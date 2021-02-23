I had the great joy to sit down with my friends Alex Mercouris of The Duran and Crypto Rich for a wide-ranging talk on how the lockdowns are destroying our children, who is Elon Musk really and why his potential chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin may be the foreign policy breakthrough we are all hoping for.

Oh yeah, and this thing called bitcoin. We were tight this time, just 90 minutes or so.

Part 1 – Click Here

Part 2 – Click Here

Join my Patreon if you like unvarnished truth-telling

Donate via Crypto

BTC: 3GSkAe8PhENyMWQb7orjtnJK9VX8mMf7Zf

BCH: qq9pvwq26d8fjfk0f6k5mmnn09vzkmeh3sffxd6ryt

DCR: DsV2x4kJ4gWCPSpHmS4czbLz2fJNqms78oE

LTC: MWWdCHbMmn1yuyMSZX55ENJnQo8DXCFg5k

DASH: XjWQKXJuxYzaNV6WMC4zhuQ43uBw8mN4Va

XMR: 48Whbhyg8TNXiNV2LNkjeuJJU55CNt5m1XDtP3jWZK2xf5GNsbU2ZwHLDJTQ5oTU3uaJPN8oQooRpSQ2CPMJvX8pVTqthmu

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

More

Print

Email



Reddit

