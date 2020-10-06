President Trump exited last week’s shambolic debate with Joe Biden supposedly in real trouble except that he wasn’t trying to convince the blue-check marks on Twitter and the media. He spoke to the right people, the voters to whom leadership through example and strength of character matter.

Then he contracted COVID-19 the bogeyman of our age and beat it like a boss in three days while his people targeted CIA Director Gina Haspel’s role in the soft coup against a sitting president. The screeching you hear today is the sound of a million terrible people crying out in terror into sudden irrelevance.

Life is good.

Do Debates Even Matter This Election?

