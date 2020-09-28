Editor’s Note: I hope you enjoy this first piece from Dexter K. White from this month’s newsletter. We are bringing new voices in as we enter our fourth year here.

by Dexter K. White

On August 6th, 2020 President Trump issued an executive order

barring transactions with WeChat or its parent company Tencent

Holdings, Ltd. See here.

Tencent owns 48% of Epic Games, from a $330M investment in

2012, with the rest being largely owned by company founder and

CEO, Tim Sweeney.

On August 13, 2020, Epic Games chose to take a provocative

action by offering a direct payment option in its Fortnite app, in

clear violation of Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play

Store policies.

Epic did this not in an app update, but by changing code that had

already been approved in the app stores. Epic has since been

expelled from both app stores and has filed suit against Apple and

Google for anticompetitive behavior.

Sweeney & Epic have provoked a battle royale with Apple &

Google. Is it really a David & Goliath quest to benefit the

consumer, undertaken selflessly by Epic? There is a lot more to

the story.

Developers, Romans, Countrymen

Some of you may remember a sweaty Steve Ballmer, then COO of

Microsoft, galloping around a conference stage screaming

“Developers, developers, developers!” If you don’t, you can see a

clip here (Warning: not for the faint of heart).

This took place at a Microsoft Developers Conference and Ballmer

was trying to entice programmers in the audience to begin

developing for the soon to be released Windows 2000.

Software development requires division and coordination of labor.

If every programmer had to write their entire program from

scratch, there would be much less software in the world. Modern

software is a collage of many people’s work. How that work is

monetized is dependent on its function and who wrote it.

When you use a program on your computer or phone, a lot of the

functionality actually comes from the operating system vendor.

The developer(s) of the app you’re using can easily include the

familiar elements of the OS by using vendor-provided tools from

a Software Development Kit (SDK).

Large operating system vendors like Microsoft, Google and Apple

make these SDKs available along with integrated development

environments. From their point of view, anything that

encourages people to write for their platform is a loss leader that

supports their overall OS platform business.

A lot of this actually dates back to the days of the monkeyboy

dance, as Ballmer’s soggy terpsichorean spectacle is commonly

known in the industry.

Beyond ways to include basic UI elements like windows and text

boxes, SDKs include specialty APIs and libraries are available to

support things like graphics performance improvements that

would be too labor intensive for the individual developer to

tackle.

SDKs and APIs bring functionality that is ready to use. It is work

the developer doesn’t have to do. They can instead focus on

writing code to support the unique purpose of their application.

In the broader software world, vendors often charge other

developers for access to APIs, as the features they provide can

really speed development or provide a high level of functionality

or compatibility.

In mobile game development, developers use these tools to create

the apps you use, which are then submitted to Apple or Google

for publishing in their respective app stores. Before the app

bundle is made available to you, it is scanned for known malware

or for the use of restricted methods that could constitute a

security risk.

Mobile OS vendors have a unique role to play in stopping the

proliferation of mobile malware and exploits, but the current

mood is hostile towards them due to the pricing models they have

used. Both Google and Apple take 30% of the revenue from the

price chosen by the developer.

The iPhone Has Landed

So, how did we get here?

When the iPhone was first introduced, there was no app store.

Apple knew it wanted to encourage an app ecosystem, but also

knew the risks of allowing unrestricted applications on a device

that could monitor phone calls and the user’s location.

Mobile phone malware was already in existence and then

market leader Blackberry’s competitive advantage was its

platform security. So Apple made device security a key product

focus of the iPhone.

The initial product positioning of iPhone was a mobile phone

that doubled as an iPod and had a web browser. Initially, the

only way developers could reach the iPhone user base was with

a sort of web application called a “web clip,” basically what we

call a mobile-optimized website today.

A year and a half later brought the App Store, which launched

as part of iTunes, drawing on Apple’s immense installed base of

iPod users. This decision made marketing an app similar to

marketing a song which brought pricing of applications way

down.

With this move, Apple forced a new pricing model on the

software industry, which also allowed for massive scale of

distribution. This had the potential to open the market to

individual developers like never before. But first Apple had to

solve a major problem.

Small software developers, often individuals not companies,

would have to maintain a website, a code repository to track

versions and apply and qualify for a credit card merchant

account. Further, due to credit card industry pricing models,

each sale would be subject to per transaction fees. A $1 app

would rack up close to $.39 in merchant fees, before the costs of

maintaining a website, active user database or the opportunity

cost of management time were even considered.

As a value proposition, 30% was a reasonable fee for apps in the

$1-3 range that Apple was trying to focus development. This

allowed a way to sell cheap software and remove the immense

management hassle for small developers. It also made many

small developers rich and eventually paid out billions in

revenue.

The App Store also created a curated model for software

distribution that would prevent malicious developers from

installing malware on a user’s phone.

Google would copy most of Apple’s approach in its creation of

the competing Google Play Store for Android.

Epic Nonsense

Today many app developers, such as subscription streaming

services, are balking at paying 30% to access their customer

bases on mobile, especially if those customers are adding

already existing accounts to a new mobile device.

Epic CEO Sweeney may certainly have a point that 30% is too

high a cut for Apple and Google. But what is the right price to

host apps, validate they don’t contain malware, provide massive

bandwidth, stand up a Content Delivery Network (CDN) to

deliver the application bundles on demand to millions of users,

charge the user’s credit card, manage chargebacks and maintain

a versioned repository? It’s hard to determine the right rate for

what an app store provides, but that service is worth something.

Sweeney is on record saying that he thinks app stores could

charge as little as 8% and still make a profit.

If there is an antitrust case to be made against Apple and Google

for maintaining “control” of their mobile app stores, where

developers can pick any price they want, it is not likely to be

won by Epic.

This is because Epic agreed to be contractually bound by the

terms & conditions of the app stores and then pulled a stunt

designed to provoke a legal action. It did this by deploying a

“hotfix” to the code, avoiding review by Apple or Google, who

would have rejected its changes as against the license terms.

Where Epic made its biggest error was in how it changed the

selling price of its in-app currency for Fortnite, V-Bucks.

Previously, 1,000 V-Bucks were $9.99, which after Apple or

Google’s 30% cut, yields $6.99 to Epic. Courageous Epic, in

dogged defense of its aggrieved userbase, reduced the price to

$7.99.

And they took that payment directly, yielding an extra dollar of

revenue to Epic. Somehow this fact has been left out of the

coverage. All of this noise in the tech press and no one notices

that Epic was trying to squeeze an extra 14% out of Fortnite

players.

So not only does Epic value Apple & Google’s hosting and access

to millions of customers at zero, it decides to take another buck

for good measure.

This is going to bite them in their court case because it

completely undermines the whole presentation of facts. It is

stupefying they didn’t just cut out the Apple and Google fees and

claim they were just trying to benefit the consumer. By going

after an extra dollar, Epic destroys its own argument before the

case even begins.

Not only is their presumably competent counsel simultaneously

suing Apple and Google for the same “monopoly” behavior but

now they have to justify how Epic taking money from the

monopolists helps the consumer.

As Mona Lisa Vito (Marisa Tomei) said in My Cousin Vinny,

“Wait, there’s moah!”

It’s relevant to bring up that Epic already runs an app store for

PC and Mac games (The Epic Games Store). It uses the exact

same business model, copied from Apple and Google.

Game developers make use of libraries and APIs that govern the

physics and motion of the characters, ships, etc. Epic developed

a game engine in 1998 for a game called Unreal and then

released the underlying Unreal Engine for other game

developers to use. Epic monetizes and charges game developers

5% of their revenues for using it.

It’s obvious that Epic wants to have all its games, as well as all

games developed using its Unreal Engine, on all platforms, in its

app store.

Android users can install apps on their phones from anywhere,

while Apple protects its users within its “walled garden.” Apple,

who has close to 60% market share in mobile in the US, also

prevents developers from leaving a sandbox and prevents them

from having root access on your iPhone.

It’s possible that notoriously demanding Epic thinks it can force

a special deal out of Apple and then Google will follow suit.

Then Fortnite can rejoin the mobile app stores and Epic could

conceivably extract licensing revenue from its Unreal Engine

licensees after they paid their app store fees to Apple and

Google.

But it sure seems like Epic is trying to set up a mobile app store,

for all games using the Unreal Engine, so it can do exactly what

Apple and Google do. To do this, they need to destroy the app

store economy as it currently exists and they want to use the

antitrust provisions of US law to do it.

This will mean that the courts would mandate that phone

vendors, but particularly Apple, would have to allow sideloading

of any app from any source. This seems like consumer freedom,

but actually brings a lot of risk, far beyond just to the individual app user.

The most charitable interpretation of Epic’s actions is that it

wants to start a competing mobile app store without

supervision by Apple & Google. It wants to do this because of

the incredible number of games that are developed using its

Unreal Engine.

Since being kicked out of the app stores, Epic has begun

offering direct downloads of the Android version of Fortnite

from its website. Epic may be willing to forego all revenue

from Apple customers on iOS and macOS in pursuit of its larger

goals.

The problem is that Epic didn’t have to do what it did, and its

stunt is unlikely to prevail in court. More troublesome is that it

appears that Epic is willing to harm Apple for no real benefit to

itself. It’s almost like forcing open iOS to software installation

outside the App Store is the actual goal, not an economic

leveling.

It’s also interesting that Sweeney, with an estimated net worth

between $5-12B, feels a need to extract an extra 14% from his

Fortnite customer base. Notably, Sweeney owns over 50% of

Epic’s equity, with the rest held by Tencent. This means that an

increase in privately held Epic earnings largely flows directly to

Sweeney and Tencent as dividends.

Perhaps Sweeney is less Don Quixote than he portrays, and

more Scrooge McDuck.

The China Shop

In the world of COVID-19, Apple and Google have implemented

a set of interoperable COVID-19 contact tracking APIs. These

are now running on basically every phone in the United States.

It is especially concerning to imagine how focused the Chinese

Communist Party will be on implementing malware that can

exploit these private APIs to track individuals or groups.

Google and Apple will tell you it is impossible for an

unauthorized app to access your private location and contact

tracing data but the nature of exploits is that workarounds are

always found.

Simply put, if the code running on your phone has never been

audited by Apple or Google, there is no realistic way to know if it is accessing their private API calls, such as the COVID

tracking functionality.

The inclusion of rogue code in a game engine, for instance,

would create a profound threat to millions of users. Coupled

with personnel data stolen by a hostile actor, it would create a

realtime target tracking system.

This is exactly what Trump’s executive order is meant to

prevent.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) breached four million

records in the United States Office of Personnel Management in

2015, 145 million records of American citizens from Equifax in

2017 and constantly targets US military service records.

While Android malware is prevalent if the user installs an app

from an untrusted source, 60% of US mobile users are on iOS

and thus can only download software from Apple’s App Store.

Making it easier to install unaudited software on iOS devices

would make the PLA very happy, especially in conjunction with

all the stolen private details of Americans they already have.

We leave it to the reader to decide if it is interesting, or

worrying, that a company half owned by Tencent Holdings, Ltd.

(which works closely with the CCP & PLA), is choosing to lead a

battle to destroy the app store economy. Epic took this action

almost immediately after the Trump administration named its

largest investor as a threat to national security.

The business case for a third mobile app store may be harder to

make when it requires opening so many Americans to Chinese

malware.

Now the clock is ticking, and it may soon be sweaty Sweeney’s

turn to dance.

Tik Tok.

