This week’s show is a Q&A between myself and my Patrons on Patreon hosted by the Conservative Hippie, Jay Fratt.

We cover a wide range of things including how cryptocurrencies and gold will evolve through the multiple geopolitical crises occurring currently as well as how the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset is pushing the world to the brink of war in the Donbass.

My patrons are truly astute and talented people who ask some of the most challenging things.

