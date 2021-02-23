This Week I sit down with Cornell University professor and all around gadfly David Collum for a classic ‘Get-to-Know-You’ session where two data-driven, science-trained guys try to parse the conflicting narratives surrounding everything from election fraud, to the threat to the U.S. posed by China, Europe and our own governments.
We explore both of our journeys through the haze of Climate Change, the history of the data manipulations and why we’re now at a precipice of one of the darkest periods in human history.
Show Notes:
Dave Collum on Twitter
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #67 – Patrick Henningsen and Will the Real Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Stand Up?
Podcast Episode #66 — Robert Barnes and Why Leviathan Has Overplayed its Hand
Podcast Episode #65 – Alex Mercouris and the Brave New Post-Trump World
You can follow the Gold Goats ‘n Guns Podcast on
iHeartRadio
Apple Podcasts
Podbean
RSS Feed
Join my Patreon to Support SCIENCE!
Donate via
BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf
BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt
DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE
LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k
DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va
XMR: 48Whbhyg8TNXiNV2LNkjeuJJU55CNt5m1XDtP3jWZK2xf5GNsbU2ZwHLDJTQ5oTU3uaJPN8oQooRpSQ2CPMJvX8pVTqthmu