We’re two weeks out from the U.S. presidential election and the way I see things now, this is our moment to stand up and demand these people stop beating us or we’re going to get everything we deserve from them.

The choice now is between struggle sessions and secession. But secession starts in your heart and your head. Become #Ungovernable or be destroyed, because that is the choice in front of you. No deep political strategy this week just a Tom Paine like call to arms and to remind all those cheering the apparent victory of Joe Biden over populism, that which you steal will be taken back and you won’t like the way that happens.

If you aren’t outraged you aren’t paying attention.

Show Notes:

Unraveling the Deep State Coup

Hungary and Poland Scuttle the EU 7 Year Budget

The Great White MOPE of American Politics

Previous Episodes:

Podcast Episode 58 – Donald Trump and the Exspoliation of Voter Fraud

Podcast Episode #57 – Uberboyo and How Creativity is the Source of Value

Podcast Episode #Patrick Henningsen and the Singularity That is Trump



