The world is now completely different post-Trump and post-Capitol Assault. The incoming Biden Administration will use this event, which unnerved them greatly, to justify an insane ramping up of power. This week I sit down with the brilliant Alexander Mercouris of The Duran (www.theduran.com) to discuss the ramifications of this post-Trump, post-Coup United States.
From Europe’s role in these events to the backlash the European Union is facing from he Coronapocalypse, Alex and I go through a number of hot button and long-simmering problems now facing the increasingly decrepit Joe Biden and his cabinet of crazies and neoconservatives.
We even look at how Russia will use its political stability and foresight on cryptocurrency legislation to benefit itself greatly as the EU and the US duke it out for control of the West.
Central Bankers don’t like bitcoin because it allows the little people to evade taxes, whereas corporations and oligarchs use tax havens, offshore dummy corporations, book cooking and transfer pricing to evade taxes.
From the US debt clock:
Income tax revenue: $1.6 t
Payroll tax revenue $1.3 t
Corporate tax revenue $213 b
Tariff tax revenue $68 b
They can’t allow the little people to evade taxes.
Remember: Keep your stick on the ice and the butt fucking Democrats have no clothes.
my theory is: Authoritarians, including central banks and Lagarde, fear Bitcoin mainly because it permits person-person transfer of funds without censorship. Their ultimate desire is absolute control. Bitcoin subverts that by bypassing authoritarian gatekeeping. If they can’t stop the infiltration of Bitcoin, they’ll attempt to crush personal possession in favour of custodial possession (enabling authoritarian gatekeeping)