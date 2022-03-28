I don’t think everyone has yet caught the significance of Russia announcing they are putting a floor under the price of gold. But, to be clear, Russia just broke the paper gold suppression scheme.
On Friday the Bank of Russia announced:
RUB5000 to the ounce at an exchange rate of 100 RUB/USD implies a $1550 per ounce gold price.
For a few days previous to this announcement, which they knew was coming, The West was running around with multiple bits of legislation to try and keep the Russians from selling their gold.
The G7 think the sanctions are hitting so hard that Putin will be forced to sell his gold to evade sanctions to pay for things. They are literally running a script in their heads that is not actually playing out in the real world.
But, whatever, Neocons never met an ugly stick that they didn’t want to use to beat someone over the head with. Too bad all they’re doing is hitting a rubber tire.
Boing!
Because here’s the gig, Russia won’t be selling any gold. They’re buying it.
These are supposed to be the architects of the global monetary system and you would think they are the ones that understand it the best. But, clearly they do not.
What they think they understand is that they still control the flow of commodities around the world through price suppression schemes on the CRIMEX, LBMA and ICE.
They do not.
Ultimately, ‘outside money’ trumps ‘inside money.’
Austrians, like myself, have always understood that eventually Inside Money [money that exists within the financial system] fails because it is ultimately nothing more than a Ponzi Scheme built on top of Outside Money — money that exists outside the financial system, like commodities and bitcoin.
Money, It’s a Hit!
Let’s start with the basics. Why do we create money? To act as a way to mitigate the time risk between selling what we have and buying what we want. So we sell our labor today to buy gasoline, printer paper or blow jobs tomorrow. In the meantime we hold money.
It is a way to turn thought and personal application of energy and time into a token which can procure for us real goods in the real world.
With that in mind, now think about the current financial system where all inside money is created by first selling a debt instrument to someone willing to hold it for a vig.
Back to the ruble and gold. Because once I lay out the new incentive structure it will be clear as to why the G7 has no friends in this fight anymore.
Davos’ power rests on the ability to create credit and sell it at a positive interest carry to commodity producers. Since base commodity production in any kind of efficient market should be a very low margin enterprise, think 1-4% real annual return, selling them debt to extract oil or gold out of the ground at higher rates than that ultimately sucks all the profit out of the venture.
Free markets when allowed to function properly grind out profit through competitive arbitrage. It is both brutal and the spark of new innovations and efficiencies.
It is the desire for higher profits over baseline that does this.
In base commodities that is difficult, at best, to do. Why? Because they aren’t anything more than a second order good. First order would be the ore or timber harvested. Second order would be the ingot or lumber produced. The higher order the good, the more specialized it is and the higher opportunity for profit through product differentiation on something other than price emerges.
That’s most difficult to do in improving resource extraction because, it follows, most of the major gains in efficiency occurred in the past when the economy was less specialized.
Confusion Over ‘The System’
If the banks are on both sides of the trade setting the price of money, then they ultimately control who wins and who loses while this goes on. And let’s not mince words, it’s them. The profit rolls up to those that produce the highest order goods with the most complex supply chains.
The banks plough the profits from getting interest on the original debt into the very companies producing the higher order goods needed to ensure the lower order goods produce no wealth through the grinding out of profit via arbitrage throughout the supply chain.
Don’t believe me? Ask cattle farmers.
In this respect the current financing of these industries is nothing more than a virtualized version of the colonial economic model of the 15th through 19th centuries.
Instead of using physical men to subjugate the locals through superior weaponry and bribes to get them to extract the mineral wealth which the colonialists take back home, today we use the post-WWII institutions to run that same system through debt issuance for capex and the interest payments (in this case pure economic rent – unearned wealth).
The producer countries of all the mineral wealth in the world are nothing but debt slaves to the money masters in Brussels, City of London and New York. That’s the gig.
Since we’ve reached the point of debt saturation where no more debt can be issued to extract mineral wealth and have the markets believe it could ever be paid back at these real yields, the system has to be reset.
The whole Great Reset is a way to crash the existing system but leave the same colonialists in power legally.
It’s not really more complicated than that.
When you understand that dynamic now you can understand why Russia, in particular, is the vanguard of the Global South’s desire to change the System of the World.
It is also the one country that has the commodity production power to expose the vulnerabilities of this System.
That’s Nice… #GotRubles?
And that’s where pegging the ruble to gold comes in.
The Bank of Russia is now a buyer of gold at 5000 rubles to the gram, or 155,500 rubles to the troy ounce. At a Friday March 25th closing price of RUB96.62 vs. the USD that implies a gold price of $1610 per ounce.
The ruble is now freely strengthening versus the US dollar.
Now, that is not that remarkable on its own.
As I explained on Twitter that day:
- 1: At $1550 per ounce the first order effect here is that is implies a RUB/USD rate of around 75. Incentivizing those holding RUB to continue and those needing them to bid up the price from current levels.
- 2: This creates a positive incentive loop to bring the ruble back to pre-war levels. Then after that market effects take over as ruble demand becomes structural, based on Russia’s trade balance.
- 3: Once that happens and the RUB/USD falls below 75, then the USD price of gold rises structurally draining the paper gold markets and collapsing the financial system based on leveraged/hypothecated gold. Now we’re into the arb. phase @Lukegromen postulated w/ 1000bbls/oz.
So, this scheme incentivizes Russians to hold savings in rubles, because the ruble is undervalued. It also incentivizes foreign traders to hold rubles because the ruble is undervalued relative to an overvalued open gold price.
Clearly currency speculators in Moscow, Shanghai, Singapore, Mumbai and Hong Kong are having a field day with this.
Coupled with Putin demanding ‘unfriendly countries’ paying for their Russian imports with either gold or the ruble, the natural choice is for them to buy rubles until such time as the price of gold and the ruble are in sync on international markets.
The howls of pain from the G-7 and Germany in particular are equal parts pathetic and hilarious as they complain that Putin is in ‘breach of contract’ for demanding a different payment currency for gas other than the euros stipulated in the contract.
Earlier Monday German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said from Berlin that the Kremlin demand for natural gas contracts to be paid in rubles is a “one-sided and clear breach of contracts” – saying the contracts must be honored under prior conditions, according to Bloomberg. “That means that a payment in rubles is not acceptable and we urge the relevant companies not to comply with Putin’s demand,” Habeck said. “Putin’s effort to drive a wedge between us is obvious but you can see that we won’t allow ourselves to be divided and the answer from the G-7 is clear: the contracts will be honored.”
The Kremlin’s quick shooting down of the German economy minister’s comments and the G-7’s stance on the ruble came Monday via a Russian lawmaker to state-run RIA Novosti: “Russian lawmaker Abramov says G7’s refusal to pay in Russian roubles for gas will definitely lead to a halt in supplies.”
Pissed off Russians certainly have a way with words, as a writer, I appreciate this greatly. According to TASS:
Moscow is handling the details of its gas delivery plans to unfriendly countries for payment in rubles, but it won’t engage in charity if Europe refuses to pay in the Russian currency, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.
…The Kremlin spokesman remained tight-lipped on what measures Russia might take if Europe refused to pay for gas in rubles, noting that these “issues should be sorted out as they develop.” “But we will definitely not supply gas for free, that’s for sure. It is hardly possible and reasonable to engage in charity in our situation,” he emphasized.
Do you hear that Davos? That’s the sound of the ticking clock.
The Trade’s the Thing…
The reason why this current scheme is already working is that Russia runs a positive trade balance mostly in base commodity exports. Davos doesn’t want them making any money selling those commodities to the world and will continue to put sanctions on to get people to not use rubles.
They are however fighting the invisible hand of Adam Smith’s market. The demand for the ruble will rise above the pre-war exchange rate of around 75:1 vs. the USD.
The price point for gold/ruble implies that exchange rate. Russia will revisit this at the end of Q2. This also implies they expect the ruble/dollar rate to fall to 75 by the end of Q2, if not earlier.
After that if the ruble strengthens beyond that they can adjust the gold buying price.
If the ruble/dollar rate dips below their pegged price, buyers are getting oil at a discount when paying in gold. That will force the CRIMEX and LBMA into a supply shortage situation or they will have to end the expansion of paper gold versus real gold and allow real price discovery to the upside.
If the sanctions are successful in scaring everyone into not using
rubles gold Russian commodities then the exchange rate will stay stubbornly above 75 and the boycotting world will lose competitive advantage versus those willing to brave the US’s ire by getting Russian commodities on the cheap.
As I talked about in previous articles, this sets up the opportunity to end the suppression of the price of gold through rehypothecation of physical gold in the paper markets which is the basis for the entire financial colonization system I described above.
FYI, this same scenario is going to play out in Bitcoin now that Russia has said ‘friendly countries’ can pay for imports with Bitcoin. Has anyone noticed the current rally in the World’s Most Hated Cryptocurrency?
We now have a full gold/bitcoin/ruble (and soon Yuan) interconversion system that completely and utterly cuts out Davos and destroys their colonial debt model while also taking away their power to crash economies through hot money in and out flows.
Because the next step in all of this is for Russia to close their capital account and nationalizing the Bank of Russia making the only source of international rubles be the Russian government.
Internally, the ruble will be de facto backed by gold and can circulate freely.
The War Without End, Ended
The war is over folks. Russia, China and the rest of the Global South have already won. As Luke Gromen replied to me., “in the end there’s nothing they can do about it.”
What scares me is the last thing I tweeted out in that thread:
“Other than widen the war on the ground. That’s the part that scares me.”
And that’s exactly what I expect to happen next, sadly. Biden is in Brussels saying the quiet parts out loud talking with the 82nd Airborne about going into Ukraine and calling for regime change in Moscow.
These people still believe their own bullshit to the point where they think this becomes a war the Russians can’t win.
Putin let the world down easy with this announcement. He could have walked right in and said 8000 rubles to the gram or $2575/oz and that would have broken the markets Friday going into the weekend, by selling his oil and gas at a steep discount.
He waited until after OpEx last Friday and the Fed’s interest rate hike plan was announced.
Timing matters guys.
But, by doing this he has very subtly also supported the Fed and it’s plan to withdraw dollars from Europe, because this will keep the price of gold in check for a little while and keeping the ECB from offsetting spiking Eurobond yields with higher gold reserves on its balance sheet.
Putin on the left arm, Powell on the right and Lagarde is about to get pulled apart at the seams if Davos doesn’t play ball and give up.
The problem there is the unquenchable arrogance of these European elites who simply do not believe they could be bested by the “colonies” in the US and the “dirty slavs” in Russia. I’ve told you for years now that it is their inherent racism that drives their actions.
So, do not be surprised if they empower the neocons in the UK and US to escalate from here. The signs are piling up that the Pentagon and the White House are at odds over the planned escalations. The State and Treasury Depts. are nests of vipers having usurped Congress to wage war without declaring it.
I can only hope that serious and adult people within the Pentagon will finally end this nonsense before we wind up in a war no one wants except a bunch of inbred Eurotrash well past their ‘use-by’ date.
I always say that spooks start civil wars but militaries end them. Let’s hope that we never get to the point of needing any other military than the Russians’ to end this war.
In the meantime, the message is clear, #GotGoldorRubles?
My subscription to this newsletter is keeping me sane. It was a joy to see you on the Duran. My other go to is M. Armstrong. Thank you so much !
Tom…Should I buy some rubles now?
if you can get them.
How can you get them?
The ghouls that rule in Europe are insane and now refusing to buy Russian gas. “We have to sacrifice to fight Putin…” that nasty EU witch, what’s-her-name, says. Who exactly has to sacrifice? No one asked me if I want to. Surely it isn’t those pedophile WEF scum that are going to sacrifice. After all, there’s no sanctions put on luxury goods or diamonds from Russia…yet. So they continue to torture the rest of us instead who aren’t one of them, and which are trapped here and can’t afford to live. Add to that, the past few weeks there have been strikes and protests all over Europe of trucker unions complaining that costs are too high. In Spain, trucks that are still willing to deliver have rocks thrown at them and nails put in the road. Supply chains are crashing. But does the corporate media call these protesters nazis like they did protesters that just wanted their lives back from covid policy…OF COURSE NOT!! These strikes and protests are coordinated, not spontaneous. Prices of necessities are going through the roof, business is grinding to a halt. Seems like all according to plan. One last bit of insanity… Anyone wondering where the covid relief money is going that Spain received from the EU — I’ve been here for eight years, there has been no construction. After all, over-building is what killed Spain’s economy in 2007-08, when the market crashed. Covid came along and killed it more in 2020-21. Now all of the sudden, apartment complexes that no one has demand for are springing up everywhere in the past 8 months. Spain gets EU covid relief money and where does it go, right back to the place that destroyed their economy in 2008. These people couldn’t be more stupid and worthless if they tried. Did the banks just want one more picking of the bones before everything goes strait to hell?
Gotta read it slow to absorb the terrific analysis. As I began to see how the Global South essentially has Globohomo in a giant Catch 22 a lump swelled in my throat. I came to the same conclusion that war escalation might be their only play. Read Kunstler’s updated Clusterfuck Nation piece earlier. It is pretty dark and pairs nicely with this article. Tom’s article is the precise roadmap to answer the “how we get there” aspect.
https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/what-is-to-be-done/
As you so eloquently put it Tom the inside money has run out of room. Hence the need for the Great Reset. The goal is to wipe it all out and start over; the only thing that doesn’t get reset are the same assholes running things now are the same assholes running the show in the aftermath.
Question for Tom or anyone else; are we still ok with Gold and Silver funds? I ended up buying OUNZ the commenter Willem suggested it. I bought PSLV for silver and the Franco Nevada mining company. I don’t have anything physical except for a shitload of brass and lead. Very comfortable with my stock in that.
Luke, Bullgator,
All paper gold in any way shape or form — funds or otherwise — in and of itself intrinsically still is what it always was and will forever be, i.e., a promise on paper — and under current circumstances a very weak one at that — possible future value of which in turn further depends on the credibility of the issuer and what you were made to believe regarding your rights on the “investment”.
Skeptics simply need to watch the Anthony Quinn scene in “Lawrence of Arabia”.
Miners stock possible future effective value will depend upon many yet unforeseeable circumstances, but at least with those you may have some hope… unless of course “windfall” taxes come out of nowhere to ruin the party. Just sayin´…
Thanks for the update Bexit. Tom warned us to be wary of GLD Bull Gator but not sure why. I can only assume it is very much like Brexit described. Another commenter Willem recommended OUNZ as you can supposedly get your gold shipped to you for a decent fee. I believe the Silver fund PSLV Sprotty Silver was somewhat similar.
I have abandoned all things tech for now. Though I’m kicking myself in the balls for dumping Nvidia at the present moment. Tried to organize the portfolio by buying stocks that seemed to have a correlation to something tangible. Went with LAND (Gladstone Farmland), DE (Deere), Dollar General, Scots Miracle Grow.
Seems like we are approaching our event horizon. It almost seems inevitable at this point and will be delivered to us in the form of a total economic meltdown or a nuclear one. We talked a lot about the so called vaccines last week. Could be these things were put together just for this very purpose?
If shit starts going south perhaps another bio weapon will be released from a lab. A very dangerous virus would be very similar to Omicron (Covid but different structure). Would be highly transmissible but also highly virulent. Like Omicron this new hypothetical weapon would be all over those who took the shots. Would be very effective at keeping the proles in line.
Me too Luke. Do I or don’t I stay in gold and silver ETFs?
Tom,
What about shares in GLD and SGOL? Are these just air money or are they real shares of Gold held in the vaults as advertised?
BG
While the Obiden Junta mumbles, stumbles and gaffes, Putin and the Russians have pushed the paper empire of the West into a corner they can only escape from by widening the war into a nuclear catastrophe. The Junta is incompetence masquerading as omnipotence. With Milley and his cast of woke fools posing as military geniuses civilization ending disaster has never been nearer.
Huh? I did not understand one word of this essay? Could you possibly edit it and produced a dumbed-down version for me and any one else who also doesn’t understand all of this? Like a CliffNotes version?
“With that in mind, now think about the current financial system where all inside money is created by first selling a debt instrument to someone willing to hold it for a vig.”
And just what in the hell is a “vig”?
“Vig” is short for vigorish. It is slang to denote interest on a loan, usually in reference to the shadier, black market type of loans.
Putin playing 3D chess when the rest has a hard time figuring out the rules of checkers…
Maybe you say this, and I’ve missed it. Hasn’t Russia just rebirthed the gold standard, in denominations of their choosing, but only for nice people, and so clearly excluding the dollar and euro, which are left outside to the sound of weeping and gnashing of teeth. They can’t say they weren’t warned to chose wisely.
Yet another brilliant article. Thanks Tom. I tried to digest the article by reading carefully a few times. Your thoughts regarding the financial side of things corroborates the centuries long grand scheme of colonialist money exchangers and makes things clearer to see in terms of both world finance and geopolitics. War raging between Davos versus US is spot on. All indications point at that, provided you put the pieces of the puzzle correctly together. Davos lost the game yet in their desperate minds they believe in a grand war as their last ditch effort to salvage their future financial colonization scheme. US mid term election is looming ahead. They have to do something in the next six months or they are toast. There will be eventful months ahead of us. Hope the sane minds at Pentagon prevail and prevent a ‘Mother of All’ false flag event conspired by those ‘Eurotrash inbreds’.
I’m curious where do you see the end point in global finance? Obviously each “party” has it’s own plan but that does not always play out as expected. Do we end up with two,three,x finance blocks ? What will be the global exchange currency or currencies? What part does crypto and/or CBDC (the poor pathetic cousin to Crypto) play? Once all the shit has hit the fan and the toilet paper has run out after Covid 2024, we still have a world with different commodities that need to trade with one another……how?
Does this mean Russia and China will become friendly to Bitcoin mining once again?