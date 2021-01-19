The world is now completely different post-Trump and post-Capitol Assault. The incoming Biden Administration will use this event, which unnerved them greatly, to justify an insane ramping up of power. This week I sit down with the brilliant Alexander Mercouris of The Duran (www.theduran.com) to discuss the ramifications of this post-Trump, post-Coup United States.

From Europe’s role in these events to the backlash the European Union is facing from he Coronapocalypse, Alex and I go through a number of hot button and long-simmering problems now facing the increasingly decrepit Joe Biden and his cabinet of crazies and neoconservatives.

We even look at how Russia will use its political stability and foresight on cryptocurrency legislation to benefit itself greatly as the EU and the US duke it out for control of the West.

Show Notes:

The Duran

Luongo – Russia Wins Oil War With Saudi Arabia

Previous podcasts with Alex:

Episode #51 – Alex Mercouris and the Long Reach of Brexit

Episode #28 – Alex Mercouris and the New Cold War with China

Episode #16 – Alex Mercouris and What’s Going on with Putin’s New Russia

Donate to the podcast via crypto:

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf

BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt

DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE

DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va

XMR: 48Whbhyg8TNXiNV2LNkjeuJJU55CNt5m1XDtP3jWZK2xf5GNsbU2ZwHLDJTQ5oTU3uaJPN8oQooRpSQ2CPMJvX8pVTqthmu

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #63: The End of 2020 and Predictions for 2021‘

Podcast Episode #62 — Jim Jatras and the Big Question Facing Post-Trump Americans

Podcast Episode #61 – James Howard Kunstler and the Limits of Fraud and the Great Reset

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Spotify

iHeartRadio

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed





Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

