Bitcoin’s rally is all the news. It’s got the gold bugs all aTwitter as they watch their preferred safe haven asset of choice get upstaged again and again by the upstart, Bitcoin.
Every day it seems like another establishment media organization goes out of its way to give Bitcoin haters like one-note Peter Schiff an audience. The latest is Fox Business.
I can’t tell anymore if they’re doing this to discredit Bitcoin, gold, Schiff or all three consecutively and concurrently….
… and from a great height (apologies to Tom Stoppard).
Here’s your latest howler from Schiff courtesy of a tweet from the irrepressible James Woods obviously looking for a good conversation:
What’s funny about that statement is that it can be applied to gold just as easily as it can be for bitcoin. Let’s try it and see what happens.
“There’s no real use for gold,” Schiff would never say. “All you can do with gold once you buy it is sell it, but you need somebody else to buy it from you. It’s a massive pump-and-dump.”— Said nobody credible…. ever.
The Golden Rule of Gresham’s Law
Today no one settles anything of note in gold. The places that allowed it recently, like Vietnam, demonetized gold and drove it underground by the State Bank of Vietnam in 2012.
When’s the last time Peter or anyone else did anything with gold other than exchange it for dollars?
The answer is never.
And don’t talk to me about any VISA debit card scheme he may have for his clients. Any gold payment system like that has a dollar-translation layer.
There’s no one on the other side of even that trade accepting digital grams of gold. It’s all nonsense in an economy like today’s. Sure there are a few systems like e-gold and the like out there with people doing their best John Galt impression, but talk to me about liquidity.
It’s lower than it is on a lot of these sketchy crypto-exchanges out there.
Moreover, anyone trading gold for dollars to buy candy bars or shoes with a VISA card is a patent moron. Because you then create a taxable event to have the privilege of paying capital gains tax on that transaction.
I guess it’s a good idea if you buy high and sell low.. you get a discount on your sugar high. Talk about a metaphor for the modern age.
Why would you do that when gold is supposed to be the ultimate store of value? Wouldn’t you buy that same candy bar with dollars and not incur the tax and the hassle? Pride?
No. Idiocy.
That is what has driven gold underground, that and it’s lack of fungibility.
If you dig deep enough this is why the gold standard eventually failed. Lacked of divisibility is a real issue in an ever-expanding division of labor which the gold standard of the 19th and 20th centuries help develop.
It’s ironic but true. Gold created the conditions for its obsolescence as a medium of exchange.
Coupled with central bank malfeasance this is just good ol’ Gresham’s Law. Over-valued currency circulates (dollars) and under-valued currency is hoarded (gold). Nothing new, just the Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility getting a workout in real time by mostly rational actors in a somewhat free market economy.
And that same dynamic is in place with Bitcoin. It’s taxed in such a way that it precludes you doing anything with it because of the danger it actually represents to the ‘real economy’ backed by digital fiat debt-based dollars.
“What do you want?” – Information.
I honestly don’t know what’s up with people like Schiff and his disciples at this point. We all accept the fact that dollars today are 95% digital. We may not like it but we have to accept it, especially if you accept the very real argument about liquidity and fungibility.
They are just ledger entries in encrypted databases around the world.
The main difference between them and Bitcoin is that an algorithm decides how many are produced over a certain period of time (6.25BTC every ~10 minutes) versus dollars which, Peter rightly points out, is the plaything of the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Treasury Dept. and the offshore Eurodollar markets.
But digital money is here to stay. In fact, digital money is the future. The only question is whether you want a digital currency that you know the supply of which allows for the rational calculation of demand or one that can be counterfeited at a moment’s notice by some guy with his hand in the cookie jar?
But let’s dig deeper into this utterly facile and febrile statement of Schiff’s. Let’s go one step further. In fact we can adapt his statement to the dollar itself.
“There’s no real use for the dollar,” Schiff also never said, though he should have. “All you can do with the dollar once you buy it is sell it, but you need somebody else to buy it from you. It’s a massive pump-and-dump.”
Because when you use dollars you sell them to acquire the things you need. You exchange one thing for another. In this case goods.
All Peter did with his dumb quote is validate the very thing that he decries about Bitcoin, that it is, in fact a potential store of value and medium of exchange because you can, in fact, get things you need with it. That you have to get dollars before you get the things you want is immaterial.
In fact, is holding Bitcoin any different than buying a stock or a bond? A stock or corporate bond is a claim against the tangible assets and future revenue stream of a particular company, but is it a ‘pump and dump’ simply because in order to realize that value you first have to exchange it for dollars?
No, of course not. Well, except for Tesla, but that’s a different rant.
The reality is that bitcoin, just like a stock, a bond or gold is a store of value because it represents the past work of the people who validated the information encoded on the block chain.
And with every block so encoded value accretes to the block chain and the ‘coins’ by which it is represented. That traditional valuation models have no way to directly measure that value is irrelevant.
To deny that Bitcoin has any value is to deny the fact that information is a commodity. And that’s truly facile when, at its essence, that’s all an economy actually is, information. The goods that move can only do so efficiently with good information about their production and distribution.
Price is the value of the information being transacted.
Peter Schiff makes his living getting paid to dispense opinions on markets. His entire life is built on the idea that information concentrated in one man’s mind is worth something to someone else who is ignorant of that information.
That people like Peter Schiff deny this simple process by which something acquires and builds commodity value through time is also irrelevant.
It means that while Peter studied Austrian economics he just didn’t understand it.
And so did every other gold bug who continues to stack to the exclusion of HODLing.
The Critical Shift
It’s no secret that I’m a fan of Bitcoin. It’s also no secret that I’m a fan of gold. I love gold. I own it and advocate for it. I even advocate for it to have a place in any theoretical private cryptocurrency based monetary system.
But what I won’t do is short change the value of one of them at the expense of the other simply because my ego is too fragile to handle the idea that I may have been wrong.
Honestly, the biggest regret of my life (other than not having more children) is not seeing Bitcoin’s strategic value earlier or I would have so many of them I wouldn’t have to spend my days writing articles defending it from punters like Schiff who are just bitter because they’ve been wrong.
That said, the current rally is based on a fundamental shift in preference for those who rightly are scared of what a Harris administration will do to the dollar post-Great Reset.
In a nakedly tyrannical world like we live in today where states clamp down on the free flow of capital outside of its control, Bitcoin is simply better technology than gold is today.
And this is not to say there aren’t any good arguments against Bitcoin. There are, but Peter Schiff and the gold bugs never make them. I wish they would. It would actually make writing articles like this almost a challenge.
The current rally in bitcoin is telling us clearly that there is a new premier store of value asset because of the current state of the world. Maybe that’s really what Schiff is decrying, a world that has passed him by.
What’s becoming clear even to me is that gold will only be valued in relation to bitcoin going forward, not the other way around.
It’s sad but true. In my heart of hearts I wish it were different and not because of the structure of my portfolio or the name of my business.
It’s sad because it proves that we are moving into a different age where technology is depreciating the value of an asset which materially improved the life of billions for millennia towards its commodity extraction value limit.
And while many gold advocates don’t want to admit that they have stood by while the fortune of two lifetimes has passed them by. That’s the bad news.
The good news is, given the chaos around the corner, there’s still plenty of upside left. Except for Peter Schiff, he’ll die on this hill unfortunately, just like his dad died in jail over denying the validity of the income tax.
At least his dad’s was a noble goal.
Denial is the surest path to getting your ass kicked by reality.
Join My Patreon if you want honesty in gold and crypto
Capital Gains Tax on gold … yes and no. In the UK, if you own one ounce Gold Britannicas they are capital gains tax exempt because they are legal tender. Specifically, they are £100 coins.
Bullion is taxable, but not Britannias. I don’t know what applies in other jurisdictions.
Ron,the same thing mostly applies here, but don’t expect that exemption to last. They will wall that off.
I have little doubt that real, decentralized cryptos will appreciate far faster than PM’s for one simple reason. The attempt to build a futures market for BC and use it to naked short the market with paper futures contracts has been an abysmal failure. But I have one gigantic problem with cryptos, and that is the advancement of quantum computing both in China and D-wave in the USA and Canada, which is well in advance of what is being released to the public for “national security reasons.” I am nearly certain that the current real state of quantum computing is more than capable of cracking wallet encryption. The time will come in the not to distant future when people around the entire planet will wake up on a Monday morning to discover their wallets have been emptied during the night. Like the ridiculous equities markets’ coming crash to “fair value,” that time is not yet and will be determined by those George Carlin referred to as our “Owners.”
A good argument against Bitcoin. A better one is asking the question who wrote SHA-256?
Truth be told that if computing advances that far then the cryptography algorithm will have to advance with it. Again, take the argument that bitcoin is better technology than gold and extend it into the future.
Eventually, someone will hack bitcoin or someone else will build a better encryption technology.
This is the way.
That’s why there is something called the Time Value of Money.
Or why did the NSA write SHA-256? What I consider the probable end to cryptos. Future President Dorkus issues an EO on a Saturday that all real decentralized cryptos are illegal on the basis of national security. The NSA immediately empties all the wallets with their D-Wave quantum computers. All very “legal.” The proceeds go to buying more T-Bills.
Please educate yourself before making outlandish claims. Quantum computing is not a threat to most Bitcoin owners even if there is some super-secret lab that can produce 1000-qbit machines. If you follow simple rules of thumb – avoiding address re-use, which everyone is encouraged to do anyway, you are never exposing your signature until you spend it – which means there is nothing for QC to break. The signature (ECDSA or Shnorr) is the part that can be broken to produce a private key (in theory).
https://bitcoin.stackexchange.com/questions/6062/what-effects-would-a-scalable-quantum-computer-have-on-bitcoin.
As for SHA-256 FUD. Again, please educate yourself.
Bitcoin addresses are double hashes – RIPEMD-160 hash of SHA-256 hash of a 256-bit public key. Irreversible one-way functions -each of them. Stop spreading ignorance, please.
Schiff is one of many outspoken gold shills that doesn’t understand crypto because his livelihood depends on his not understanding crypto.
I think you are correct, but with him and other weak Austrians it’s far deeper than that. They have Stockholm Syndrome that the government and its allies are all-powerful.
So they retreat to their gold safe space because they can’t break free of their chains.
That seemed a little overly brutal, imho. Gold has its place. The main benefit of bitcoin is that you don’t have to cram bitcoins up your ass to to bring them to another country. It’s yours everywhere you go.
My primary fears are that the market could latch onto another alt coin and leave your bitcoins in the dust, or that government will find a way to suppress the value of bitcoin over many years or decades, or that some math genius or quantum computer finally blows the whole thing up, in that order. That last one–quantum computers– could shake the Earth, if we become sufficiently reliant on bitcoin.
Government suppression is a threat. They’re already showing signs of anxiety about bitcoin, and they’ve been talking about the central bank coins for awhile now, so if they implement those, they’ll surely begin to pound on crypto real hard. Yes, it’s true that people will want to avoid the CBDCs after the gov begins to inflate them, but this process of devaluation and crypto suppression could go on for a very long time before the CBDCs fail, and then government will just make a new one and try again.
Perhaps in the end the government inflatable currencies will be rejected by the market, but it could be a very, very long road. There is a lot of ruin in a nation.
Right now Charles Payne is talking to the awesome hot Kiana Danial, so at least someone at FBN appreciates BTC!
It can’t be denied that bitcoin has some advantages over gold. But in long run, I believe that gold will endure as a store of value better than bitcoin. Schiff is right in preferring gold over bitcoin, but (as Tom points out), Schiff’s quote could equally be applied to gold itself. Schiff’s conclusion is not incorrect–only his argument.
The reason gold will endure is that thousands of years of history recognize it as a store of value whose supply cannot be significantly increased in the short-term. Bitcoin may have “a limited supply” (designed into its algorithm), but already, other alt-coins like Ethereum have already taken hold, and new ones are now being flogged to the investing public almost every time one turns around. The supply of such “tokens” will never really be limited.
Among the legitimate objections “Paul” lists is the not-insignificant risk that the latest “alt-coin” may sweep the current favorite into the dust bin. And it is much easier for a fickle public to embrace the “cryptocoin of the day” and abandon yesterday’s coin than it is for them to throw over an asset that has a 5000 year history behind it.
Willem,
With respect that is exactly the kind of argument that misses the point of my discussion and feels like a coping mechanism for having missed the boat to this point.
It doesn’t matter if another coin can or could take over at some point. That’s no different than the world’s reserve currency changing from the pound to the dollar, for example. At the time of the handoff gold was still the basis of both’s value.
As Armstrong points out this is a move from a Public wave to a Private one. Where public assets will be repudiated and private ones preferred. Gold has real issues in terms of trust… where to hold it how to ‘tokenize’ or ‘digitize’ your private stash which BTC and all other cryptos do not have.
So it becomes a logistical problem to create a cold, secure source of gold from which to issue a gold-back crypto which doesn’t have the single point of failure of someone absconding with all the gold!
So, that’s where I fundamentally disagree… in the long run Bitcoin (or some better version thereof) will win out over gold.
Gold’s time as a reserve asset is limited. All good things come to an end. Unless and until there is a Carrington-style event which fries the electrical grid (a real possibility over the next 30-50 years) cryptos are the superior form of value storage because of the trifecta of fungibility, potential for privacy and mobility.
That said, I still hold a significant portion of my wealth in gold and absolutely advocate for it. This isn’t an either/or argument. That’s the failure of many gold bugs. Keep thinking in false binaries and you’ll miss out on the greatest opportunity to accumulate and retain wealth during the upheaval caused by the final collapse of Communism.
If you truly want to fight the existant power structure, bitcoin offers a real opportunity to be the ones who rise from the ashes wealthy enough to define the new order.
I urge you sincerely to think these issues through. Own both, be more secure.
Bitcoin has no intrinsic value. It’s entire structure and network can be cloned infinite times.
Gold is an asset with no liability, it is a lump of metal. Credit money and instruments linked to gold (or silver) are redeemable in gold and debt it gold monetary systems is extinguished.
The dollar and other fiat currencies are at least “backed” by the “assets” of central banks. A portion of which is gold. The majority being “government bonds” which in theory are future income streams from taxation. Mortgage back securities make up most of the rest. The dollar is not redeemable anymore, and debt is never extinguished.
A bitcoin is a liability without an asset backing it all. It is even worse than the dollar. It is nothing more than a speculative hot potato. Bitcoin does not allow for investment, borrowing, lending and saving. It is not a monetary system.
Let me know, Mr. Luongo, how many loans are denominated in bitcoin which are financing productive investment in the economy. How many loans are denominated in bitcoin at all? Only a tiny group of bitcoin mining outfits have what could be considered a bitcoin income. No one rational would take out a bitcoin loan, when most of its proponents are screaming that it could go up 1,000 times, get in now! No one would want to borrow in rapidly appreciating bitcoin, with a non-bitcoin income.
Peter Schiff is right. Bitcoin is the ultimate pump and dump scheme. Even worse, it is pathological to human progress. It engages all economic forces onto the side of speculation at the expense of investment. It converts one man’s savings into another man’s income. If adopted worldwide, it would be equivalent to eating the seed corn on a global scale. The bitcoin fortunes of which you speak are someone else’s hard earned savings being consumed by speculators, which you cheer.
Bitcoin might be useful in the short-term to those locked behind draconian capital controls, or for criminals trying to launder money, or those selling drugs and underage porn. In many cases, intelligence agencies have tracked the account making these transactions, seized the coins and prosecuted the individuals. So much for privacy.
Educate and challenge yourself further by reading Dr. Keith Weiner’s analysis of bitcoins flaws and I guarantee you will regret having writing articles like this:
https://monetary-metals.com/bitcoin-postmodern-money/
***
Gold and silver have been money for 5,000 years for good reasons. Under the classical gold standard (1797-1913), in which the “government money” was simply a weight of metal, we had the highest economic advancement and most stable interest rates in world history.
Despite your claims about a lack of liquidity, gold still has the lowest bid/ask spread out of any financial instrument today.
You do not need insurmountable quantities of gold to run a gold based monetary system. In the 1890’s at the peak of when Britain ran the world’s commerce and monetary system, there was about 150 tons of gold in London.
Nearly all of the gold ever mined in human history is still above ground in private hoards. Yes, Gresham’s Law and government legal tender laws have forced it into hoarding. Gold will not circulate as money at $5,000 / oz. any more than it did at $320 / oz. What brings gold out of private hoards and into circulation is interest.
Monetary Metals in Arizona has run a multi-year experiment with this concept. Paying investors a yield on their gold, in gold. And to a lesser extent at this time, silver. There is no dollar transaction layer. No 3rd party like BitPay, etc. Gold lending, gold interest, statements accounted for in gold ounces. Interest is the only thing that can reverse Gresham’s law.
***
I get that entering the content creation business is competitive and you always have to keep putting stuff out. But this article is beneath you and just not very well thought out. It’s crap. Less writing, more reading is recommended.
Ron Paul will be sad if he reads this. Irwin Schiff’s case was sound, he was unjustly imprisoned and died legally blind with cancer in a prison hospital. Peter is a good person, not deserving of slander.
I deem you the “Sneering Bitcoin Elite”.
Pizza Genie, I did this specifically to piss off a lot of people, apparently you are one of them. I regret nothing I said here but before you leave consider this.
I will destroy your entire missive with one sentence.
There is no such thing as ‘intrinsic value.’
If you don’t accept that then you have a lot to learn.
Good luck.
Hello,
I own BTC and consider myself as a classical libertarian, but whenever i see someone post stuff like this, i know they are either morons or pushing a dishonest narrative.
BTC has no utlity, its a fraudulent scheme, and very likely it is created by the government. But atleast i’m honest with myself and others when i say that i want to make money of other peoples greed. But to say that BTC is the new gold, then sir you are no better than the lying corrupt bankers. But i have seen this pattern with other so called “libertarians”. They switch side/opinion as soon as money is to be made. Fake people.
Regards,
Alex
You do realize that i wrote the very first article about bitcoin for the libertarian community in june 2010 for lewrockwell?
I’m sorry to break it to you, and I am happy to be wrong, but gold is becoming a second class store if value asset. Bitcoin is setting the pace. Gold will play catchup from here on out
I take no pleasure in saying this. I would prefer gold to win out. But it won’t for the exact reasons I laid out today and for a host of others
Now, that said, it’s always smart to rotate out of overvalued assets in the short teem into undervalued ones so there will be times to sell BTC and buy gold and vice versa. But given the supply and demand fundamentals and the potential TAM bitcoin has a lot more room to run
I know I pissed in a lot of people’s corn flakes today but that was done on purpose because the gold crowd has to reconcile that BTC is not the enemy it is the very thing that will help gold achieve full value by breaking the control system on it