With the fall of both Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci recently there is a major shift in the narrative of our world occurring. And rather than get bogged down in the details of how this is playing out this week I sit down with my semi-silent partner in Gold Goats ‘n Guns Dexter K. White to talk about how we perceive these shifts and some coping strategies for navigating them.

Show Notes:

By Dexter K. White

Epic Drama – Is Tim Sweeney’s Attack on App Stores a Case of Unreal Narcissism or Something Else?



By Tom Luongo

The Fauci Files, The WuFlu and the War to Come

Podcast Episode #73 – James Howard Kunstler and the Bad Bond Movie Script

Podcast Episode #72 – Crypto Rich and the Future of Privacy and Governance

Podcast Episode #71 — Patron Q&A #2 – Will Crypto Save the World from the Great Reset?

