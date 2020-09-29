While presidential politics are all the rage here in the U.S. on the other side of the world Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is making a mess of things in a place called Nagorno-Karabakh between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
And while that may not seem all that important in the grand scheme of things, this ages old conflict is actually both interesting and important to the future of the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East and Central Asia.
Everyone from the U.S. to France to Russia to Iran and Israel have interests in this conflict from pipelines to political power plays and Erdogan, as always, thinks he sees an opportunity for himself to expand Turkey’s influence in the region, make a few friends and betray a few more.
It’s nothing new from Erdogan, but it also finally reveals the motivations of all the players, what their incentives are and who’s pulling who’s chain.
Well, I suffered the debate after all, but made sure to listen to all of this first, so thank you!
