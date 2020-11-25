Bitcoin is all the rage right now, angering gold bugs, drawing attention of corporate sponsors. But what is lurking below the surface is the issue of privacy. In a dramatic push for the end of privacy governments and corporations around the world are deep into building a medical passport system that bypasses national and local governments and makes a mockery of the ideas of human individuality and dignity.
Into this discussion are the so-called ‘privacy coins’ within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. What are privacy coins, which are the best ones and how does the technology at the ‘layman plus’ level work? That’s what my friend Crypto Rich attempt to unpack for you today, with an emphasis on Pirate.Chain’s impressive backstory and technology
Because with them building a technocracy of ultimate control the only way to fight that is by removing as much capital from their system as possible, preserving not only wealth by vitality and spirit for the future.
Show Notes:
Crypto Rich
Bit Tube:
You Tube:
On Twitter
Pirate Chain
Komodo
Sentinal DVPN
Dumb Why I Hate Bitcoin Article
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #59 – Election Fraud and the Fate of Human Liberty
Podcast Episode 58 – Donald Trump and the Exspoliation of Voter Fraud
Podcast Episode #57 – Uberboyo and How Creativity is the Source of Value
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Spotify
iHeartRadio
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns
Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728