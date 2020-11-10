You say you want a revolution? Well, how about exposing systemic voter fraud and the consequences for running an operation of that magnitude. This week I ponder the outcome of Trump’s legal challenges in the state of Pennsylvania in conjunction with Samuel Alito’s order to sequester late ballots there.
It’s possible justice will be served in all of this but the D.C. swamp is deep and the corruption vast. Trump faces a real uphill battle against public opinion, the oligarchy arrayed against him and the media shaping everyone’s thoughts.
But, in the end, what matters is truth and not our feelings. They chose civil war and now they get to find out just what that looks like. Honestly, I don’t think many are prepared for the backlash from the right no matter how this turns out.
Show Notes:
Civil War it is, Then.
https://tomluongo.me/2020/11/06/market-friday-civil-war-trump-fraud/
