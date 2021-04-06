This week Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond joins me for a frank discussion about the consequences of big tech censorship and where it leads us as a society and what some of the potential solutions are, including the promise of the blockchain.
I relish the opportunity to formalize connections with folks whose work and passion for their calling I respect and Ryan certainly fits that bill.
Show Notes:
The Last American Vagabond
Patreon, Censorship and the Self-Inflicted Wound
Previous Episodes:
Podcast Episode #69 – Alistair Crooke and the Costs of Civilizational War
Podcast Episode #68 — David Collum and the Reality of a Narrative Dominated World
Podcast Episode #67 – Patrick Henningsen and Will the Real Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Stand Up?
