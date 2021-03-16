This week I have the great pleasure of catching up with Alistair Crooke, owner of Conflicts Forum, and regular contributor at Strategic Culture Foundation. Mr. Crooke was previously on the podcast in Episode #19 more than a year ago.
A lot has changed since then and he brings his wealth of real information about the Middle East to our discussion of the big game playing out of the world stage today.
Show Notes:
Alistair Crooke at SCF:
The ‘Transition’ of the Elites
Has Israel Been Outfoxed?
Biden and ‘The Yellow Brick Road’
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #68 — David Collum and the Reality of a Narrative Dominated World
Podcast Episode #67 – Patrick Henningsen and Will the Real Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Stand Up?
Podcast Episode #66 — Robert Barnes and Why Leviathan Has Overplayed its Hand
Biden folded to Iran when he basically authorized S Korea to release 10 billion back to Iran. I think were seeing a lot of dancing to save face and make it not look like a surrender by the US.
Clear the Decks, Brace for Impact . . . Live and Let Die . . . we have waited all our lives for this moment in time, may as well enjoy it. (honey where’s the lube?)
Life imitates art far more than art imitates life. -Oscar Wilde