President Trump exited last week’s shambolic debate with Joe Biden supposedly in real trouble except that he wasn’t trying to convince the blue-check marks on Twitter and the media. He spoke to the right people, the voters to whom leadership through example and strength of character matter.
Then he contracted COVID-19 the bogeyman of our age and beat it like a boss in three days while his people targeted CIA Director Gina Haspel’s role in the soft coup against a sitting president. The screeching you hear today is the sound of a million terrible people crying out in terror into sudden irrelevance.
Life is good.
Show Notes:
Brave Referral Code
Do Debates Even Matter This Election?
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #53 — Turkey’s Erdogan and What Happens in Armenia Stays in Armenia
Podcast Episode #52 — Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Legacy of Tyrants
Podcast Episode #51 – Alexander Mercouris and the Long Reach of Brexit
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
Spotify
iHeartRadio
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns
Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728
You must log in to post a comment.