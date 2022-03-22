“War is a racket.”

— Gen. Smedley Butler

(Subscribe to the newsletter here)

In hindsight, war in Ukraine was inevitable. The forces within Europe and the US simply wanted it too much for Russia to decline their invitation.

Russia’s initial moves in Ukraine have sparked sincere controversy as to what their real goals are and whether they can achieve them militarily and/or culturally.

That is an open-ended question that is explored deeply this month.

With things spiraling out of control this quickly this issue is far longer than normal for us to get a grip on where things may be headed.

And at first glance, where they are headed is chilling.

While Putin’s war in Ukraine is a existential one for Russia, it is the same for DAVOS and the Neoconservatives that picked this fight.

Don’t let the incessant propaganda fool you, Putin just picked the time, not the place.

This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on where war leads both geeopolitically and psychologically and why we must be even more vigilant in checking our premises of what we think we believe.Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …

Discusses:

Who the players are and their motivations

How pivotal countries like Saudi Arabis, Turkey and Iran are responding

Why Putin’s full scale assault implies the end of MAD

Where our stocks our in light of these events.

Who’s playing the villain or the hero, Putin or NATO?

All in an extra long 16 pages.

Your Subscription to Gold Goats ‘n Guns not only gives you the newsletter but also:

The Gold Goats ‘n Guns private chat on Slack to interact with the Community, boasting 15+ active members daily. Private Blog – Twice-weekly Video Market Reports, exclusive insights on politics, markets with actionable trading information. My Morning Munchings – Private blog posts giving you first crack at what I’m thinking is the important story of the day.

Sign up with Patreon to try it out. You will receive instructions from there to get all of the back issues of Gold Goats ‘n Guns.



See if I have what it takes to help you make sense of a world going quickly mad.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

Telegram



