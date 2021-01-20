I’m relieved Donald Trump is no longer President. In fact, I’m downright ecstatic. This is the best I’ve felt in weeks.

Trump was four years of faint hope, failed promises and false narratives.

Oh, don’t get me wrong he was also entertaining as hell, did many things I fundamentally agreed with and accelerated the collapse of the biggest, most corrupt organization ever created in human history.

He made a mockery of the media, stood tall until the final days of his presidency against a self-congratulatory bureaucracy and forced out into the open the depths of the depravity of our ruling class.

I friggin’ love the guy for that.

But I’m also over it. It’s time to move on.

Today I feel no nostalgia for Trump or America 1.0.

I refuse to go into the same hysterical theatrics the Left did four years ago. Biden’s the president. The restoration is complete. He was selected no different than every president other than Trump since Reagan.

I have as much emotion for him as I had for Bush the Lesser, Clinton the Rapist or Obama the Enigma.

He’s just a placeholder for a system I no longer have any affinity for. Trump always represented a big two-fingers up to that system, which too many conservatives helped Trump prop up for four years.

One of my patrons posted a stray thought in our community on Slack that sums things up perfectly:

“Just think if Trump had won fairly and the “steal” hadn’t happened. We’d have had another 4 inept years of placeholding and false hope.



What a godsend that the steal happened as it has decoupled the people from the political establishments and freed them. Ok, so the Great Reset’s happening but who cares?



Everybody knows about it. Necessity is the mother of invention and as long as people “feel” free then they aren’t free. That’s how it’s worked up until now. The decoupling had to happen somehow.”

This is the law of unintended consequences writ large. Today should be looked at with relief for the clarity of vision we have for the future. It will suck, but at least there is symmetry.

In the end they stole the election to regain control and doing so set the stage for a wholesale rejection of their authority.

Too many conservatives still believed in the Myth of America. That should stop today.

The lead up to the inauguration with all of the pearl clutching, troop movements, breathless headlines portending a violent assault on the Capitol was the height of political theater.

And they know this. There’s no putting that genie back in the bottle.

This is a picture that encapsulates everything wrong with post-Trump America. Symbols of America but no Americans.

Military and pols everywhere but no governed giving their consent.

Image systems matter folks and the world is watching the U.S. transition from a Republic into an Autocracy.

I guess Gil Scott Heron was wrong, the revolution will be televised after all.

The two weeks since the staged assault on the Capitol saw Trump pile-driven in the ground by a vengeful GOP leadership while obviously having his arm twisted behind the scenes.

People who should know better can’t see through their own coping.

Trump left the White House about as weak, cucked, and submissive as it's possible for a grown adult to scamper away. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 20, 2021

What did they think trust-fund Donald was going to do? Fall on his sword for a whistleblower/journalist? Trump is, after all, still just Trump.

This was the plan. Trump needed to finally be defeated. His followers humiliated. There was never going to be an Assange pardon.

There was never going to be a big declassification.

He was never allowed to burn the place down.

If any of that was going to happen it would have happened ages ago.

And this is why I’m happy Trump is gone. Because did you really want to live through another four years of pathetic virtue signaling, bureaucratic inertia, media lies and shameful pandering?

No, today the collapse of the U.S. will be on the watch of the people who orchestrated it. It won’t have the consent of a majority of the people, but if we were really honest with ourselves that’s how it was under Obama, Bush the Lesser and Clinton.

Trump was a guy who made things interesting but he also ensured we would be disabused of any notion of dissidence.

Today is the day Trump supporters can finally grow up. He wasn’t Orange Jesus sent to save America from itself. There was never a plan.

Trump was just a guy in over his head doing something no President did since Calvin Coolidge, giving a shit about what America means for Americans.

That’s why he had to be destroyed and that’s why we ultimately have to put him behind us.

As the U.S. sinks and what’s left of the legal protections we’ve enjoyed are taken away under the guise of ‘domestic terrorism’ we are also, strangely, free.

That’s why I’m ecstatic a man more fit for Andrew Cuomo’s COVID Death Parlors is president today rather than Trump.

Everyone’s eyes are now open. A fungus is president.

Absent the false hope of Trump people are now free to conclude what I always have — politics got us into this, politics will not get us out.

We can finally put the childish Red vs. Blue behind us.

That false duality is gone. The GOP is dead. The Democrats are ready to knife each other climbing to the pinnacle. They both hate us.

The Capitol knows it is under siege, not from right-wing militias and neo-Nazis but from their own fear of our not feeling anything for them anymore…

… except maybe pity.

So, raise a glass to Trump, wish him well, accept his limitations. The Empire is back with a vengeance. The Brave New Post-Trump World is here.

And that has never been a more exhilarating thought.

Join My Patreon if you truly value freedom.

Donate to the podcast via crypto:

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf

BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt

DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE

DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va

XLM: GC4S6XUG6CGI7DLKFTLCUKIKYS3BHYE56AF7BQRIWX5EZM355JQYDRHD

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

