This week I had the great pleasure of sitting down to a chat with James Howard Kunstler author of more than twenty books including The Long Emergency, The Geography of Nowhere, and the World Made by Hand series of four novels set in post economic crash small town America.
We cover a wide range of issues surrounding the election fraud of 2020, the hypocrisy of the COVID-19 crisis and how the forces of decentralization will overwhelm the the planned Great Reset of human society by the World Economic Forum and their well-placed toadies in our governments.
Show Notes:
Kunstler: De-Growth Will Define How We Live In The Future
See his work over at http://www.kunstler.com
Luongo: The Great White MOPE of American Politics
So glad you guys got together at last!
Gotta say, though, charming as Ms. Powell is, I can’t help feeling she’s just a smarter and prettier Avenatti, and frankly, Rudy’s legal team reminds me a lot of Gore’s people in 2000.