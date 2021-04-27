This week’s show is a Q&A between myself and my Patrons on Patreon hosted by the Conservative Hippie, Jay Fratt.
We cover a wide range of things including how cryptocurrencies and gold will evolve through the multiple geopolitical crises occurring currently as well as how the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset is pushing the world to the brink of war in the Donbass.
My patrons are truly astute and talented people who ask some of the most challenging things.
Show Notes:
The Conservative Hippie
http://www.conservativehippie.com
Gold Goats ‘n Guns on Patreon
http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #70 – Ryan Cristian and the Censorship of the World We Want
Podcast Episode #69 – Alistair Crooke and the Costs of Civilizational War
Podcast Episode #68 — David Collum and the Reality of a Narrative Dominated World
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Donate via
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
WAVES: 3PF58yzAghxPJad5rM44ZpH5fUZJug4kBSa
ETH: 0x1dd2e6cddb02e3839700b33e9dd45859344c9edc
so sorry your spreaker widget no longer permits direct download and save.
between involuntary disconnects (my end) and life’s interruptions, i must save to get through an entire program.
why did spreaker change to not allowing a direct download/save.
I didnt know they changed that
You can of course get the show on Apple podcast or spotify or even Spreaker directly and you shouldn’t have an issue