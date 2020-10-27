One week from the U.S. election and everything is coming together into a perfect singular moment. This election has become a singular point in time that will tell us what the world will look like on the other side of it.

We are truly entering a black hole and it all depends on what statement the American people make on November 3rd. Will the forces of collective control beat down the natural human opposition to tyranny or will we sink further into the depths of cultural depravity.

I know what I’m rooting for. It’s too bad so many don’t see the larger picture. Patrick Henningsen of 21st Century Wire most certainly does and this week’s chat is a great one to focus our attention on the consequences of an election for the ages.

Show Notes:

21st Century Wire

The U.S. Electoral College As I See It

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #55 – Whitney Webb and Wading Through the Sewers of the New Normal

Podcast Episode #54 — President Trump’s Brush with COVID and the Unraveling Coup

Podcast Episode #53 — Turkey’s Erdogan and What Happens in Armenia Stays in Armenia



You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Spotify

iHeartRadio

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns

Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728





Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

