While presidential politics are all the rage here in the U.S. on the other side of the world Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is making a mess of things in a place called Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

And while that may not seem all that important in the grand scheme of things, this ages old conflict is actually both interesting and important to the future of the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Everyone from the U.S. to France to Russia to Iran and Israel have interests in this conflict from pipelines to political power plays and Erdogan, as always, thinks he sees an opportunity for himself to expand Turkey’s influence in the region, make a few friends and betray a few more.

It’s nothing new from Erdogan, but it also finally reveals the motivations of all the players, what their incentives are and who’s pulling who’s chain.

Show Notes:

The Duran on the latest Nagorno-Karabakh ploy

Luongo – Armenia Heats Up as the Proxy War Continues

Luongo – Pipeline Wars: Realpolitik meets Geography

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #52 — Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Legacy of Tyrants

Podcast Episode #51 – Alexander Mercouris and the Long Reach of Brexit

Podcast Episode #50 – Vaccine Vilification and the Violence of the Venal



You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Spotify

iHeartRadio

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns

Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728





Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

