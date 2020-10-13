This week Investigative Journalist Whitney Webb is with me to discuss what’s happening with Operation Warp Speed, the deep connections to DARPA, the DoD, U.S. Intelligence and how that ties into the planned total surveillance state which it seems no one, not even President Trump, can or even wants to stop.

Whitney’s one of the finest journalists working today and it is an honor for me to have her on as a regular guest. Her work dovetails perfectly with the overreach of governments in the financial sector to effect the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset, coming to a theatre of the absurd near you in 2021.

Show Notes:

Whitney Webb on the Web

Unlimited Hangout

The Last American Vagabond

(Video- Must Watch!)The Secret ‘Corona-Thrax’ Project & The Impending Bio False Flag

Secretive HHS AI Platform to Predict US Covid-19 Outbreaks Weeks in Advance

Operation Warp Speed is Using a CIA-Linked Contractor to Keep Covid-19 Vaccine Contracts Secret‘





Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode #54 — President Trump’s Brush with COVID and the Unraveling Coup

Podcast Episode #53 — Turkey’s Erdogan and What Happens in Armenia Stays in Armenia

Podcast Episode #52 — Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Legacy of Tyrants

You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on

Spotify

iHeartRadio

Apple Podcasts

Podbean

RSS Feed

Support my work on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/goldgoatsnguns

Install and Use Brave to Support the Channel: https://brave.com/tom405

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tfl1728





Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

