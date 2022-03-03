War between Ukraine and Russia is now the Geopolitical Event of the Century. That may change in a week. For now, Dexter White and I try to go over the failure of information flow in the Age of Information.

This is a dangerous era we live in today where leaders and media are so ideologically driven they cannot accept any discussion of a conflict in any rational or two-sided manner. That leads us to very ugly potential futures.

Tom on Twitter – http://www.twitter.comn/TFL1728

Opening Salvos Thrown – What Are Putin’s Next Moves in Ukraine?

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #97 — Ron Unz and the Publisher’s Minefield
Podcast Episode #96 — Peter Boockvar and the Fed’s Hobson’s Choice on the Economy
Podcast Episode #95 – Dave Collum and the The Drone Strike of Truth

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed

Join My Patreon even if you hate the sound of my voice.

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
DGB: SXygreEdaAWESbgW6mG15dgfH6qVUE5FSE