This week former British diplomat and negotiator Alistair Crooke joins me to discuss what Russia’s real goals are in Ukraine and giving us a unique insight into the mind of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people.
Alistair’s been on the podcast before : Episodes #19 and #69
Show Notes:
So basically, Putin’s mindset is “Make Russia Great Again”.