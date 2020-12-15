With the electoral college casting their votes today and Joe Biden declaring himself President, I sat down with former diplomat and adviser to the GOP Senate Jim Jatras to get some distance from the ins and outs of the election wrangling and project into the future regardless of who is inaugurated on January 20th.
Jim’s insights into the bigger picture, both spiritual and pragmatic, are certainly valuable and a great addition to the discussion of the great civilizational struggle occurring across the world today.
It’s always a great pleasure to sit down and talk with people whose work and life experience I respect and admire. Without further ado.
You are an angry man not fit for socializing, you beast! LOL!
Sun burp? LMAO!
Very Interesting chat. I always think of Clint Eastwood in Pale Rider as being meek.
When a horse passed the conditioning required for a war horse, its state was described as ‘praus,’ [that is, meek]. The war horse had ‘power under authority,’ ‘strength under control.
Beautiful point Marcus