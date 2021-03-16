This week I have the great pleasure of catching up with Alistair Crooke, owner of Conflicts Forum, and regular contributor at Strategic Culture Foundation. Mr. Crooke was previously on the podcast in Episode #19 more than a year ago.

A lot has changed since then and he brings his wealth of real information about the Middle East to our discussion of the big game playing out of the world stage today.

Show Notes:

Alistair Crooke at SCF:

The ‘Transition’ of the Elites

Has Israel Been Outfoxed?

Biden and ‘The Yellow Brick Road’

