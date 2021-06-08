With the fall of both Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci recently there is a major shift in the narrative of our world occurring. And rather than get bogged down in the details of how this is playing out this week I sit down with my semi-silent partner in Gold Goats ‘n Guns Dexter K. White to talk about how we perceive these shifts and some coping strategies for navigating them.
Show Notes:
By Dexter K. White
Epic Drama – Is Tim Sweeney’s Attack on App Stores a Case of Unreal Narcissism or Something Else?
By Tom Luongo
The Fauci Files, The WuFlu and the War to Come
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #73 – James Howard Kunstler and the Bad Bond Movie Script
Podcast Episode #72 – Crypto Rich and the Future of Privacy and Governance
Podcast Episode #71 — Patron Q&A #2 – Will Crypto Save the World from the Great Reset?
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Join My Patreon if you hate the sound of my voice.
Donate via
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc