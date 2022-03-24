I had the distinct pleasure of sitting down with James Howard Kunstler last week for a one-hour chat. Jim did his level best to keep me on point and I do think I was a bit more manic than I’ve been in other contexts. Probably too much actual caffeine that day.
But what we discuss in this podcast is important and it highlights how all of the motivations of the players are affected by the underlying architecture of global finance. These basic principles of what money is, what its function is, how it circulates, where certain players’ advantages lie, etc. are the key to unlocking why the War for Ukraine is unfolding the way it is.
That ‘Hot Mess’ is what I believe Jim wanted to pull out of me and I think, at times, he succeeded well.
The big issue is that of ‘inside money’ versus ‘outside money’ that I talked about, at length, in the article here a couple of weeks ago.
As I look at the headlines of the past couple of days you can see the underpinnings of that war between the deflation of ‘inside money’ versus the inflation of ‘outside money’ is what is really ‘hotting up’ now.
Yesterday Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that all “Unfriendly Countries” will have to pay for Russian exports with Russian rubles. They won’t have the luxury of paying in their local currencies. So, they will have to go find rubles on the open market to pay for gas, oil, wheat etc.
Then there’s this morning’s announcement that tells you Russia is playing for keeps, just like I told you they would right after the war started.
So, without further ado, here’s the podcast with Jim, a real gentleman that I can learn a thing or two about manners and decorum from. I mean seriously, who else can use the phrase Clusterfuck Nation with such aplomb? It’s a gift
Kunstler needs to apologize for being a rapidly insane peak oil nut and being 100% wrong about it. He was a snarky little asshole about it- a superior piece of totally wrong garbage. I guess he’s moved on. He’s an idiot who got played. If he was a man he’d cop to it. Just sayin
Eh. We all make mistakes
My gosh your good. There is one big ‘ol iceberg a large portion of which continues to lurk beneath the line of vision of our comprehension but with the help of brilliant observers like yourself and those you interview and are interviewed buy I’m running very optimistic we’re going to get this figured out. Then, like the dog and the mail truck, we can figure out what to do with it. That might be the most interesting part of this journey of all!
To paraphrase Mencken, the whole aim of Davosian stooges is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.
The conflict in Ukraine is working well in this regard – a few more weeks of media chatter about NATO involvement and chemical and nuclear conflict, and the neuralyzed populace will be begging to sign over their essential liberties in exchange for a little security.
Which they will be offered – the Great Reset.
Tom,
I think you are correct about the Russian people’s attitude about the conflict. They have a sense of history and time that American’s don’t.
If you look at the conflicts in that region and over those borders, there have been armies marching through about every thirty years on average:
1790 – Russo-Swedish War – Russia wins
1812 – Napoleon / France – Russia wins
1863 – Crimean War / UK. + France + Ottoman Empire – Russia Loses
1914 – World War I / Germany – Russia loses
*The Russian Civil War was in this period – UK/France/USA supporting the Whites.
1920 – Soviet – Polish War – Russia loses
1941 – World War II / Germany – Russia wins
2022 – ??? United States / NATO invades ???
It just amazes me, given all of the soaring rhetoric of Obama, about mankind moving on to an enlightened 21st Century, that that border will once again be decided by armed conflict.
And all of those past conflicts have been ingrained in the psyches of the Russian people. Remember these two scenes from the Chernobyl Miniseries?
Old Woman and the Cow
https://youtu.be/Oo-_bm28GTU?t=30
Last Conversation Between Boris and Valery
https://youtu.be/BsWzoQw7vUE
And here is all of that, expressed in the Russian language opinion piece, from a few weeks ago (machine translated):
Versailles World of Illusions
And this trend is disturbing in its recognizability: once again, Europe, intoxicated with its own civilizational exclusivity, is uniting on a single ideological platform that is intolerant of dissent and of specific nations. As it turns out, it doesn’t matter what exactly underlies this ideology: the “holy inquisition”, Bonapartism, fascism or liberalism — the result is almost always the same. And again Drang nach Osten and Lebensraum in the East. Again, the armament is far beyond the necessary defense. More threats and reprisals.
Once every 100 years, this invariably happens. We hoped that our generations would not experience this.
Our faith in the collective intelligence of Europe seems to have failed us again.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.en.85f2f6df-622fcc95-50985429-74722d776562/https/iz.ru/1303610/konstantin-kosachev/versalskii-mir-illiuzii
The Russians don’t look East and see a logical, scientific, enlightened peace- loving European civilization… but a civilization that has brought them endless wars and conflicts.
