “Did they provoke this fight on purpose to do exactly this?” From where I’m sitting, it looks to me like their insistence on zero diplomatic concessions to Russia led directly to this outcome. So, the answer to my question is ‘Yes, it was deliberate.’
But, even if I’m wrong and there are other unstated reasons why Russia blitzed Ukraine’s military installations off the map last night, the fallout from this will be far higher energy prices than the weak coalition governments will be able to sustain. I expect the map of Europe will look very different by the end of 2024 than it does today, reaching far beyond Ukraine.
Join my Patreon if you aren’t suicidal
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE
Thank you for another clarifying post! In following the rapidly unfolding events in this story, I’ll now be watching through the lens of ‘suicide by cop’ along side of ‘The Mouse That Roared’…seems the EU is now incapable of saving itself through any self-directed means. I’ll be expecting extraordinary implications to kick in! Thank you again for your great work!
OOh… the Mouse that Roared! Great reference.
Disagree — with the suicide by cop part anyway.
Wall Street balance sheets are stuffed with US Treasuries, and the deadbeats in DC are going to inflate a lot of it away. Maybe Wall Street can get the Fed to raise rates *some* to cover stated inflation, but they will not get a real return.
What if Canada did something stupid, like destroy the rule of law? A lot of international investors would dump Canadian bonds and divide the allocation between China and US Treasuries…
ECB bonds are no longer money good, even if the ECB raises rates slightly (its not clear EU members are able to pay if they did). Each and every spare Euro earned in the EU will soon go to Gazprom. That leaves negative for European retirees, and even less for Bunds or other Euro debt holders. So once again, international investors will be reducing their allocation to losing eurobonds, and dividing that allocation between “safe” assets like Chinese bonds and/or US Treasuries.
It works out nicely if you have lots of trash US Treasuries on your balance sheet, like say Wall Street has now.
Wall Street slashes their Treasury holdings to the minimum, and invests in the post lockdown recovery.
Wall Street’s puppets (Yellen, Powell) can unload some of the worthless crap on the Fed’s balance sheet, and finance the deluge of Congressional spending — by selling Treasuries to folks running away from Canada and EU debt.
Beijing wins too, albeit they have less need for external capital. They might want external capital to put the petro-Yuan on par with the petro-USDollar.
As for western Europe… who gives a #&$* ?? European banks are all insolvent already.
It takes about 18 months to two years to build a LNG ship… assuming one has spare capacity at ship yards. The US Navy can attest that the US has a shortage of ship yards.
It takes 18-24 months to build a ship *IF* ship yard capacity is available. it takes much longer to build a ship yard and get enough qualified welders and metal workers to actually build anything. Again, the US navy is already battling with this problem. Any extra LNG ship building demand would effect the navy’s ability to procure ships.
Once an LNG ship is built, a properly trained crew is required. Maritime crew (with experience on large vessels) is a lot like the trucking industry. Its been neglected for decades. Its a lot of old guys near retirement, and a small handful of young guys. Until recently, ship companies claimed ships would all drive themselves very soon.
Turns out computers can (and already do) drive a ship under “normal” conditions. In a storm or in a congested waterway, they fail. And when a ship system breaks (normal wear and tear) — a human engineer has to be on board to fix it.
Maritime crew are in short supply right now. It would take quite a few years to train up people and get them experienced enough to pilot a ship full of highly explosive cargo under enormous pressure.
Europe might buy more LNG going forward, but in the next ten years it won’t be anything close to existing pipelines or Nordstream II.
Europe will pay whatever Russia tells them to pay, denominated in whatever currency Russia tells them to pay in, and via whatever payment system (SWIFT, CIPS or other) that Russia tells them to use.
Alternatively, Europe will freeze to death in the dark.
The US doesn’t have spare supplies of natural gas because of Joe Biden. Even if we had a different president, the US does not have and cannot build (in a timely fashion) enough LNG ships.
I hail from a maritime family. Big business in Panama. LNG tankers are also subject to catastrophic explosions whether structureal,accidental or sabotage. There has been a movement to prevent their movement tthrough the Canal. So far, huge money has kept this at bay. Now, that we are entering into a world-wide energy war this may fear may pick up steam.
Even though the Fed needs to quell inflation — now because of this war they’ll have to launch another round of quantitative easing so that the American economy doesn’t collapse.
Gas prices, food prices, and inflation are about to go parabolic.
It’s entirely our fault. We’ve played games for far too long in America. We’re spoiled, fat, narcissistic, hedonistic, stupid, delusional, and sanctimonious to a fault
I suspect that Russia with China backing her will tell the West it is disengaging from Swift. Then watch the proverbial fly.