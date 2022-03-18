As we end this third week of World War III it’s becoming clear that the West’s end-game strategy is now regime change in Russia. As the money and weapons pour into Ukraine the Ukrainian Flag further morphs into the 21st century’s version of ‘Old Shoe,’ all around the Twittersphere.
Zelenskyy’s even been invited to the Oscar’s for pity’s sake.
If you were ever in doubt about this, just watch Senator Lindsey Graham (Neocon – SC) triple-down on assassinating a world leader.
Speaking at a press conference, Graham said “I hope he will be taken out, one way or the other,” adding “I don’t care how they take him out. I don’t care if we send him to The Hague and try him. I just want him to go.”
“It’s time for him to go,” Graham further said of Putin, echoing Joe Biden’s blurted remarks that “He’s a war criminal.”
“I wish somebody had taken Hitler out in the ’30s. So yes, Vladimir Putin is not a legitimate leader. He is a war criminal.” Graham declared.
Graham further proclaimed that Russia is “going to have zero future” under Putin, adding “I think the world is better off without Putin – the sooner the better, and I don’t care how we do it.”
This is called Saying the Quiet Parts Out Loud.
Even Paul Craig Roberts is trying to figure out why Putin isn’t treating his enemies more ruthlessly. We awake Americans have a real sense of the depravity that our leaders carry and at times I think we get carried away with our own insights here.
As I said would happen, Russia’s go-slow war has played 100% into their enemies’ hands. Russia needed a quick victory to forestall a devastating psyops campaign against her and to intimidate further NATO expansion. What the Kremlin achieved by believing that the West would respect humanitarian intentions is infamy. Instead of discouraging provocations of Russia that will eventually lead to nuclear war, the Kremlin’s liberal goody-goodly war policy, which the West sees as irresolution, has encouraged more provocations
Dr. Roberts’ thesis is one I’ve heard from multiple people, including from my friend Dexter White on two recent podcasts we did (here and here). Putin’s slow rolling the Ukraine operation has further emboldened Neocon crazies whose whole being is focused on interpreting every action by their enemies as a weakness to exploit.
This analysis further solidifies my conclusion that they are left-brain possessed, betraying all the attributes of someone psychologically unbalanced to the point of madness. They become paranoid psychotics seeing everything in terms of their enemy.
It’s the most popular refrain of desperate globalists, “Putin did it.”
It doesn’t matter if it’s true or not. What matters is keeping people in that suggestible state. It’s easy to do since they, themselves, are there too.
Lindsey Graham likes to play tough guy. So does Biden. Neither of these men have ever been in a real fight with their bodies on the line in their life. They’ve never really been in a life-threatening situation. For them their fear is far worse, it’s reputational which means fear of exposure.
They hide behind cameras, their positions, and their egos.
They live in fear of being shamed.
It’s easy to dismiss Graham as a buffoon, because he is. But he’s also a very important cog in the machine. So, when he speaks it’s important. Don’t be flip about these statements, they absolutely mean something.
If you look around D.C. you see the same psychological projection of inner rot every time one of these war mongers gets in front of a camera to manufacture consent. They are also fearful of the shame of exposure which drives them to madness like Lindsey displays now on a nearly daily basis.
This push for regime change in Russia, however, begs a very important question: “Why have they gone this far? Why do they think they can get regime change when Putin has 70+% support?”
Is it because they really are scared of the emerging facts on the ground, that Russia is grinding out, inevitably and inexorably, a victory in Ukraine on Russian terms that isn’t a reflection of bad military strategy and/or poor intelligence and logistics?
Or is it something deeper.
Something Darker
Alistair Crooke and I talked about this in our latest podcast. Russia’s collective psyche is a reflection of Putin’s. You’ll see that their anger and frustration is now real and complete. The West hates Russia and Russians with a burning passion that is irrational.
The fear of loss of potency has made war-mongers out of way too many folks because they refuse to blame themselves for this mess:
- That they allowed Biden to take the White House
- That they believed all the crude propaganda about Trump and Putin
- That they still wear their masks, now with Ukrainian Flags on them, to show their wisdom over those who are now clearly traitors.
- That their paychecks are getting smaller by the day.
When you see a push poll by Pew that states more than one-third of Americans are willing to risk nuclear war to stop Putin in Ukraine, you know something has gone way off the rails, and it ain’t the Russians.
It’s not fear that makes the Russian people and Putin angry, it’s disappointment at having their hand of friendship consistently slapped away so thoroughly in the post-Soviet era.
What goodwill that existed in the West towards Russia in the 1990’s, seeing them as victims of a terrible evil to be pitied, has morphed into disgust for following a man into war for threatening their comfortable existence behind their iPhones.
When Putin speaks now he is visibly, viscerally angry. He’s been systematically, for years, cutting Russia off from the influences of the ill-liberalism of the West.
Putin knows he’s been pushed into this by people who are powerful but psychologically small. And the Russian people have been deeply disrespected to the point of war. That’s why his poll numbers rise while Bidens’ barely budge.
That all leads to regime change as the end-game because it may be the only option, which implies continued escalation to the point of something unthinkable.
And it makes perfect sense that’s what they are planning, not just regime change, but a wider war (see the buildup of NATO troops) to grind Russia into a paste and atomize it, Russian culture and the Russian people.
That said, Davos has very little human intelligence on the ground to actually make that happen. All the sanctions and expelling diplomats helped Russia’s and Putin’s security.
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has less than 50 people in it.
While that is a sad state of affairs and means there is little to no hope of diplomacy, it also means there isn’t any infrastructure to do what Lindsey is so desperately saying… Someone take him out, anyone!
That’s a sign of creating the new narrative while simultaneously betraying helplessness, in my view.
Now, unfortunately that leads me into an ever darker place. They don’t just want regime change and some kind of negotiated settlement for Ukraine. That’s actually way off the table now.
They see the writing on the wall for their financial system which has failed. The only option they see now is making open preparations for WWIII thinking they still have the materiel and the manpower to enforce their Great Reset, which was always leading to war.
Lindsey Graham’s job is to build up the propaganda war to justify NATO’s entrance into Ukraine in the next few weeks.
The program now is WWIII, possibly with nukes and the abject humiliation of Russia and its eventual destruction.
And ours.
I begged off ‘working’ yesterday because of this realization. I was drained to the point of exhaustion and planned on sleeping my depression off. I re-watched part I of Oliver Stone’s The Putin Interviews from 2016.
I recommend everyone watch these films, they are an enlightenment.
If you want to know your enemy, you should study him. Demonizing him may win you friends at the water cooler, but it will cost you your soul. About 20 minutes in, during their first conversation, Stone brings up the multiple assassination attempts on Putin.
If you watch nothing else, watch this segment (click here) to get a better understanding of Russia and Putin. The punchline is simple:
Putin is well aware, hyper-aware of his situation. A person in his position who has been fighting this way for more than 20 years, a project he has dedicated the 2nd half of his life to, is not so stupid as to be the willing dupe of Davos nor is he blind to the capabilities or the ruthlessness of his enemies.
This is why I hold to the positions about Putin that I do. He may fail here. War is hell and nothing ever goes according to the plan on the white board.
But, if you are going to be led into war who would your bet on? People like Lindsey Graham could never stand in front of a camera and say what Putin said to Stone. Why?
Because there is no there there. He’s just a shadow projector with a hand puppet up its ass.
But if you turn the camera away from Graham and Biden and look at Putin, he’s speaking to the world now. That’s what his latest speech was about.
It wasn’t aimed at his enemies.
He’s done talking to them. They aren’t listening.
That speech was aimed at everyone else including Americans and Europeans, “This is what they think of you. This is what they are willing to do to demand your obedience,” They will steal your money, take your children, burn your life to the ground.
And it isn’t like he doesn’t have a very sound point, folks.
If anyone was calling for regime change now, it’s Putin.
It may have zero effect or play here in the West. In fact, I predict it will have almost zero effect. But it will resonate around the world in those places now very scared of the conflict that Biden and Davos are forcing on everyone.
Under those circumstances clarity comes quickly. Big decisions happen fast.
I think a global memetic collapse is in process as I type this. We can’t see it here in the West because we aren’t allowed to. But in parliaments and politburos around the that part that Davos just sees as ‘the help,’ it’s happening. The headlines are coming in almost too fast for anyone to keep up with.
This is what happens when fearful men become cornered. Davos is cornered. The drowning man will do everything to keep from drowning, including drowning his rescuer.
The hanged man has already accepted his fate. He is free.
What happens next is not in his hands, it’s in ours.
Regime change is required if we are to survive, and we must start with the Obiden Junta by any means necessary.
Your view of this entire debacle is exactly what I see and fear. I’m just a mom and grandmom and my concerns are the people I am responsible for; their safety and well being are paramount to me. The West’s unfathomable calls for the assassination of a world leader just scream of the fear and desperation that they’re dirty dealings may be revealed to the whole world. The fact that they’d risk the death and destruction of a WWIII to cover it up is just breathtaking.
It is not over for Putin…they are making other plans financially so they have friends…
http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2022/03/this-is-important.html#disqus_thread
My money’s on Putin, he doesn’t have anything left to lose making him exceedingly formidable. Lindsey Graham et al are scared shitless. I see Putin “going slow” to limit civilian deaths; Roberts not comprhending this shows how brutal the USA has become.
The governments in the west say Putin is the enemy. The same western governments who treated us like their prisoners for two years. The same western governments who lied to us about the entire Covid narrative. The same western governments who destroyed our economies, trashed our currencies.
If it is true that the enemy of my enemy is my friend, then, well, Putin is my friend.
Also, if Putin loses, then the whole world will be run by the WEF / Davos clowns. Biden and Trudeau will be the kings of the world. I’d rather be nuked.
Indeed!
If Russia loses, it’s President Markle and dildo parades
Think about how much intelligence the FSB and the former KGB must have gathered over the years. They potentially have the inside scoop on everything from 9/11 to JFK, including the 2020 election and the Clinton initiative and much, much more. I am sure the revelations about the labs and the laptop were just the start. Informational war was Davos’s weapon of choice and my suspicion is that Putin has turned the tables on them and playing them at their own game. They want regime change in Moscow because they have figured out he is playing for regime change across the west.
I am in SC. I am horrified by what Graham has done. I am a man of opportunity, and as Johnny said, “I keep my eyes wide open all the time…”
What happens when someone disagrees with Graham, labels him a war criminal and then calls for Graham’s assassination?
Once Graham let that toothpaste out of the tube, it doesn’t go back in
This was brilliant
Biden and Zelensky are desperate to get the world’s attention for their little insurrection. It doesn’t matter.
Germany’s Bundestag listened to Zelensky and then voted on holiday dates.
China told Biden to stop lecturing everyone. XI remembers last month when Biden was condemning China over the Uighers and Taiwan.
Here in the USA, half the population (every woman I know) is up in arms about the male swimmer who identifies as a freak and is wrecking women’s sports.
The USA has had CIA operatives in Ukraine supplying weapons and training for the past eight years (at least). Did not go well at all. And now they are being hunted
Judging what Mr. Puti has done for Russia and the Russian people over the past two decades is nothing short of remarkable. What Western leaders have done to their countries and people is nothing short of criminal.
To your comment: “This analysis further solidifies my conclusion that they are left-brain possessed, betraying all the attributes of someone psychologically unbalanced to the point of madness. They become paranoid psychotics seeing everything in terms of their enemy.”
They are insane, armed with nukes, and feel they can use them with impunity.
Thoughtful article. Thanks for posting.
I was surprised by the Stone movie and our support for Chechen rebels while fighting against the like minded in Afghanistan. I forgot all about that. I assume this goes back to the Brzezinski doctrine, the lack of support for the Shah, and where support for radical Islam began. I always thought it was simply for that part of the world though, one I thought was trying to create another world bloc for the area, to expand the Middle East, by creating a trading block of some kind that over time would grow and consume everything. But after Afghanistan and Iraq, and because over time nothing happened there I never thought of “regime change” for Russia as part of the deal. I guess the use of multi faceted armed groups makes sense but is it always about depleting an area and buying up cheap minerals and assets? I assumed post war action was like Germany after WWII. But now it’s back to the indigenization process, in this case Zelensky acting like Lenin to gather support for his/the cause of the west. And Putin as the Stalin part, doing it too but more organically to support the indigenous population over an ideological disagreement. The indigenization of Zelensky is cloaked in democracy of the proletariat, yet proletariat to rise up in a now atheist EU. is ripe for change, and Instead of violent overthrow, they now join hands with their like minded western brethren. Maybe this is the subtext we must admit to and recognize as the scam for what it is. This isn’t about advancing democracy, this is about using democracy as a means to an end for totalitarian control, Socialism is nothing more than monopoly capitalism, and democracy is different in each location. Yankee Doodle is different that Voltaire.
Very sober analysis Tom; very sober indeed. Guess I’ll get drunk tonight or perhaps get to work on that bucket list.
“But it will resonate around the world in those places now very scared of the conflict that Biden and Davos are forcing on everyone…..We can’t see it here in the West because we aren’t allowed to. But in parliaments and politburos around the that part that Davos just sees as ‘the help,’ it’s happening. ”
I am trying to understand what you have just said here. I hope that there are those so called ‘whitehats’ at important positions to prevent humanity being destroyed by a nuclear war, which Davos may be seeing as their last chance to install the failing Great Reset dystopia. What Tony Blair just said may indicate what Davos crazies have actually in mind (https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/tony-blair-promising-not-have-nuclear-world-war-russia-strange-tactic).
Also just look at the cover page of “The Economist” magazine of 2021 which is a well known Davos funded mouth piece. They usually like to reveal their plans on papers like “The Economist” in symbolic ways. Just notice the nuclear bomb on the second row on top of Biden’s face (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2021-will-be-a-year-of-luck-risk-taking-and-chance-according-to-the-economists-the-world-in-2021-301174794.html). The nuclear option may have been always the Plan B for Davos all along the way.
Putin and Russia have been preparing for this moment since 2007. They are the most advanced military power in advanced missile technology and armor, and at the top as well in signals and human intelligence. 1.0+ MM professional military with real fighting experience. They have the resources that matter- metals/minerals/wheat/gas/oil/gold and have significant gold and financial resources. China and over half the planet supports them as partners. They will win thee war that matters- the one fought on the ground and in the air, not the won fought on MSM/SM. Most of of the world gets it. Humanity gets it. Putin is God’s agent. The time has come. You can ignore the truth, but you can’t ignore the consequences of the truth.
Hear hear. Putin is the truth, the light, and God’s agent as you say.
Tom, a well written piece. I agree that the monetary system is collapsing at an accelerated rate; so they’re going full court press crazy. Everything is collapsing as I type. It seems at some point soon the blatant lies and propaganda all falls away and they just start killing people by the millions. Most people are still playing March 2020, not March 2022. These people have no idea what’s coming and how bad it’s going to be.
Well said, again. I agree 1000%. I firmly believe that Putin will accomplish what he is setting out to do, come hell or high water. He never would have gone down this road, if he did not believe as such. For Putin, “Failure is not an option.” And he has been quoted saying that “Russian does not start wars, it ends them.” History, Russian history, the WHOLE, UNABRIDGED, UNFILTERED history is so, so important, as it may help one to understand WHY Putin is so angry, and willing to tell it like it is, and do whatever it takes, to accomplish what he is setting out to do. It was just a matter of time, that a country, under the boot of Western tyranny, would rise up and say, ” Guess what? We’re not doing this crap anymore. No more. We’ve had it.” And it turns out, that country was Russia. The tide is turning…. I would never bet against him. Just wouldn’t.
When Biden took over the presidency, I looked at everyone around me and said: “Okay, two things are going to happen. First, a hysterical campaign to bully people into taking the pharmaceutical injection. Second, after that goes over like a lead balloon, it’ll be open war on Russia.” And just…crickets.
I feel sad for all the liberals or really anyone who thought that Biden would represent some sort of improvement in their lives. Clearly these are people who don’t have a clue how this system works. Worse yet, I feel sad for all the idiots who either joined or did the bidding of the Covid Kool-Aid Cult, thinking that it was all just about getting Trump, (who was a pathetic excuse for a pathetic excuse.) On other the hand, now they’re getting what they deserve. Enjoy, dummies!
Thanks for your analysis and articles. They are a lifeline to me.