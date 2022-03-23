Joachin Flores joins me for a wide-ranging talk about the history of the Russian State and how that informs the thinking of Putin’s administration and their view of what war they are really fighting in Ukraine.
It is the disconnect between the West’s vision of the State and that of the Eurasian powers that forms a coherent thesis to discuss who will ultimately win out in this fight which is equal parts economic, ideological and cultural.
Show Notes
The Surveillance and Political Spying Highlighted by John Durham are the Tip of the Iceberg
Podcast Episode #100 — Alistair Crooke and Russia's Real War for Independence
Podcast Episode #99 — Dexter White and Putin's Mumu of No Return
Podcast Episode #98 — Dexter White and the Fog of Truth Around Ukraine
Highly important news break! Anatoly Chubais resigned from all his positions and left Russia. Also Former Kremlin aide and ex-deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich stepped down. (https://www.zerohedge.com/political/russia-sees-first-high-level-official-resign-leave-country-over-putins-war). All this makes sense now and all pieces coming together in this ‘Russian puzzle’. The neo-liberal, globalist 5th column (aka Russian Davos base) is being liquidated as we speak. Chubais was one of the most prominent component of the globalist oligarchy in Russia. I assume (and speculate) that there was a recent power switch at Kremlin. The patriotic Euroasian lobby of Russia (Army, Intelligence) took over in a quiet revolution. Sergei Glaziev is back as an advisor to Putin, so are people like A.Dugin who is considered the father of neo-Euroasian ideology in Russia.
This “soft” coup-d’etat must have occurred before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I assume. Alexander Dugin said in one of his articles last year, that the Russian people are highly apolitisized and there is no way to change the Russian politics by the means of elections. He then added that “however, on historical and traditional basis, Russia can change it’s direction by other means”. This sentence from a guy who intimately knows Russian politics, who was at the forefront during the collapse of USSR (and possibly has intimate political relations at high levels) struck me with surprise. The ‘other means’ could have possibly meant the Russian military.
Notice that Putin’s speeches changed drastically (just read this: https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/putin-blames-western-ruling-elite-global-economic-problems). Putin would never ever talked like this before, especially when he said “During a speech that was broadcast live on Russian television, the Kremlin frontman also slammed Russian oligarchs fleeing to Israel as a “fifth column” of “national traitors” who see themselves as a “superior race” and “cannot make do without foie gras, oysters or gender freedom as they call it.”
This is a huge thing to say the least, especially if the word ‘Israel’ is spelled out deliberately. This is the same Putin who once said that it is a “an unfortunate chain of events” when a Russian military plane was shot down killing over ten service members and intelligence agents over Syria a few years back. Either Putin changed had a change of hearts lately (with the help of some high rank military officials?) or he was duping the west for almost 30 years as a good/obedient altar boy. Your judgement.
The other thing is the question in regards to what happened to the 350 billion dollar of Russian money which is claimed to be parked outside of Russia and why Russia did not bring back these funds before diving into the Ukrainian adventure (read: https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2022/03/17/dumbshit-russians/).
In my opinion, one explanation could be that the power switch at Kremlin was lightning fast, that neither the oligarchy could liquidate their foreign assets (i.e. Vladimir Potanin, Roman Abramovich etc.) nor the globalist RCB and its head Elvira Nabiullina did not know what was about to hit them. As expected, Kremlin take over operation (to rid of the globalist 5th column) may have been highly classified and possibly have been executed in utmost secrecy.