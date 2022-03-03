War between Ukraine and Russia is now the Geopolitical Event of the Century. That may change in a week. For now, Dexter White and I try to go over the failure of information flow in the Age of Information.
This is a dangerous era we live in today where leaders and media are so ideologically driven they cannot accept any discussion of a conflict in any rational or two-sided manner. That leads us to very ugly potential futures.
Opening Salvos Thrown – What Are Putin’s Next Moves in Ukraine?
you guys made some great points. I would disagree with Dexter on one thing. I think Putin received permission from the Money guys in Russia to go ahead with his larger plan. If he can pull it off and destroy the existing monetary system set up by Davos and the US he will be a hero not only in Russia but China and most of the rest of the world. I hate to say it but we do not have many friends left.
Yes. There is a very definite divide between Dexter and I on this issue. He’s being very conservative in his analysis, as is his bent, and I appreciate him deeply for it.
It makes for very lively discussions privately, as we try and work through a lot of this stuff.
More to come, for sure. There’s a lot of things we didn’t even touch on today. Thanks for listening.
You are talking about Zelensky should or should not do. Zelensky means nothing, he commands no one. He is finished even as a puppte. If you mean ‘Zelensky’ in the same sense as one talks about ‘Biden’, I really don’t know what there is to negotiate. Can he agree to discuss ‘terms of surrender’, disarm, and begin rounding up the Nazis? I doubt it. I think Putin’s stated aims, demilitarize and denazify are going to be carried out.
Take a look at this report. If true, I think we can rule out Russia compromising in any way.
https://sputniknews.com/20220303/russian-intelligence-chief-says-intel-showed-ukraine-was-working-on-nukes-us-knew-about-it-1093559308.html
Thanks for that link. I think a lot of us figured there was something big going on behind the scenes that nobody was talking about. And I bet there is even more
This is probably the only point of any negotiations.
During the second round of talks in Belarus on Thursday, Moscow and Kiev agreed on mechanisms to establish routes via which to evacuate civilians from combat zones in Ukraine. “The parties have reached an understanding on the joint establishment of humanitarian corridors with a temporary ceasefire. Russia and Ukraine will soon create channels of communication and cooperation to organize these corridors,” Ukrainian presidential aide Mikhail Podolyak said.
Thanks a lot for the informative analysis.
Discovered your blog yesterday, and while I’m not able to contribute to the table, it was a needed breath of fresh air in the middle of this surronding hysteria…
Living in France and having some knowledge of history, this situation feels like a big waste when thinking of what could have been made from here to way beyond the Oural. At last during the 30 years I could feel the earth.
This kind of discussion should be the standard on medias… but instead we get what I guess I should qualify as sociopath voices in various power, putting oil on the fire, without a shred of the humility one would expect them to have.
And seeing the general public reactions… maybe it’s what we deserve.
Hard times were already on the horizon, but I’m sure worried for the time being as some morons seems to have proven capable of going past the point of no return. Can’t wait to hear more of what you couldn’t develop in this one.
In any case, the work is appreciated. A great addition to my feed, while doing catch up !
Putin.Putin. Putin.
Mr White has Putin Derangement Syndrome so bad it sounds like he’s auditioning for Whoppi’s job on The View.
I could hear no difference between Mr White and MSM. I kinda felt bad for him. Mr Luongo managed snap him out of it at the end. But still, yeesh.
I hope Russian’s don’t discover a new fossil fuel called Putin before the energy podcast.
Some serious Putin Derangement Syndrome going on with poor Dexter.
Tom, I want to seed with you the possibility that the current hysteria being pushed regarding Ukraine is part of a well-planned Davos strategy to:
1. Create maximum pressure to force Putin to the negotiating table, in order to secure some type of modern-day Helsinki accord where various Davos agenda items (including switching from USD to digital SDR as reserve currency) can be progressed, in return for addressing Putin’s security concerns arising from this Davos manufactured crisis.
2. Simultaneously promote genuine fear of nuclear war amongst the general Western population (think COVID-type fear on steroids) to the extent people would be grateful for the West to reach an accord with Putin… even if the Davos agenda items inserted meant further sacrifices to personal freedoms and liberties.
This occurred to me today after listening to the latest Macro Voices podcast, where Erik Townsend unintentionally outed himself a Davos sympathiser/collaborator by going to great lengths to help a thoroughly unimpressive Pippa Malmgren structure her deep state assessment around what is currently happening in Ukraine, and where it could lead to from here.
I must tell you it concerns me that some of Dexter’s comments, promoting the real danger of nuclear war and the importance of a post-Putin Russia, are closely aligned to deep state talking points doing the rounds at present.
All for your very rich melting pot of ideas…
The West has segued seamlessly from Monty Python to Faulty Towers, and is now goose-stepping to the tune of: “Don’t mention the Russians”.
Whatever stone the Russians have over-turned, (Nuclear/chemical attack plot), it clearly has sent the West into a Chernobylesque meltdown.
Feels like the world is going to hell in a bread-basket.