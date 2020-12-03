This week I had the great pleasure of sitting down to a chat with James Howard Kunstler author of more than twenty books including The Long Emergency, The Geography of Nowhere, and the World Made by Hand series of four novels set in post economic crash small town America.

We cover a wide range of issues surrounding the election fraud of 2020, the hypocrisy of the COVID-19 crisis and how the forces of decentralization will overwhelm the the planned Great Reset of human society by the World Economic Forum and their well-placed toadies in our governments.

Show Notes:

Kunstler: De-Growth Will Define How We Live In The Future

See his work over at http://www.kunstler.com

Luongo: The Great White MOPE of American Politics

