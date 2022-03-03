War between Ukraine and Russia is now the Geopolitical Event of the Century. That may change in a week. For now, Dexter White and I try to go over the failure of information flow in the Age of Information.

This is a dangerous era we live in today where leaders and media are so ideologically driven they cannot accept any discussion of a conflict in any rational or two-sided manner. That leads us to very ugly potential futures.

Tom on Twitter

Opening Salvos Thrown – What Are Putin’s Next Moves in Ukraine?

