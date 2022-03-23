Joachin Flores joins me for a wide-ranging talk about the history of the Russian State and how that informs the thinking of Putin’s administration and their view of what war they are really fighting in Ukraine.

It is the disconnect between the West’s vision of the State and that of the Eurasian powers that forms a coherent thesis to discuss who will ultimately win out in this fight which is equal parts economic, ideological and cultural.

Show Notes

You can find Joachin at his Telegram channel

https://t.me/NewResistance

Conservative Treehouse Article Referenced:

The Surveillance and Political Spying Highlighted by John Durham are the Tip of the Iceberg

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #100 — Alistair Crooke and Russia’s Real War for Independence

Podcast Episode #99 — Dexter White and Putin’s Mumu of No Return

Podcast Episode #98 — Dexter White and the Fog of Truth Around Ukraine

