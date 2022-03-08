I sat down with Alexander Mercouris and Crypto Rich again the other day for a chat, which Rich has posted on his Odysee channel.

Alex was late getting to the party because he’s been burning the candle not only at both ends but from the middle as well. So, here’s the link to that one.

Rich and I did some chatting beforehand about bitcoin and how this all fits together with Russia, Ukraine and everything else.

I want to put some things now into better context since we recorded this. President Biden and his staff are clearly working overtime to force the US into an untenable situation domestically. I’ve been saying for months that the goal of Davos has been to disadvantage, however they can, the US with respect to Europe.

Biden’s announcement today of broad embargoes of Russian energy fit this bill precisely. Because while Biden is announcing these bans, Europe is saying the exact opposite. This is prima facia evidence of Davos’ plans to split the US from Europe over Russia and Ukraine while desperately trying to hold onto Europe’s domestic populations who are rightly freaking out at the cost of energy and food which is only going to accelerate regardless of what they try and do to stop it now.

Has anyone not noticed that Sec. of State Antony Blinken keeps making these pronouncements about what he’s and the Biden Administration are willing to ‘greenlight’ to support Ukraine — planes, weapons, funding an insurgency, etc. — while at the same time no one from the Pentagon is standing behind him?

Even that odious little worm NATO Sec. General Jens Stoltenberg keeps saying that this is not NATO’s fight. Stoltenberg speaks for Davos on this. So, again, this is another data point to support this.

Now Zelensky is talking about concessions on Crimea. Now he’s walking back NATO membership. He’s getting his marching orders from Klaus now. We have to avoid a full war with the Russians while the Neocons in the US try to turn Europe’s border states –Romania, Poland — into staging areas for an insurgency which Russia will be forced to deal with, i.e. surgical strikes into both countries to bring NATO into the war.

Blinken and Nuland are trying to force NATO into Ukraine and when the Russians respond in kind, which we know they will, he an be further blamed for the escalation. Poland is punting, allowing the US to be the sole belligerent here, not them, with the following announcement:

The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after consultations between the President and the Goverment, are ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Rammstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the 🇺🇸 United States of America. At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes. The Polish Government also requests other NATO Allies – owners of MIG-29 jets – to act in the same vein.

The separation of Europe from the US is happening and the US is being pushed into policies completely counter-productive to its needs. The Biden junta is clearly out of control, operating an agenda that further undermines US authority and competence in the hopes that the capital markets do not completely abandon the EU.

Tomorrow Biden will issue new rules on crypto, because that’s also part of the plan to set the US backwards.

As I said to Alex in the videos linked above, one of the real problems with our system of government is that there is no legal, constitutional mechanism for removing a president who is out of control if the political class on Capitol Hill do not want it.

There is no mechanism for a ‘no-confidence’ vote and new elections. We are stuck with Biden until at least the mid-terms.

This is why the EU has now ditched ‘carbon neutrality’ for ‘energy security’ today and why they are floating the idea of trillions in ‘eurobonds’ issued centrally to pay for new energy infrastructure and new military hardware.

Somewhere French weapon makers are smiling.

