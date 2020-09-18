“You have paid the price for your lack of vision”
— Emperor Palpatine “Return of the Jedi”
The Davos Crowd is pushing for final victory over us, but they may have committed a fatal error in their war.
In their zeal and arrogance to implement their Great Reset through draconian COVID-19 lock downs and change they have also given millions of people the time to reflect on just what is happening.
And it is creating what I see as a Great Awakening
Yes there are still millions willing to mask-up, stay home and be afraid…
… but there are also millions more seeing the world differently, protesting in the streets, pulling their kids out of their schools
… and simply saying no to the looting, rioting and ‘societal blackmail’ I talked about in last month’s issue.
It may truly be darkest before the dawn but fear is a powerless weapon to those who refuse to be cowed
This month’s Gold Goats ‘n Guns Investment Newsletter focuses on how the fear campaign of The Davos Crowd is failing in the United States and the United Kingdom and what it means for the future of our civilization.Available now to download through Patreon, this issue of Gold Goats ‘n Guns …
Discusses:
- How fear created the greatest psy-op in human history
- Why they may lose control over education, paving the way for a brighter future
- What’s really going on in Apple’s Epic Battle against Tencent
- How massive gun and pot sales are leading a chaotic investment landscape
- Could the upcoming film, Dune, be a true inflection point in the Culture War.
All in 10 pages.
