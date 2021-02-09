This week I sit down with investigative journalist Patrick Henningsen of 21st Century Wire to discuss the conundrums that are would-be tech oligarchs Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Elon Musk of SpaceX/Tesla to try and figure out what their real plans are for profiting off the space race that is just now taking shape.

Bezos shocked the world with his announcement of his stepping down as CEO of Amazon and the question is did he do this to focus on his space company Blue Origins. Patrick and I explore that within the context of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset and how that impacts decisions being made by Russia and China.

Show Notes:

What Jeff Bezos’ Resignation as Amazon CEO is Really About

Question: What Exactly Are the Politics of Jeff Bezos?

Donate to the podcast via crypto:

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf

BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt

DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE

DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va

XMR: 48Whbhyg8TNXiNV2LNkjeuJJU55CNt5m1XDtP3jWZK2xf5GNsbU2ZwHLDJTQ5oTU3uaJPN8oQooRpSQ2CPMJvX8pVTqthmu

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #66 — Robert Barnes and Why Leviathan Has Overplayed its Hand

Podcast Episode #65 – Alex Mercouris and the Brave New Post-Trump World

Podcast Episode #64 – Listener Q&A, The End of the Cycle and Why Crypto Will Save the World



You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

iHeartRadio

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

