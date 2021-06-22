What is The Davos Crowd? And how did we get to this point in the story that they are driving the bulk of the headlines while trying to remake society in their image?
I’ve been asked by many people to answer these questions while giving a nuanced look at how I view Davos, the Great Reset and why I’m so convinced this is most important and misunderstood angle on geopolitics today.
And why, June 16th may have been a major inflection point in the history of humanity.
Show Notes:
Davos Wants to Kill Wall St.
Davos is Coming for Bitcoin
Davos wants a Digital Future with Physical Guns
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #74 – Dexter K. White and Breaking the Doomporn Cycle After COVID
Podcast Episode #73 – James Howard Kunstler and the Bad Bond Movie Script
Podcast Episode #72 – Crypto Rich and the Future of Privacy and Governance
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Join My Patreon if you hate the sound of my voice.
Donate via
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc