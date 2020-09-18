Being a vandal and a politician, but I repeat myself, means having zero shame. Case in point the leadership of the City of Nashville. They were caught red-handed suppressing the data of COVID-19 transmissions to support their draconian business closure edicts.

And yet they still persist in demanding citizens commit economic hari kiri and cover their faces to keep them from losing theirs.

Having first implemented contact tracing measures of dubious legality and then finding out that bars and restaurants were not major vectors of virus transmission the Mayor’s Office chose to keep this information from the public, according to a report from local FOX 17 news.

This is yet another example of a Democrat Mayor in a major U.S. city acting suspiciously during a public health situation which has turned our entire society upside down. And it is not hard to believe that it was done for purely political purposes.

Mayor Bill DeBlasio in New York City still doesn’t want the city to return to any semblance of normalcy because he’s still hoping that the second wave of COVID-19 will sweep through, like the Angel of Death during Passover, and smite all the non-believers into oblivion, or at least scare them enough not to vote for Donald Trump.

It is truly sickening to watch this pathetic psycho-drama play out and it means there should be criminal charges filed against cities and states which caused material harm to millions of Americans during this sad period of U.S. history.

The Dem Mayor of Nashville KNOWINGLY LIED ABOUT COVID DATA to justify shutting down bars & restaurants, killing countless jobs & small businesses in the process.



Everyone involved should face jail time. How many other Dem run cities is this happening in?https://t.co/8anzs5Jgba — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 17, 2020

Trump the Second doesn’t go far enough in his condemnation of this behavior. It isn’t just jobs and/or businesses. Those jobs and businesses represent significant portions of people’s lives.

Property isn’t just some artificial construct of the patriarchy it is truly a physical manifestation of a person’s past decisions with his most precious natural resource… time.

And the Mayor’s office of Nashville decided to value that time and effort of countless people as worth nothing in the face of his political needs to oust Donald Trump from power.

Criminal charges for the Mayor and his staff is a bare minimum for this. Then the civil suits to bankrupt him and his staff to make the barest minimum of restitution.

This story broke at the same time that Attorney General, William Barr put these lock downs in their proper legal and historical context. Barr understands just what was done here and is willing to say what needs to be said.

Attorney General William Barr argued yesterday that coronavirus-related lockdown orders were surpassed only by slavery as the “greatest intrusion on civil liberties” in the nation’s history https://t.co/oFyWpMnINl pic.twitter.com/kBOF9diNoZ — POLITICO (@politico) September 17, 2020

Barr’s point isn’t just valid it is the only reasonable way to look at the willful destruction of millions of lives by government edict. Like it or not slavery was a feature of the time it was practiced in the U.S.

It’s still practiced today in parts of the world, FYI. But all we can do here in the U.S. is screech incoherently about rectifying a past through some adolescent purity test.

But, slavery is also fundamentally alive in the misbegotten ideas behind the social contract which states that the society has a claim against another man’s labor that isn’t accounted for in his previously-engaged economic transactions.

It is patent nonsense promulgated through neo-Keynesian economists and neo-Marxists who argue government’s role is to account for unpaid externalities of the free market.

What they fail to mention is that it is government itself which creates those unpaid externalities by writing rules which allow actors — be they corporations, city governments or individuals — to be exempt from the harm they cause and socializing the costs.

It is this fundamental tautology that under-girds the entire edifice of the Progressive’s obsession with taxes. Moreover, by creating these centralized systems of regulation they remove the free market’s ability to accurately price any of these so-called unpaid externalities in the first place.

This is why, in the end, every government intervention into the free market eventually necessitates a even greater one in the future to fix the mess created by the previous one.

No other institution of modern society is more indicative of this than the government’s police forces. And it is for this reason that I’m happy to have the conversation about reforming and re-imagining our policing practices here in the U.S.

Not the least of which reason is that it gives shameless vandals like Bill DeBlasio untold power to inflict mindless tyranny on a citizenry he openly despises.

Slavery is an abhorrent institution. No man should have to live under the boot heel of another. It doesn’t all of a sudden become the height of morality because 50.001% of a population showed up at a particular time to pick a person to decide on who holds society’s shackles.

Now, Bill Barr is no raging libertarian or anything but he is fundamentally right when he says that locking down entire populations, putting them effectively under house arrest is wrong. It’s not for the government to decide how much risk you can or should take in any situation like this.

And Barr holding up this end of the argument is frankly refreshing, because while there may have been truly terrifying consequences had COVID-19 turned out to be close to as deadly as advertised, the long-term costs for those who survive it are immeasurable and, frankly, unacceptable in any way if we are to still consider ourselves a free and liberal society.

And it’s clear from the hysterics over his comments that his political opponents are more than happy to throw that freedom under the bus to achieve their political goals, i.e. ousting him and President Trump from power.

Having destroyed a lot of the connective tissue of the U.S. economy and society the vandals in charge of this operation continue their shameless pursuit of leveraging their unpriced externalities to the limit to exercise their power.

It is everywhere we look today and it’s why I continue to tell people that the only way out of this is through it, to continue looking for inflection points in the Culture War that are resonant and keep stocking up on those things you can control and which only you are responsible for.

And you wonder why this blog is called Gold Goats ‘n Guns?

