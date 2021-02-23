This Week I sit down with Cornell University professor and all around gadfly David Collum for a classic ‘Get-to-Know-You’ session where two data-driven, science-trained guys try to parse the conflicting narratives surrounding everything from election fraud, to the threat to the U.S. posed by China, Europe and our own governments.

We explore both of our journeys through the haze of Climate Change, the history of the data manipulations and why we’re now at a precipice of one of the darkest periods in human history.

Show Notes:

Dave Collum on Twitter

